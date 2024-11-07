Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xpulse 400Hero New Destini 125Hero Xoom 160KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NK
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999

The Rorr EZ is the second offering from Oben and can be had in three battery pack capacities.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

Oben Electric has launched its second electric bike, the Rorr EZ, at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike has three battery options: 2.6kWh, 3.4kWh, and 4.4kWh, offering buyers the flexibility for different riding needs.
 

The Rorr EZ looks almost identical to the standard Rorr except for the Colourways and graphics. The motorcycle gets the same three riding modes – Eco, City and Havoc. Furthermore, Oben is offering the Rorr EZ with three battery pack options. The 2.6kWh is capable of returning 80 km, 60 km, and 50 km, respective to the riding mode, Similarly, the 3.4kWh variant increases the range to 110 km, 90 km, and 70 km, and the 4.4kWh variant offers a range of 140 km, 110 km, and 90 km.
 Oben Rorr EZ launched India carandbike edited 2

In terms of equipment, the Rorr EZ can be charged with either a standard charger that is included in the purchasing cost or via an optional fast charger, whose prices are yet to be disclosed. Regarding charging time, with the standard charger for a full charge the 2.5 kWh takes 4 hours, the 3.4 kWh takes 5 hours and the 4.4 kWh takes 7 hours. Meanwhile, with the fast charger, 0 to 80 per cent charge is achieved in 45 minutes, 1 hour 30 minutes and 2 hours, respectively.

 

Coming to the powertrain, all three variants have the same motor rated to deliver a peak output of 7.5kW and 52Nm of torque. Oben claims the motorcycle can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 95 kmph. The kerb weights of the Rorr EZ vary depending on the battery packs – 138kg for the 2.6kWh, 143kg for the 3.4kWh, and 148kg for the 4.4kWh variant.

Coming to the prices, the Oben Rorr EZ carries a sticker price of Rs 89,999 for the base 2.6kWh variant, Rs 99,999 for the mid-spec 3.4kWh variant, and Rs 1.10 lakh for the top-spec 4.4kWh variant.

# Oben Rorr# Oben Rorr electric bike India# Oben Rorr EZ# electric mobility# electric two-wheelers# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The first Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is named Flying Flea C6 (FF C6) which has been unveiled ahead of its launch in 2026.
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: In Pictures
  • The debut of the motorcycle, expected to be named Flying Flea, will be held in Milan, Italy, starting at 9:30 pm IST on November 4.
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 World Premiere Highlights: Features, Images
  • Ola Electric accumulated 10,664 complaints via the National Consumer Helpline, as per the CCPA notice issued to the company.
    Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
  • Offered in two variants- T30 and T30 Sport, the motorcycle is Raptee’s maiden product for the Indian market
    Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled: Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2.39 Lakh
  • BYD has launched the eMAX 7 at a price tag of Rs 36,90 lakh. Here are a few detailed shots of the updated MPV.
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures

Latest News

  • The Rorr EZ is the second offering from Oben and can be had in three battery pack capacities.
    Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999
  • The Kylaq will be offered in four trim levels - Classic, Signature, Signature + and Prestige.
    Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed
  • Fourth-gen Superb is longer and taller than its predecessor and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
    New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • On the sidelines of the all-new Skoda Kylaq premiere, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India confirmed the return of Octavia RS in India.
    New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • The European prices for the F77 Mach 2 was revealed at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990
  • The refreshed Hero Mavrick 440 gets some important updates like - new golden upside-down (USD) front forks, and a new TFT display for the cluster.
    EICMA 2024: Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Revealed With Golden USD Forks, TFT Display And More
  • Concept X is based on the platform of the F77 but has an adventure-focused approach
    EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased
  • While less powerful than its predecessor, the new motorcycle is the lightest version of the Panigale superbike ever made
    EICMA 2024: 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Unveiled; Powered By New Ducati V-Twin
  • The electric scooter will kick start Hero MotoCorp’s push into Europe and will be followed up by the brand's internal combustion motorcycles.
    EICMA 2024: New Vida Z Electric Scooter Is Hero’s First Model For Europe
  • The Streetfighter V2 is powered by the same engine as the Panigale V2. It is 30 bhp less powerful, and 9 kg lighter than the engine it replaces.
    EICMA 2024: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled

Research More on Oben Electric Rorr

Oben Electric Rorr
8.8

Oben Electric Rorr

Starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Rorr Specifications
View Rorr Features

Popular Oben Electric Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved