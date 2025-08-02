HomeNews & Reviews
Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report

The Kia Syros has joined the car&bike garage, and in this 45 days report, we talk about how the car is as a daily driver.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Kia Syros with car&bike is the HTX+(O) with 1.0 turbo petrol engine
  • The Syros is one of the most feature-packed cars in the sub-4 metre space
  • The Syros is priced between Rs. 9.50 lakh to Rs. 17.80 lakh

The Kia Syros is one of the newest additions to India’s subcompact SUV segment, and the car joined car&bike’s long-term vehicle fleet back in June 2025. In fact, it has been my source of transportation for the last 45 days, and over this period, I have understood why the car has become popular among the masses. In this 45-day report, I will talk about my first impressions, how the car has been as a daily driver, and some of the positives and negatives I have discovered.

 

4

45 days in, the Kia Syros shows why it's gaining popularity

 

Variant & Powertrain

 

The Kia Syros that has joined our fleet is the top-of-the-line HTX+ (O) variant, packing the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine, mated to the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Right now, this model is priced at Rs. 16.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained

 

Design & Styling

 

1

Sub-4m SUV that looks much bigger than its size, and a bold design with quirky touches stands out

 

Now, the Kia Syros’ design has been quite polarising. You either like it or you don’t. I belong to the former group. Despite being a sub-4-meter vehicle, the Syros looks much bigger in size, and I like the quirkiness of the SUV. The faux roof rails add muscle to the car, while the dual-tone 16-inch alloys look very stylish. But that doesn’t mean it’s without flaws. 

 

2

Low-mounted taillights look cool but scratch easily

 

The headlights and taillights are quite flashy and look cool, but they are positioned low and at the four corners of the car, which means that they are prone to scratches. Something that I found out the hard way during our time with the car. That said, the headlights offer good illumination and throw, and the orange hue used for the indicators looks very premium. 

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared

 

Interior & Cabin Space

 

9

Smart proportions free up real cabin space, while wide glasshouse and slim A-pillars aid visibility

 

Looking at the cabin of the Syros, you might think Kia has done some Harry Potter-level trickery to achieve this much space. But what it is is smart engineering. The SUV has short overhangs, and Kia has utilised the wide body design of the SUV to keep the bonnet section as short as possible. The result? There is more real estate inside the cabin. 

 

8

Cabin feels airy thanks to upright windshields, large windows and light interior trim

 

In fact, the reason why it looks so much roomier is also because of how the glasshouse has been designed. The front and rear windshields are almost upright, and the windows are large with slim A-pillars. This gives you an almost uninterrupted 180-degree view from inside the cabin, and the panoramic sunroof and the light colours used for interior panels and upholstery add to the sense of space. And Kia has done that without compromising on safety. 

 

Kia Syros Image 21

The panoramic sunroof makes the space feel even more open

 

Safety Features

 

The Syros has been crash-tested by the Bhart NCAP and has been awarded a 5-star safety rating. The SUV also comes with a long list of standard safety features, including 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and ISOFIX mounts. 

 

20

Level 2 ADAS and 360° camera make daily drives stress-free

 

While even the lower trims get rear-view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system, the top-spec trim that we have comes with Level 2 ADAS features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning and avoidance assist. In fact, the 360-degree view camera system offered in the Syros is possibly one of the best you’ll find not just in the segment, but across the market. 

 

Features & Smart Tech 

 

27

The Kia Syros is loaded with tech and I have come to love most of them

 

The Kia Syros is packed with tech, and most of it works well. The wide triple-screen setup includes the infotainment unit, digital cluster, and a smaller display for AC controls. I’m not a fan of on-screen AC settings, but Kia has added shortcut buttons on the dash, which do the job. You get ventilated seats not just at the front, but also for rear passengers on either side. 

 

24

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also on offer in this top-spec model

 

The AC cools quickly, and there’s an air purifier too, quite common on most Kia models. What’s rare, though, is wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in a top-spec made-in-India Kia car. That’s also paired with an impressive Harman Kardon sound system. 

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out

 

Performance & Dynamics 

 

KIA Syros 3 reason 25

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol feels relaxed but capable

 

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is peppy but a bit laid-back in its power delivery. It picks up pace gradually, but once past 2000 rpm, it feels lively and cruising at triple-digit speeds is easy. The DCT gearbox is responsive, though shifts could be smoother. You get used to it with time. 

 

KIA Syros 3 reason 26

The ride feels stiff, and rear seat comfort takes a hit over broken roads

 

What’s harder to ignore is the ride quality - it feels stiff and bouncy, especially with more passengers on board. Rear-seat comfort suffers the most over bumps at low speeds. During the time I spent with the car, most of the driving was done in the city with both free roads and bumper-to-bumper traffic, and the average fuel efficiency I achieved was close to 9-11 kmpl.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

Conclusion

 

 

The 45 days I spent driving the Syros have shown me that it is a great city car that pampers you with smart tech and creature comforts. It can be a good family car too, but it would be wise to take a test drive with more than 3-4 people to see if the ride comfort is something that you can live with. Because I don’t see it as a deal-breaker. In my next report, I will be getting into more detail about the Syros’ highway performance and long-distance driving. So keep watching this space for that.

# Kia Syros Long Term Report# Kia Syros Review# Kia Syros Features# Kia Syros SUV# Kia Syros Pros# Kia Syros Cons# Kia Syros Petrol# Kia Syros Turbo Petrol# Kia India# Syros Price# SUV# Family# Cars# Cover Story# Advisory
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

