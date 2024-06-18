BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

BMW Motorrad recently launched its flagship adventure motorcycle, the R 1300 GS in the Indian market. First unveiled in September 2023, it is the successor to the R 1250 GS in the German motorcycle maker’s lineup. As a result, it features a reworked 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine, up by displacement from its predecessor by 50 cc. Shipped to India as a full import, it is offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle’s main rivals in the Indian market include the Triumph Tiger 1200, Honda Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada V4 and the Harley-Davidson Pan America. That said, here's how it compares with its rivals on paper.

Engine Specifications

The BMW R 1300 GS features a 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine that puts out 143 bhp and 149 Nm, making it the largest displacement motorcycle compared to the other bikes in this comparison. It also has the highest peak torque figures here. In terms of peak power output, the R 1300 GS is surpassed by all the other motorcycles here, except for the Honda Africa Twin. The Ducati Multistrada V4, which is the only four-cylinder offering here has a staggering power output of 168 bhp, 25 bhp higher than the BMW. The Triumph Tiger 1200 and the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, on the other hand, have identical power figures of 148 bhp. The Africa Twin is the least powerful bike here, with its 1,083 cc engine churning out 98 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. All motorcycles feature a 6-speed gearbox. The Africa Twin, however, is also offered with an automatic DCT gearbox.

Specifications BMW R 1300 GS Triumph Tiger 1200 Honda Africa Twin Ducati Multistrada V4 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Engine 1300 cc 1160 cc 1083 cc 1158 cc 1252 cc Max Power 143 bhp 148 bhp 98 bhp 168 bhp 148 bhp Peak Torque 149 Nm 130 Nm 103 Nm 125 Nm 128 Nm Gearbox 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox / DCT 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox

Chassis And Cycle Parts

Each motorcycle here features a chassis design that has been carefully crafted to match the motorcycle's character and application. Meanwhile, on the suspension front, all bikes feature a USD fork assembly at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Barring the Honda, all bikes feature adjustable suspension at both ends, and the BMW comes with EVO-Telelever assembly for the front.

The R 1300 GS is the second lightest motorcycle here, with a kerb weight of 237 kg. It is heavier than the Multistrada V4 which is the lightest motorcycle here, weighing in at 228 kg. In terms of seat height, the BMW, Triumph and Harley-Davidson have identical figures, 850 mm. The Honda Africa Twin with its 810 mm seat height will be the most accessible bike here.

Specifications BMW R 1300 GS Triumph Tiger 1200 Honda Africa Twin Ducati Multistrada V4 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Chassis Type Two-part frame concept consisting of main frame and rear frame bolted to it Tubular steel frame, with a bolt-on aluminium rear subframe Semi Double Cradle Aluminium monocoque frame Steel Trellis Front Suspension BMW Motorrad EVO-Telelever Semi-active damping USD forks USD fork setup Fully-adjustable USD fork setup Electronically adjustable USD fork setup Rear Suspension BMW Motorrad EVO-Paralever, cast aluminium single-sided swingarm Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment Pro-link suspension Fully-adjustable Monoshock Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping Seat Height 850 mm 850 mm 810 mm 840 mm 850 mm Fuel Capacity 19 litres 20 litres 24.5 litres 22 litres 21.2 litres Kerb Weight 237 kg 245 kg 249 kg (DCT)/ 239 kg (MT) 228 kg 258 kg

Tyres And Brakes

All the bikes except the Honda have identical front tyres dimensionally. As for the rear tyre, the Triumph Tiger 1200 and the Honda Africa Twin have the same rear tyre rating. The Africa Twin has the least wide front tyre of any motorcycle here. In terms of braking duties, all motorcycles feature a double-disc brake setup up front and a single-disc brake setup at the rear. The front disc setup on the BMW and Honda have a diameter of 310 mm, while the rest of the motorcycles feature 320 mm discs. The BMW has the largest rear disc, with a diameter of 285 mm, while the Triumph and Harley have 282 mm and 280 mm discs respectively. The Honda and Ducati on the other hand, have the smallest rear discs measuring 265 mm.

Specifications BMW R 1300 GS Triumph Tiger 1200 Honda Africa Twin Ducati Multistrada V4 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Front Tyre 120/70 R19 120/70R19 90/90-21M/C 120/70 ZR 19 120/70R19 Rear Tyre 170/60 R17 150/70R18 150/70R18M/C 170/60 ZR 17

170/60R17 Front Brake Twin disc brake, semi-floating brake discs, diameter 310 mm Twin floating disc brake, diameter 320 mm Hydraulic double disc brake, diameter 310 mm Semi-floating double disc brake, diameter 320 mm Double disc brake, diameter 320 mm Rear Brake Single disc brake, diameter 285 mm, 2-piston floating caliper Single disc brake, diameter 282 mm Hydraulic single disc brake, diameter 265 mm Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm Single-disc brake, diameter 280 mm

Features And Equipment

All the bikes in this comparison come with fully digital TFT displays as standard. In terms of electronics, the motorcycles get cruise control, throttle-by-wire, traction control, and ride modes. The Africa Twin and the Multistrada V4 also get wheelie control. The BMW, Triumph, and Ducati also come with heated seats and heated grips, while the Africa Twin only comes with heated grips.