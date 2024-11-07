Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999

Oben Electric has launched its second electric bike, the Rorr EZ, at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike has three battery options: 2.6kWh, 3.4kWh, and 4.4kWh, offering buyers the flexibility for different riding needs.



The Rorr EZ looks almost identical to the standard Rorr except for the Colourways and graphics. The motorcycle gets the same three riding modes – Eco, City and Havoc. Furthermore, Oben is offering the Rorr EZ with three battery pack options. The 2.6kWh is capable of returning 80 km, 60 km, and 50 km, respective to the riding mode, Similarly, the 3.4kWh variant increases the range to 110 km, 90 km, and 70 km, and the 4.4kWh variant offers a range of 140 km, 110 km, and 90 km.



In terms of equipment, the Rorr EZ can be charged with either a standard charger that is included in the purchasing cost or via an optional fast charger, whose prices are yet to be disclosed. Regarding charging time, with the standard charger for a full charge the 2.5 kWh takes 4 hours, the 3.4 kWh takes 5 hours and the 4.4 kWh takes 7 hours. Meanwhile, with the fast charger, 0 to 80 per cent charge is achieved in 45 minutes, 1 hour 30 minutes and 2 hours, respectively.

Coming to the powertrain, all three variants have the same motor rated to deliver a peak output of 7.5kW and 52Nm of torque. Oben claims the motorcycle can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 95 kmph. The kerb weights of the Rorr EZ vary depending on the battery packs – 138kg for the 2.6kWh, 143kg for the 3.4kWh, and 148kg for the 4.4kWh variant.

Coming to the prices, the Oben Rorr EZ carries a sticker price of Rs 89,999 for the base 2.6kWh variant, Rs 99,999 for the mid-spec 3.4kWh variant, and Rs 1.10 lakh for the top-spec 4.4kWh variant.