Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh

The EZ Sigma variants get additional features such as a reverse mode, which is mission other variants.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on August 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Oben Rorr electric motorcycle gets a new variant
  • Offered in 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh battery pack options
  • Gets a 5-inch TFT display

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler startup Oben Electric has launched the Rorr EZ Sigma electric motorcycle at an introductory price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Sigma is essentially a new variant for the Rorr electric motorcycle, which gets some additional features over the lower variants and revised graphics bundled with new colour schemes.  

 

Also Read: Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery Warranty
 Oben Rorr EZ Sigma 2
Focussing on what is new here, the Sigma variant features a five-inch colour TFT display, replacing the LCD unit used in the standard model. The cluster offers turn-by-turn navigation, a trip metre, and alerts for calls and SMS messages, among others. A reverse mode has also been included. Additionally, the seat has been redesigned, with changes aimed at improving riding comfort. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In India
 Oben Rorr EZ Sigma 1
The Rorr EZ Sigma is offered in two battery packs: 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh, with a claimed IDC range of 140 km for the former and up to 175 km for the latter. When using a fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in approximately 1.5 hours. The motorcycle has a top speed of 95 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. It includes three ride modes – eco, city, and havoc.  
 
The Rorr EZ Sigma is priced Rs 7,000 higher than the standard Rorr EZ across both battery options. The current introductory prices are Rs 1.27 lakh for the 3.4kWh variant and Rs 1.37 lakh for the 4.4kWh variant. Once the introductory period ends, these prices are set to rise to Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh, respectively. Bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs 2,999, and deliveries are slated to begin on August 15, 2025. 

# Oben Electric# Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched# Oben Rorr# Oben Rorr electric bike# Oben Rorr electric bike India# Oben Rorr EZ Sigma# Rorr EZ# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
