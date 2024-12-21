Login
5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • List dominated by Hyundai and Tata
  • Tata Altroz is the most affordable car in India to get a factory-fitted sunroof
  • Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch also feature

Sunroofs are all the rage in the car market today with the feature having gained a lot of popularity. Once only seen on high-end cars in the market, the features has now started to become a mainstay in the mass market segments as well with a range of cars and SUVs - even some under the Rs 10 lakh mark - now offered with the feature. Here is a look at the five most affordable cars with a panoramic sunroof:
 

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz Gets Two New Variants XZ OS Variant Upgraded

Variants: XM S, XM+ S, XZ+ S, ZX+ S Lux, XZ+ (O) S

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz is the most affordable car in India to come with a factory fitted sunroof. The feature is offered from the mid-spec XM variants onwards. Tata’s hatchback is the only car in the segment to still offer a diesel engine option with buyers also able to pick between a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill.

 

Tata Punch (ICE)

Tata Punch 2022 10 21 T10 57 34 937 Z

Variants: Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+ S, Creative+ S 

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

Following up the Altroz is the popular Tata Punch which like the Tata hatchback gets a sunroof in almost all but the base variant. Prices for the sunroof-equipped Punch start at Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom), with the variants also packing in some additional features over its standard counterpart except for in fully-loaded Creative+ spec. On the powertrain front, buyers can opt for either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a CNG powertrain option. The Punch is also offered in an all-electric guise as well.
 

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter 39

Variants: S(O)+, S+, SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Hyundai took the fight to the Tata Punch with the Exter in the micro-SUV segment. As with the Tata, Hyundai has made the sunroof available across a vast array of variants of the Exter. Buyers do have to be careful of their choice of lower variants with only the petrol manual variant of the S(O)+ rim getting a sunroof and the petrol AMT variant of the S+ trim getting the same. The CNG powertrain options here miss out on the feature though those picking the SX trim can get a sunroof with the CNG model.
 

Hyundai Venue

t4s87kqg hyundai venue facelift 625x300 16 June 22

Variants: E+, S+, S(O)+, SX, SX(O)

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

Hyundai’s Venue is the most affordable subcompact SUV to come fitted with a factory sunroof. As with the Exter, Hyundai has looked to democratise the sunroof in the Venue line-up with buyers able to opt for the feature from the E+ variant onwards. As with the Venue buyers need to be careful when picking lower variants with the E+ and S+ trims being 1.2 petrol manual only. In mid-spec S(O) trim, the turbo-petrol gets the sunroof as standard while those opting for the 1.2 petrol need to pick the S(O)+. The S(O) diesel misses out on the feature. SX and SX(O) trims get the sunroof as standard for all engine options.

 

Hyundai i20

hmhgm8t i20 650 650x400 27 October 20


Variants: Sportz(O), Asta, Asta (O): Rs 8.73 lakh

Starting price of sunroof-equipped variants: Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Hyundai premium hatchback is the last model on the list of the most affordable cars currently on sale with a factory-fitted sunroof. The i20 received a facelift late last year which saw the carmaker delete the option of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the standard hatchback with the unit only offered on the sportier N-Line. The standard hatchback is only offered with a naturally aspirated 1.2 petrol engine. The i20 comes with the option of the sunroof from the mid-spec Sports(O) trim onwards with prices starting at Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

