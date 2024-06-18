Login
BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Here's how the BMW R 1300 GS compares with its rivals on paper
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW recently launched the R 1300 GS in the Indian market.
  • Priced at Rs 20.95 lakh.
  • Powered by a 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine.

BMW Motorrad recently launched its flagship adventure motorcycle, the R 1300 GS in the Indian market. First unveiled in September 2023, it is the successor to the R 1250 GS in the German motorcycle maker’s lineup. As a result, it features a reworked 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine, up by displacement from its predecessor by 50 cc. Shipped to India as a full import, it is offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle’s main rivals in the Indian market include the Triumph Tiger 1200, Honda Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada V4 and the Harley-Davidson Pan America. That said, here's how it compares with its rivals on paper.

 

BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At Rs 20 95 Lakh

Engine Specifications

 

The BMW R 1300 GS features a 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine that puts out 143 bhp and 149 Nm, making it the largest displacement motorcycle compared to the other bikes in this comparison. It also has the highest peak torque figures here. In terms of peak power output, the R 1300 GS is surpassed by all the other motorcycles here, except for the Honda Africa Twin. The Ducati Multistrada V4, which is the only four-cylinder offering here has a staggering power output of 168 bhp, 25 bhp higher than the BMW. The Triumph Tiger 1200 and the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, on the other hand, have identical power figures of 148 bhp. The Africa Twin is the least powerful bike here, with its 1,083 cc engine churning out 98 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. All motorcycles feature a 6-speed gearbox. The Africa Twin, however, is also offered with an automatic DCT gearbox.

SpecificationsBMW R 1300 GSTriumph Tiger 1200Honda Africa TwinDucati Multistrada V4Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Engine1300 cc1160 cc1083 cc1158 cc1252 cc
Max Power143 bhp148 bhp98 bhp168 bhp148 bhp
Peak Torque149 Nm130 Nm103 Nm125 Nm128 Nm
Gearbox6-speed gearbox6-speed gearbox6-speed gearbox / DCT6-speed gearbox6-speed gearbox

 

BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals Price Comparison 2

Chassis And Cycle Parts

 

Each motorcycle here features a chassis design that has been carefully crafted to match the motorcycle's character and application. Meanwhile, on the suspension front, all bikes feature a USD fork assembly at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Barring the Honda, all bikes feature adjustable suspension at both ends, and the BMW comes with EVO-Telelever assembly for the front.

BMW R 1300 GS Vs Rivals Specifications Comparison

The R 1300 GS is the second lightest motorcycle here, with a kerb weight of 237 kg. It is heavier than the Multistrada V4 which is the lightest motorcycle here, weighing in at 228 kg. In terms of seat height, the BMW, Triumph and Harley-Davidson have identical figures, 850 mm. The Honda Africa Twin with its 810 mm seat height will be the most accessible bike here.

SpecificationsBMW R 1300 GSTriumph Tiger 1200Honda Africa TwinDucati Multistrada V4Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Chassis TypeTwo-part frame concept consisting of main frame and rear frame bolted to itTubular steel frame, with a bolt-on aluminium rear subframeSemi Double CradleAluminium monocoque frameSteel Trellis
Front SuspensionBMW Motorrad EVO-TeleleverSemi-active damping USD forksUSD fork setup Fully-adjustable USD fork setup Electronically adjustable USD fork setup
Rear SuspensionBMW Motorrad EVO-Paralever, cast aluminium single-sided swingarmShowa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustmentPro-link suspensionFully-adjustable MonoshockLinkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
Seat Height 850 mm850 mm810 mm840 mm850 mm
Fuel Capacity19 litres20 litres24.5 litres22 litres21.2 litres
Kerb Weight237 kg245 kg249 kg (DCT)/ 239 kg (MT)228 kg258 kg

 

Tyres And Brakes

BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals Specifications Comparison 2

All the bikes except the Honda have identical front tyres dimensionally. As for the rear tyre, the Triumph Tiger 1200 and the Honda Africa Twin have the same rear tyre rating. The Africa Twin has the least wide front tyre of any motorcycle here. In terms of braking duties, all motorcycles feature a double-disc brake setup up front and a single-disc brake setup at the rear. The front disc setup on the BMW and Honda have a diameter of 310 mm, while the rest of the motorcycles feature 320 mm discs. The BMW has the largest rear disc, with a diameter of 285 mm, while the Triumph and Harley have 282 mm and 280 mm discs respectively. The Honda and Ducati on the other hand, have the smallest rear discs measuring 265 mm.

SpecificationsBMW R 1300 GSTriumph Tiger 1200Honda Africa TwinDucati Multistrada V4Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Front Tyre120/70 R19120/70R1990/90-21M/C120/70 ZR 19120/70R19
Rear Tyre170/60 R17150/70R18150/70R18M/C170/60 ZR 17
170/60R17
Front BrakeTwin disc brake, semi-floating brake discs, diameter 310 mmTwin floating disc brake, diameter 320 mmHydraulic double disc brake, diameter 310 mmSemi-floating double disc brake, diameter 320 mmDouble disc brake, diameter 320 mm
Rear BrakeSingle disc brake, diameter 285 mm, 2-piston floating caliperSingle disc brake, diameter 282 mm Hydraulic single disc brake, diameter 265 mmSingle disc brake, diameter 265 mmSingle-disc brake, diameter 280 mm

Features And Equipment

BMW R 1300 GS Vs Rivals Specifications Comparison 1

All the bikes in this comparison come with fully digital TFT displays as standard. In terms of electronics, the motorcycles get cruise control, throttle-by-wire, traction control, and ride modes. The Africa Twin and the Multistrada V4 also get wheelie control. The BMW, Triumph, and Ducati also come with heated seats and heated grips, while the Africa Twin only comes with heated grips. 

