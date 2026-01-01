New Kia Seltos India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Should Know

Kia India unveiled the all-new Gen 2 Seltos in December 2025 ahead of its launch tomorrow. Now entering its second generation, the new compact SUV gets notable upgrades over its predecessor, though Kia looks to have also played it quite safe in some other areas.

Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?



Starting things off, the new Seltos is now underpinned by the new K3 platform – the first model from the Korean car company in India. The SUV is physically larger than its predecessor, sitting on a 2690 mm wheelbase, 80 mm longer. Similarly, overall vehicle length is up by almost 95 mm to 4460 mm, while width is up by 30 mm to 1830 mm. Height is 10 mm lower at 1635 mm. This suggests a more spacious cabin and an improved room to seat three abreast at the rear.

Also read: New Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared



On the design front, the new Seltos follow’s Kia’s latest design language seen on the global Telluride SUV with new vertical DRL lighting elements, a wider & more prominent grille, and more squared out proportions. The cabin too sees a marked difference over its predecessor with a layered design, few physical buttons and a top variant featuring a curved digital screen atop the dashboard housing twin 12.3-inch displays flanking a smaller 5.0-inch unit in the centre.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut; India Launch On January 2, 2026

On the variant front, the new Seltos will continue to be offered across three model lines – Tech Line, GT Line and X Line, with the latter just being a cosmetic package over the top GT Line models. On the feature front, there is nothing truly groundbreaking on the new Seltos. However, buyers of lower variants will not feel too feature-deprived with even base variants packing in a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless entry and LED lighting. Features such as ventilated seats, a powered driver seat, keyless go, a panoramic sunroof and front parking sensors get added from the HTK variants. Additionally, the Level 2 ADAS functions are not limited to the GTX variants only with even the top HTX trim now offering automated safety tech.

Also Read: All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled: A Detailed Look In Pictures

Coming to the powertrains, Kia has not made any radical changes to the engine line-up with the same trifecta of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options offered under the hood. Gearbox options include manual (iMT on the turbo-petrol) and automatic options for all three engines.

In terms of pricing, expect the prices for the new Seltos to start around the Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, with the top automatic variants likely to hover around Rs 20.49 lakh