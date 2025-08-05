MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has just completed six years in India. The company started operations in India in 2019, with the launch of the Hector SUV. To celebrate, the company has rolled out a range of discounts on the Hector and Hector Plus which goes up to Rs 2.30 lakh. The company has also stated that these offers will only be offered for a limited period of time, and will be subject to availability.



MG Hector Discounts In August 2025

The standard, 5-seat version of the Hector SUV is now offered with price cuts ranging all the way from Rs 31,000 on the Shine Pro Diesel MT variant to Rs 2.14 lakh on the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant. However, rather surprisingly, the base Style variant gets a Rs 25,000 price hike. The prices for the SUV now range from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Variant New Price Original Price Price Difference Style Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh Rs 25,000 (Price Hike) Shine Pro Petrol MT Rs 16.42 lakh Rs 17.23 lakh Rs 81,000 Shine Pro Petrol CVT Rs 17.82 lakh Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 40,000 Shine Pro Diesel MT Rs 18.52 lakh Rs 18.83 lakh Rs 31,000 Select Pro Petrol MT Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 18.58 lakh Rs 1.83 lakh Select Pro Petrol CVT Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 19.85 lakh Rs 1.70 lakh Select Pro Diesel MT Rs 18.85 lakh Rs 19.88 lakh Rs 1.03 lakh Smart Pro Petrol MT Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 19.57 lakh Rs 2.07 lakh Smart Pro Diesel MT Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 20.88 lakh Rs 1.28 lakh Sharp Pro Petrol MT Rs 19 lakh Rs 21.14 lakh Rs 2.14 lakh Sharp Pro Petrol CVT Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 22.36 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Sharp Pro Diesel MT Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 22.54 lakh Rs 1.44 lakh Savvy Pro Petrol CVT Rs 21.50 lakh Rs 23.44 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Blackstorm Petrol CVT Rs 20.72 lakh Rs 22.68 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Blackstorm Diesel MT Rs 21.42 lakh Rs 22.86 lakh Rs 1.44 lakh Snowstorm Petrol CVT Rs 20.72 lakh Rs 22.68 lakh Rs 1.96 lakh Snowstorm Diesel MT Rs 21.42 lakh Rs 22.86 lakh Rs 1.44 lakh

Hector Plus 6-Seat

The price cuts on the Hector Plus 6-Seat, while offered in fewer variants, go up to a higher Rs 2.30 lakh. Unlike the standard version, the Style variant on this model gets a Rs 54,000 discount. It is the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant that gets the Rs 2.30 lakh discount. The prices for the Hector Plus 6 Seat now range from Rs 17.20 lakh to Rs 22.10 lakh.

Variant Discounted Price Original Price Price Difference Style Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.74 lakh Rs 54,000 Smart Pro Diesel MT Rs 20.20 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh Rs 1.94 lakh Sharp Pro Petrol MT Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 21.90 lakh Rs 2.30 lakh Sharp Pro Petrol CVT Rs 21 lakh Rs 23.17 lakh Rs 2.17 lakh Sharp Pro Diesel MT Rs 21.70 lakh Rs 23.40 lakh Rs 1.70 lakh Blackstorm Diesel MT Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 23.73 lakh Rs 1.71 lakh Snowstorm Diesel MT Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 23.73 lakh Rs 1.71 lakh Savvy Pro Petrol CVT Rs 22.10 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh Rs 2.15 lakh

Hector Plus 7-Seat

The Hector 7 Seat also gets discounts of up to Rs 2.30 lakh, which is also offered on the Sharp Pro Petrol MT variant. The prices for the model now range from Rs 17.20 lakh to Rs 22.10 lakh. ( All prices, ex-showroom).