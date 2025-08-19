HomeNews & Reviews
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Maruti commenced the production of the Fronx in March 2023 and crossed the 5 lakh units mark in 28 months
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Production of Maruti Suzuki Fronx began in March 2023
  • The Fronx was also the highest exported PV in FY 2024-25
  • The Maruti Suzuki Fronx in priced between Rs. 7.59 lakh to Rs. 13.07 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has announced achieving a new production milestone with the Fronx crossover SUV. The company recently rolled out the 5,00,000th Maruti Suzuki Fronx since the car’s launch in 2023. The Baleno-based crossover SUV was one of the big highlights of the Maruti Suzuki pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo. While it was a slow start for the car in terms of sales, soon it became a volume seller, accounting for over 12,000 to 15,000 units every month.

 

image001

Maruti Suzuki Fronx's production began in March 2023 and it crossed the 5 lakh units mark in 28 months

 

Maruti commenced the production of the Fronx in March 2023 and crossed the 1 lakh mark in just about 9 months by December 2023. The next one lakh units were produced in 6 months, by June 2024, which subsequently grew to 3 lakh units by November 2024, and 4 lakh units by February 2025. And finally, in July 2025, the company crossed the 5 lakh units production mark for the Fronx.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports Milestone

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx long term 26

The Fronx is sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships

 

Commenting on the new milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for choosing FRONX as their vehicle of choice and making it one of the most sold Compact SUVs in India. This milestone reflects India’s manufacturing excellence and customer acceptance for vehicles with a futuristic design. With its bold styling, best-in-class fuel efficiency, and advanced technology features, FRONX quickly gained popularity in domestic as well as international markets. As we move forward, we remain committed to deliver exciting and value-packed products that exceed the expectations of our customers.”

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 21

The Fronx comes with a 1.2 petrol, a 1.0 turbo petrol and a CNG option 

 

The company has also revealed that the Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the country’s highest exported passenger vehicle in the Financial Year 2024-25. The company states that one in every five Fronx manufactured in India is exported to global markets. In addition to local and export manufacturing, Maruti Suzuki India also produces the re-badged version of the Fronx, which Toyota Kirloskar Motors sells as the Urban Cruiser Taisor. 

 

Also Read: India-Made Suzuki Fronx Gets Four-Star Safety Rating In Japan NCAP Crash Test

 

Toyota Taisor 6

The re-badged version of the Fronx is sold by Toyota as Urban Cruiser Taisor

 

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is retailed via the company’s Nexa network. It’s currently offered in two powertrain options – 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both come with a 5-speed manual transmission along with the option for an AMT (1.2 petrol) and a 6-speed automatic torque converter (1.0 turbo petrol). There is also a CNG option on offer with the 1.2-litre NA engine. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked

 

Maruti offers the Fronx in 5 variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha, and prices range between Rs. 7.59 lakh and Rs. 13.07 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models