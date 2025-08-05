MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on August 5, 2025
Highlights
- Base variant of the MG Hector 5 seat gets a Rs 25,000 price hike.
- Offers have been rolled out to celebrate the company’s sixth anniversary in India.
- Hector Plus gets discounts of up to Rs 2.30 lakh.
JSW MG Motor India has just completed six years in India. The company started operations in India in 2019, with the launch of the Hector SUV. To celebrate, the company has rolled out a range of discounts on the Hector and Hector Plus which goes up to Rs 2.30 lakh. The company has also stated that these offers will only be offered for a limited period of time, and will be subject to availability.
Also Read: MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence
MG Hector Discounts In August 2025
The standard, 5-seat version of the Hector SUV is now offered with price cuts ranging all the way from Rs 31,000 on the Shine Pro Diesel MT variant to Rs 2.14 lakh on the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant. However, rather surprisingly, the base Style variant gets a Rs 25,000 price hike. The prices for the SUV now range from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
|Variant
|New Price
|Original Price
|Price Difference
|Style
|Rs 14.50 lakh
|Rs 14.25 lakh
|Rs 25,000 (Price Hike)
|Shine Pro Petrol MT
|Rs 16.42 lakh
|Rs 17.23 lakh
|Rs 81,000
|Shine Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 17.82 lakh
|Rs 18.22 lakh
|Rs 40,000
|Shine Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 18.52 lakh
|Rs 18.83 lakh
|Rs 31,000
|Select Pro Petrol MT
|Rs 16.75 lakh
|Rs 18.58 lakh
|Rs 1.83 lakh
|Select Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 18.15 lakh
|Rs 19.85 lakh
|Rs 1.70 lakh
|Select Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 18.85 lakh
|Rs 19.88 lakh
|Rs 1.03 lakh
|Smart Pro Petrol MT
|Rs 17.50 lakh
|Rs 19.57 lakh
|Rs 2.07 lakh
|Smart Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 19.60 lakh
|Rs 20.88 lakh
|Rs 1.28 lakh
|Sharp Pro Petrol MT
|Rs 19 lakh
|Rs 21.14 lakh
|Rs 2.14 lakh
|Sharp Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 20.40 lakh
|Rs 22.36 lakh
|Rs 1.96 lakh
|Sharp Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 21.10 lakh
|Rs 22.54 lakh
|Rs 1.44 lakh
|Savvy Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 21.50 lakh
|Rs 23.44 lakh
|Rs 1.96 lakh
|Blackstorm Petrol CVT
|Rs 20.72 lakh
|Rs 22.68 lakh
|Rs 1.96 lakh
|Blackstorm Diesel MT
|Rs 21.42 lakh
|Rs 22.86 lakh
|Rs 1.44 lakh
|Snowstorm Petrol CVT
|Rs 20.72 lakh
|Rs 22.68 lakh
|Rs 1.96 lakh
|Snowstorm Diesel MT
|Rs 21.42 lakh
|Rs 22.86 lakh
|Rs 1.44 lakh
Also Read: MG Windsor EV Essence Pro Price Hiked By Rs 21,000
Hector Plus 6-Seat
The price cuts on the Hector Plus 6-Seat, while offered in fewer variants, go up to a higher Rs 2.30 lakh. Unlike the standard version, the Style variant on this model gets a Rs 54,000 discount. It is the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant that gets the Rs 2.30 lakh discount. The prices for the Hector Plus 6 Seat now range from Rs 17.20 lakh to Rs 22.10 lakh.
|Variant
|Discounted Price
|Original Price
|Price Difference
|Style
|Rs 17.20 lakh
|Rs 17.74 lakh
|Rs 54,000
|Smart Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 20.20 lakh
|Rs 22.14 lakh
|Rs 1.94 lakh
|Sharp Pro Petrol MT
|Rs 19.60 lakh
|Rs 21.90 lakh
|Rs 2.30 lakh
|Sharp Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 21 lakh
|Rs 23.17 lakh
|Rs 2.17 lakh
|Sharp Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 21.70 lakh
|Rs 23.40 lakh
|Rs 1.70 lakh
|Blackstorm Diesel MT
|Rs 22.02 lakh
|Rs 23.73 lakh
|Rs 1.71 lakh
|Snowstorm Diesel MT
|Rs 22.02 lakh
|Rs 23.73 lakh
|Rs 1.71 lakh
|Savvy Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 22.10 lakh
|Rs 24.25 lakh
|Rs 2.15 lakh
Hector Plus 7-Seat
The Hector 7 Seat also gets discounts of up to Rs 2.30 lakh, which is also offered on the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant. The prices for the model now range from Rs 17.20 lakh to Rs 22.10 lakh. ( All prices, ex-showroom).
|Variant
|Discounted Price
|Original Price
|Price Difference
|Style
|Rs 17.20 lakh
|Rs 17.74 lakh
|Rs 54,000
|Select Pro Petrol MT
|Rs 17.35 lakh
|Rs 19.36 lakh
|Rs 2.01 lakh
|Select Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 18.75 lakh
|Rs 20.63 lakh
|Rs 1.88 lakh
|Select Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 19.45 lakh
|Rs 20.84 lakh
|Rs 1.39 lakh
|Smart Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 20.20 lakh
|Rs 21.23 lakh
|Rs 1.03 lakh
|Sharp Pro Petrol MT
|Rs 19.60 lakh
|Rs 21.90 lakh
|Rs 2.30 lakh
|Sharp Pro Petrol CVT
|Rs 21 lakh
|Rs 23.17 lakh
|Rs 2.17 lakh
|Sharp Pro Diesel MT
|Rs 21.70 lakh
|Rs 23.14 lakh
|Rs 1.44 lakh
|Blackstorm Petrol CVT
|Rs 21.32 lakh
|Rs 23.49 lakh
|Rs 2.17 lakh
|Blackstorm Diesel MT
|Rs 22.02 lakh
|Rs 23.52 lakh
|Rs 1.50 lakh
|Snowstorm Petrol CVT
|Rs 21.32 lakh
|Rs 23.49 lakh
|Rs 2.17 lakh
|Snowstorm Diesel MT
|Rs 22.02 lakh
|Rs 23.52 lakh
|Rs 1.50 lakh
|Savvy Pro
|Rs 22.10 lakh
|Rs 24.25 lakh
|Rs 2.17 lakh
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular MG Models
- MG Comet EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 9.81 Lakh
- MG HectorEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 22.32 Lakh
- MG GlosterEx-Showroom Price₹ 32.6 - 43 Lakh
- MG ZS EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 24.43 Lakh
- MG Hector PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.5 - 23.17 Lakh
- MG AstorEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.98 - 18.55 Lakh
- MG CybersterEx-Showroom Price₹ 72.5 Lakh
- MG M9 EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 69.9 Lakh
- MG Windsor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 14 - 18.31 Lakh