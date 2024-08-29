Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India At Rs 38.40 Lakh

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 RS in India at Rs 38.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the top variant in the Multistrada lineup, the V4 RS is priced Rs 6.92 lakh higher than the Pikes Peak version. The Multistrada V4 RS – which was globally unveiled last year – is a high-performance iteration of the adventure tourer. The RS suffix is inspired by the performance line of cars from Audi, Ducati's parent company.

The V4 RS incorporates the Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine.



Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which churns out 178 bhp and 118 Nm of torque. This marks the first time a Multistrada model is equipped with the Desmosedici Stradale engine, sourced from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 models, though in a slightly detuned state. Additionally, the V4 RS will be produced as part of a numbered series, with each unit bearing a black anodised aluminium plate featuring the Italian flag and the unique series number.

Ducati has incorporated several lightweight components in the Multistrada V4 RS, such as 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels and a titanium subframe. The redesigned tail section, which misses out on the pillion grab handle and top box mounting bracket, contributes further to the weight reduction. Overall, the V4 RS is 2.5 kg lighter than the standard Multistrada version and 3 kg lighter than the Pikes Peak variant.

The V4 RS is 3 kg lighter than the Pikes Peak variant.

The suspension setup includes 48 mm Ohlins front forks with a titanium nitride coating and an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear, both fully adjustable. Braking is managed by radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with twin 330 mm semi-floating discs at the front and a Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of electronics, the Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with a comprehensive suite of rider aids, including engine brake control, wheelie control, traction control, switchable ABS, and four selectable power modes: Full, High, Medium, and Low. It also offers four riding modes: – Race, Sport, Touring, and Urban. The ‘Full’ power mode is a default setting in the race riding mode, in a bid to deliver maximum power across all gears.

Competes with the BMW M 1000 XR in the Indian market.

In the Indian market, the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS competes with the BMW M 1000 XR in the high-performance adventure touring segment. The V4 RS will be available at Ducati dealerships from September 2024 onwards and will come in the Iceberg White livery only.