Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler startup Oben Electric has launched the Rorr EZ Sigma electric motorcycle at an introductory price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Sigma is essentially a new variant for the Rorr electric motorcycle, which gets some additional features over the lower variants and revised graphics bundled with new colour schemes.

Focussing on what is new here, the Sigma variant features a five-inch colour TFT display, replacing the LCD unit used in the standard model. The cluster offers turn-by-turn navigation, a trip metre, and alerts for calls and SMS messages, among others. A reverse mode has also been included. Additionally, the seat has been redesigned, with changes aimed at improving riding comfort.