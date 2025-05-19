Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has officially entered India’s mid-capacity cruiser segment with the launch of the Rebel 500, priced at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). This pits the Rebel 500 directly against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the Kawasaki Eliminator. Let’s take a closer look at how these three cruisers stack up in terms of specifications, dimensions, cycle parts and price.

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh

Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specification Check

Honda Rebel 500 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Kawasaki Eliminator Displacement 471cc 648 cc 451 cc Engine Parallel-twin, liquid-cooled Parallel-twin, liquid-cooled Parallel-twin, liquid-cooled Max Power 45.59 bhp 46.39 bhp 44.79 bhp Peak Torque 43.3 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm 42.6 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

On the powertrain front, all three motorcycles sport parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engines. The Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc motor producing 45.59 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 leads the torque game with its larger 648cc engine delivering 46.39 bhp and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc engine, belts out 44.79 bhp and 42.6 Nm at a higher 7,500 rpm. All three motorcycles are equipped with a 6-speed gearbox.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Weight and Dimensions

Honda Rebel 500 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Kawasaki Eliminator Kerb Weight 185 kg 241 kg 176 kg Seat Height 690 mm 740 mm 735 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11.3 litre 15.7 litres 13 litres Wheelbase 1488 mm 1500 mm 1,520 mm

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the heaviest among the trio, weighing in at 241 kg. The Honda Rebel 500 sits in the middle at 185 kg, while the Kawasaki Eliminator is the lightest, tipping the scales at just 176 kg. When it comes to seat height, the Rebel 500 offers the lowest at 690 mm, making it the most approachable for shorter riders. The Eliminator and Super Meteor have slightly taller seats at 735 mm and 740 mm, respectively.

Fuel tank capacities vary significantly, with the Super Meteor offering the largest tank at 15.7 litres, followed by the Eliminator at 13 litres, and the Rebel at 11.3 litres. In terms of wheelbase, the Eliminator has the longest stance at 1,520 mm, while the Super Meteor follows closely at 1,500 mm. The Rebel 500 has a slightly shorter wheelbase of 1,488 mm, which should make it slightly more agile for city conditions.

Also Read: Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India

Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Cycle Parts

Honda Rebel 500 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Kawasaki Eliminator Front Shock - Travel USD – 139 mm USD – 120 mm Telescopic - 120 mm Rear Shock - Travel Twin Shocks – 94 mm Twin Shocks - 101mm Twin shocks - 90 mm Tyre size F - 130/90-16” R - 150/80-16” F - 100/90 - 19” R - 150/80 - 16” F - 130/70 - 18” R - 150/80 - 16” Brakes F – 296 mm disc R – 240 mm disc F- 320 mm disc R – 300 mm disc F - 310 mm disc R - 240 mm disc

Suspension duties on the Rebel 500 are handled by USD forks with 139 mm of front travel and twin rear shocks with 94 mm of travel. The Super Meteor also features USD forks with slightly shorter 120 mm front travel and twin shocks with 101mm travel at the rear. The Eliminator, on the other hand, has a telescopic front fork with 120 mm travel and twin shocks as a rear setup with 90 mm travel.

When it comes to braking, the Super Meteor offers a bigger setup with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. The Eliminator gets a 310 mm front and 240 mm rear disc, while the Rebel 500 features a 296 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

As for tyres, the Rebel 500 uses a 130/90-16-inch front and a 150/80-16-inch rear. Although this is smaller in outright size, the front tyre on the Rebel is wider. The Super Meteor rolls on a 100/90 19-inch front and a 150/80 16-inch rear, while the Eliminator is equipped with an 18-inch 130/70 front and a 150/80 16-inch rear.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Kawasaki Eliminator: Features

The feature set on all three motorcycles includes a round instrument cluster which shows essential day-to-day information. The Royal Enfield's cluster is a digi-analogue unit, while Kawasaki and Honda get a complete digital setup. Apart from this, lighting is all LED across the board for all three motorcycles, while there is a charging port offered, too.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Prices

Honda Rebel 500 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 5.12 lakh Rs 3.98 lakh Rs 5.76 lakh

In terms of pricing, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the most affordable at Rs 3.98 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Honda Rebel 500 sits in between at Rs 5.12 lakh. The Kawasaki Eliminator is the most expensive in this comparison, priced at Rs 5.76 lakh.