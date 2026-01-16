Kia Syros Variant Line-Up Expanded With HTK (EX) Trim; Prices Start At Rs. 9.89 Lakh

Kia has expanded the variant lineup of the Seltos subcompact SUV in India with the launch of the HTK (EX) trim. Positioned between the HTK (O) and HTK+ trims, the new variant will be offered in both petrol and diesel options, priced at Rs. 9.89 lakh and Rs. 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Like the former, here too you will only get a manual gearbox option, and some added premium features like LED headlights and taillights. Compared to the HTK (O) variant, the new HTK (EX) is about Rs. 50,000 more expensive.

Also Read: Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report

Compared to the HTK (O) variant, the new HTK (EX) is about Rs. 50,000 more expensive

Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “The introduction of the HTK(EX) trim for Syros reflects our constant focus on responding to customer feedback and delivering meaningful value. By expanding the lineup at an attractive price point, we aim to make our SUV more accessible while continuing to offer the features and quality that customers expect from Kia.”

Also Read: Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: Real-World Mileage Tested

The new variant will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment syste

In terms of creature comforts, the new HTK (EX) will share most of its offerings with the HTK (O). Like - electric sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a rear parking camera with sensors. The standard suite of 20+ safety features continues to be on offer here too, which includes ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Six Airbags and Vehicle Stability Management, among others.

Also Read: Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol: 6000 km Long-Term Review – Final Report!

Engine options include a 1.0-litre TGDi turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The new Syros range now has seven variants, and the prices range between Rs. 8.67 lakh and Rs. 15.29 lakh for the petro, and Rs. 10.14 lakh and Rs. 15.94 lakh for the diesel. All prices are ex-showroom.