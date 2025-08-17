HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Hero Glamour 125 Teased Ahead Of August 19 Launch

The new Glamour is expected to receive a range of new features which include cruise control and a new digital instrument cluster
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Glamour 125 will feature a new digital instruments cluster.
  • Will likely also get cruise control.
  • Expected to retain the same engine as before.

Hero MotoCorp has just announced that it will launch the all-new Glamour 125 on August 19. The company has teased the motorcycle ahead of its launch, showing us glimpses of what to expect. Having been spied before, the latest version of the motorcycle is expected to receive a significant overhaul over the outgoing model visually, receiving an array of new features in the process.  

 

Also Read: Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Hero MotoCorp; EV Startup Barred From Using ‘Destiny’ Trademark
 

undefined

The teaser primarily shows the new digital instrument cluster in the motorcycle, which appears to be an all-new unit with similar graphics to the Karizma XMR. The cluster unit also has “set speed” written on it, which is likely to be a sign that the motorcycle will feature cruise control, which, if true, will make it the only motorcycle in the segment to get the feature. The presence of cruise control is further The teaser has also shown the motorcycle’s tail section, which gets a taillamp quite similar to the unit on the Karizma XMR, flanked by indicator units. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In India
 

The Hero Glamour is expected to retain the 125 cc engine on the outgoing model. The current model has a peak power output of 10.68 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, which will also likely remain as it is.

 

Also Read: New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26
 

Currently, Hero offers the Glamour 125 in two variants, Standard and Xtec, with prices ranging from Rs. 87,000 and Rs. 90,498 (both ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. With this update, expect the Glamour to receive a notable price hike, courtesy of all the new features introduced. 


 

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Glamour 125# Hero Glamour cruise control# Hero Glamour digital cluster# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
