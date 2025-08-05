HomeNews & Reviews
MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh

These discounts have been rolled out to celebrate the company’s sixth anniversary since commencing operations in India
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Base variant of the MG Hector 5 seat gets a Rs 25,000 price hike.
  • Offers have been rolled out to celebrate the company’s sixth anniversary in India.
  • Hector Plus gets discounts of up to Rs 2.30 lakh.

JSW MG Motor India has just completed six years in India. The company started operations in India in 2019, with the launch of the Hector SUV. To celebrate, the company has rolled out a range of discounts on the Hector and Hector Plus which goes up to Rs 2.30 lakh. The company has also stated that these offers will only be offered for a limited period of time, and will be subject to availability. 


Also Read: MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence

 

MG Hector Discounts In August 2025

 

The standard, 5-seat version of the Hector SUV is now offered with price cuts ranging all the way from Rs 31,000 on the Shine Pro Diesel MT variant to Rs 2.14 lakh on the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant. However, rather surprisingly, the base Style variant gets a Rs 25,000 price hike. The prices for the SUV now range from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

VariantNew PriceOriginal PricePrice Difference
Style Rs 14.50 lakhRs 14.25 lakhRs 25,000 (Price Hike)
Shine Pro Petrol MTRs 16.42 lakhRs 17.23 lakhRs 81,000
Shine Pro Petrol CVTRs 17.82 lakhRs 18.22 lakhRs 40,000
Shine Pro Diesel MTRs 18.52 lakhRs 18.83 lakh Rs 31,000
Select Pro Petrol MTRs 16.75 lakhRs 18.58 lakhRs 1.83 lakh 
Select Pro Petrol CVTRs 18.15 lakhRs 19.85 lakhRs 1.70 lakh
Select Pro Diesel MTRs 18.85 lakhRs 19.88 lakhRs 1.03 lakh
Smart Pro Petrol MTRs 17.50 lakhRs 19.57 lakhRs 2.07 lakh
Smart Pro Diesel MTRs 19.60 lakhRs 20.88 lakhRs 1.28 lakh
Sharp Pro Petrol MTRs 19 lakhRs 21.14 lakh Rs 2.14 lakh
Sharp Pro Petrol CVTRs 20.40 lakhRs 22.36 lakhRs 1.96 lakh
Sharp Pro Diesel MTRs 21.10 lakh Rs 22.54 lakhRs 1.44 lakh
Savvy Pro Petrol CVTRs 21.50 lakh Rs 23.44 lakhRs 1.96 lakh
Blackstorm Petrol CVTRs 20.72 lakhRs 22.68 lakhRs 1.96 lakh
Blackstorm Diesel MTRs 21.42 lakhRs 22.86 lakhRs 1.44 lakh
Snowstorm Petrol CVTRs 20.72 lakhRs 22.68 lakhRs 1.96 lakh
Snowstorm Diesel MTRs 21.42 lakhRs 22.86 lakhRs 1.44 lakh

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Essence Pro Price Hiked By Rs 21,000
 

Hector Plus 6-Seat 

 

The price cuts on the Hector Plus 6-Seat, while offered in fewer variants, go up to a higher Rs 2.30 lakh. Unlike the standard version, the Style variant on this model gets a Rs 54,000 discount. It is the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant that gets the Rs 2.30 lakh discount. The prices for the Hector Plus 6 Seat now range from Rs 17.20 lakh to Rs 22.10 lakh.

VariantDiscounted PriceOriginal PricePrice Difference
StyleRs 17.20 lakhRs 17.74 lakhRs 54,000
Smart Pro Diesel MTRs 20.20 lakhRs 22.14 lakhRs 1.94 lakh
Sharp Pro Petrol MTRs 19.60 lakhRs 21.90 lakhRs 2.30 lakh
Sharp Pro Petrol CVTRs 21 lakhRs 23.17 lakhRs 2.17 lakh
Sharp Pro Diesel MTRs 21.70 lakhRs 23.40 lakhRs 1.70 lakh
Blackstorm Diesel MTRs 22.02 lakhRs 23.73 lakhRs 1.71 lakh
Snowstorm Diesel MTRs 22.02 lakhRs 23.73 lakhRs 1.71 lakh
Savvy Pro Petrol CVTRs 22.10 lakhRs 24.25 lakhRs 2.15 lakh

Hector Plus 7-Seat

 

The Hector 7 Seat also gets discounts of up to Rs 2.30 lakh, which is also offered on the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant. The prices for the model now range from Rs 17.20 lakh to Rs 22.10 lakh. ( All prices, ex-showroom).

VariantDiscounted PriceOriginal PricePrice Difference
Style Rs 17.20 lakhRs 17.74 lakhRs 54,000
Select Pro Petrol MTRs 17.35 lakhRs 19.36 lakhRs 2.01 lakh
Select Pro Petrol CVTRs 18.75 lakhRs 20.63 lakhRs 1.88 lakh
Select Pro Diesel MTRs 19.45 lakhRs 20.84 lakhRs 1.39 lakh
Smart Pro Diesel MTRs 20.20 lakhRs 21.23 lakhRs 1.03 lakh
Sharp Pro Petrol MTRs 19.60 lakhRs 21.90 lakhRs 2.30 lakh
Sharp Pro Petrol CVTRs 21 lakhRs 23.17 lakhRs 2.17 lakh
Sharp Pro Diesel MTRs 21.70 lakhRs 23.14 lakhRs 1.44 lakh
Blackstorm Petrol CVTRs 21.32 lakhRs 23.49 lakhRs 2.17 lakh
Blackstorm Diesel MTRs 22.02 lakhRs 23.52 lakhRs 1.50 lakh
Snowstorm Petrol CVTRs 21.32 lakhRs 23.49 lakhRs 2.17 lakh
Snowstorm Diesel MTRs 22.02 lakhRs 23.52 lakhRs 1.50 lakh
Savvy ProRs 22.10 lakh Rs 24.25 lakhRs 2.17 lakh
