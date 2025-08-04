HomeNews & Reviews
Tesla Delhi Showroom To Open On August 11

American EV giant will open its second India experience center in the national capital on August 11
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The showroom will be located near the International airport
  • The brand opened its first India centre in Mumbai on July 15
  • Model Y is the first car to be retailed by Tesla in India

Electric car giant Tesla has confirmed the inauguration date of its second experience centre in the country. After making its India debut by opening its first showroom in the financial capital Mumbai on July 15, the brand is now set to kickstart operations in Delhi on August 11. The new centre will be located at Worldmark, Aerocity, close to the New Delhi International airport.

 

Tesla Supercharger

The brand has already started its first set superchargers in India.

 

Tesla officially entered the Indian market in July with the Model Y, one of its most popular cars. The SUV has come to India in both Standard and Long Range options, with the prices starting at Rs. 59.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Claimed range for the Standard variant is up to 500 kilometers, while the Long Range model can go up to 622 kilometers per charge, as per the WLTP cycle.  

 

Also Read: Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Launched In India: All You Need To Know

 

On Monday, the brand also started its first set of superchargers for its customers in Mumbai. The station, located at BKC houses four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers. This will be followed by more charging points in Navi Mumbai, Lower Parel and Thane. Tesla has already earmarked Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gurugram as the 4 cities where its customers will get priority deliveries. 
 

# tesla# electric cars# delhi# Cars# Auto Industry# Electric Cars
