Ducati Goes Full Attack With The New Multistrada V4 RS!

Ever since BMW showcased the menacing M1000XR in prototype form at the Isle of Man, followed by its launch, it was only a matter of time before other bike manufacturers caught up with the action. The first to do so is no other than the premium bike maker from Bologna, Ducati Motor Holding, with the ludicrous Multistrada V4 RS. Just like how BMW adopted the M badge for its motorcycles denoting high-performance and top-spec materials and components, Ducati too has taken the RS suffix from the parent company Audi’s range of performance cars that carry the RS badge.

But the RS badge doesn’t just mean a sporty livery and an aggressive map to draw more power and torque from the same motor. Instead, Ducati has gone all out and plonked in the high-revving Desmosedici Stradale V4 mill that features in the Panigale V4. How about that! It even features a dry-clutch setup to ensure power losses of any kind are minimal. On the

Multistrada V4 RS the redline of the motor is kept at 13,500 rpm with a maximum power output of 177.5 bhp. The folks at Ducati say that they have worked out a power and torque curve that allows lots of grunt at the bottom end of the rpm band and a shorter final drive gearing for the best possible acceleration in the real world. To top it off, making sure other road users are alerted of the bike’s presence, it also gets the air filter from the Panigale V4R and an Akrapovic end can that has been specifically developed for the bike.





The motorcycle is held by an aluminium monocoque frame with a slightly sharper steering head angle, and a titanium subframe bolted to it. The engine acts as a stressed member, keeping the weight in check besides the handling benefits. The setup for other cycle parts is similar to what Ducati offers on the Pikes Peak. You get fully-adjustable electronic Ohlins suspension at both ends running on forged lightweight 17-inch Marchesini wheels that come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa rubber.

According to Ducati, just the subframe, wheels and new battery have contributed to 8.2 kilograms in weight savings. Apart from that, there are other components like the exhaust, other titanium parts and carbon fibre upgrades that further contribute to shedding more weight. The overall weight savings achieved is yet to be disclosed. The Brembo braking hardware features upgraded brake pads to match those on the Panigale. All of this is accompanied by the plethora of electronic gadgets in which the Multistrada V4 RS is filled to the gills.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS will be offered in only one livery- white with red accents and RS branding. While the production of the Multistrada V4 RS will be a limited run, the company has yet to disclose how many units will be manufactured. The Multistrada V4 RS will sit above the Pikes Peak edition carrying a premium for the top-spec equipment and exclusivity. Expect Ducati to launch the Multistrada V4 RS in India in the coming months.