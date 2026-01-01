New Kia Seltos India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Should Know
- Second-gen Seltos is larger than the outgoing model
- Sits on new K3 platform and packs in newer tech
- Engine line-up is unchanged
Kia India unveiled the all-new Gen 2 Seltos in December 2025 ahead of its launch tomorrow. Now entering its second generation, the new compact SUV gets notable upgrades over its predecessor, though Kia looks to have also played it quite safe in some other areas.
Starting things off, the new Seltos is now underpinned by the new K3 platform – the first model from the Korean car company in India. The SUV is physically larger than its predecessor, sitting on a 2690 mm wheelbase, 80 mm longer. Similarly, overall vehicle length is up by almost 95 mm to 4460 mm, while width is up by 30 mm to 1830 mm. Height is 10 mm lower at 1635 mm. This suggests a more spacious cabin and an improved room to seat three abreast at the rear.
On the design front, the new Seltos follow’s Kia’s latest design language seen on the global Telluride SUV with new vertical DRL lighting elements, a wider & more prominent grille, and more squared out proportions. The cabin too sees a marked difference over its predecessor with a layered design, few physical buttons and a top variant featuring a curved digital screen atop the dashboard housing twin 12.3-inch displays flanking a smaller 5.0-inch unit in the centre.
On the variant front, the new Seltos will continue to be offered across three model lines – Tech Line, GT Line and X Line, with the latter just being a cosmetic package over the top GT Line models. On the feature front, there is nothing truly groundbreaking on the new Seltos. However, buyers of lower variants will not feel too feature-deprived with even base variants packing in a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless entry and LED lighting. Features such as ventilated seats, a powered driver seat, keyless go, a panoramic sunroof and front parking sensors get added from the HTK variants. Additionally, the Level 2 ADAS functions are not limited to the GTX variants only with even the top HTX trim now offering automated safety tech.
Coming to the powertrains, Kia has not made any radical changes to the engine line-up with the same trifecta of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options offered under the hood. Gearbox options include manual (iMT on the turbo-petrol) and automatic options for all three engines.
In terms of pricing, expect the prices for the new Seltos to start around the Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, with the top automatic variants likely to hover around Rs 20.49 lakh
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 1, 2026New Kia Seltos India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Should KnowThe second-gen Seltos has grown in size, promising improved interior space while remaining a tech-laden package.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 1, 2026Opinion: 2025 – The Year Of the Mid-Size Motorcycle Boom In IndiaThe mid-size motorcycle segment, encompassing 250-500 cc, truly came into its own in 2025. But will it be sustained going forward with increased GST rates?1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Dec 31, 2025Hyundai Creta Sales Cross 2 Lakh Units In CY2025Carmaker said the Creta diesel still accounts for over 40 per cent of all units sold, while the share of first time buyers stands at over 30 per cent.1 min read
- Carandbike Team | Dec 30, 2025Hyundai Aura, Nios-Based Prime SD & Prime HB Taxis Launched In IndiaCarmaker rebrands fleet models under the Hyundai Prime brand rather than as separate variants of its passenger car range, as it previously did with the Xcent1 min read
- car&bike Team | Dec 30, 2025VinFast's V-Green Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Setup EV Charging StationsV-Green is owned by Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup Corporation and founder of VinFast.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 30, 20252026 Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, Z650RS Launched: Now E20 CompatibleKawasaki has updated its 650cc range of motorcycles with E20 fuel compatibility and is offering new paint schemes.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 22, 20252026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!The new Tata Harrier and Safari petrol packs a new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion engine, but is it an ideal alternative to the diesel version?7 mins read