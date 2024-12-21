5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

Sunroofs are all the rage in the car market today with the feature having gained a lot of popularity. Once only seen on high-end cars in the market, the features has now started to become a mainstay in the mass market segments as well with a range of cars and SUVs - even some under the Rs 10 lakh mark - now offered with the feature. Here is a look at the five most affordable cars with a panoramic sunroof:



Tata Altroz

Variants: XM S, XM+ S, XZ+ S, ZX+ S Lux, XZ+ (O) S

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz is the most affordable car in India to come with a factory fitted sunroof. The feature is offered from the mid-spec XM variants onwards. Tata’s hatchback is the only car in the segment to still offer a diesel engine option with buyers also able to pick between a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill.





Tata Punch (ICE)

Variants: Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+ S, Creative+ S

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom)



Following up the Altroz is the popular Tata Punch which like the Tata hatchback gets a sunroof in almost all but the base variant. Prices for the sunroof-equipped Punch start at Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom), with the variants also packing in some additional features over its standard counterpart except for in fully-loaded Creative+ spec. On the powertrain front, buyers can opt for either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a CNG powertrain option. The Punch is also offered in an all-electric guise as well.



Hyundai Exter

Variants: S(O)+, S+, SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai took the fight to the Tata Punch with the Exter in the micro-SUV segment. As with the Tata, Hyundai has made the sunroof available across a vast array of variants of the Exter. Buyers do have to be careful of their choice of lower variants with only the petrol manual variant of the S(O)+ rim getting a sunroof and the petrol AMT variant of the S+ trim getting the same. The CNG powertrain options here miss out on the feature though those picking the SX trim can get a sunroof with the CNG model.



Hyundai Venue

Variants: E+, S+, S(O)+, SX, SX(O)

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)



Hyundai’s Venue is the most affordable subcompact SUV to come fitted with a factory sunroof. As with the Exter, Hyundai has looked to democratise the sunroof in the Venue line-up with buyers able to opt for the feature from the E+ variant onwards. As with the Venue buyers need to be careful when picking lower variants with the E+ and S+ trims being 1.2 petrol manual only. In mid-spec S(O) trim, the turbo-petrol gets the sunroof as standard while those opting for the 1.2 petrol need to pick the S(O)+. The S(O) diesel misses out on the feature. SX and SX(O) trims get the sunroof as standard for all engine options.

Hyundai i20



Variants: Sportz(O), Asta, Asta (O): Rs 8.73 lakh

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai premium hatchback is the last model on the list of the most affordable cars currently on sale with a factory-fitted sunroof. The i20 received a facelift late last year which saw the carmaker delete the option of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the standard hatchback with the unit only offered on the sportier N-Line. The standard hatchback is only offered with a naturally aspirated 1.2 petrol engine. The i20 comes with the option of the sunroof from the mid-spec Sports(O) trim onwards with prices starting at Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom).