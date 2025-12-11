Pre-Winter Car Care Tips: How to Keep Your Vehicle Up And Running In Cold Weather
- Winter prep to keep your car ready for the cold
- Essential car care before the season starts
- Small steps that make winter driving safer
Winter has set in most parts of the country and its only going to get colder in the next few weeks. Taking care of your car while driving through misty mornings or handling slippery roads is of utmost importance during the next few months. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to keep your vehicle up and running smoothly through the cold season.
Check Your Battery
Winter mornings make chemical reactions inside your battery slower, which means it works harder to start your engine on chilly mornings. Thus, taking your car to a service centre and getting a voltage test done becomes crucial. Make sure your battery reads at least 12.6 volts when fully charged, making it a healthy parameter. If it reads lower, it is time to think about getting a new battery. For batteries that are more than three years old, a professional check-up becomes even more important.
Beyond just testing, make sure the battery terminals are clean. Corrosion on the terminals reduces the connection between the battery and the rest of your electrical system. A quick cleaning with a brush can help a lot. Also, try to park your car in a garage or under cover when possible. Keeping the battery warm gives it a better chance of starting on those freezing mornings.
Keep Your Fuel Tank Topped Up
If your car runs on E20 fuel, you should know that ethanol in E20 can attract a bit more moisture than normal petrol, so it is better to keep the fuel tank at least half full in cold weather and avoid leaving the car parked for many days with very low fuel.
Apart from this, a nearly empty tank can allow water to condense inside your fuel tank when temperatures change, which can freeze and cause fuel line problems. Make it a habit to refuel whenever your tank drops below half during the winter months.
Watch Your Tyre Pressure
Cold air does something interesting to your tyres. As temperatures drop, the air inside them contracts, which lowers the pressure. Here is the key number to remember: for every 10 degrees of temperature drop, your tyre pressure decreases by about one to two PSI.
Under-inflated tyres affect how your car handles, fuel efficiency and braking. Thus, make sure to check tyre pressure regularly throughout winter. The recommended PSI for your car is usually listed on a sticker inside the driver’s door or in your owner’s manual.
Beyond pressure, look at the actual condition of your tyres. Winter driving demands good tread depth. If your tyres are worn out, they cannot grip the road properly on cold or icy surfaces. Many experts recommend replacing your tyres if the tread depth is getting low.
If you live in areas that experience heavy snowfall, consider switching to winter tyres altogether. Winter tyres are made from softer rubber that stays flexible in cold temperatures, giving you much better control on snow and ice.
Change Your Engine Oil
Imagine honey on a cold day versus a warm day. In a similar way, engine oil thickens in cold weather. It flows differently, and thick oil cannot protect your engine as effectively. This is why choosing the right oil for winter matters so much.
If you live in very cold areas, always look for lower viscosity oils like 5W-30 or 0W-30. The number before the W indicates how well the oil flows at low temperatures. A lower number means better cold-weather performance. Synthetic oils are especially good for winter because they maintain their flow even at very low temperatures.
Check your owner’s manual to see what viscosity your car needs. If you are unsure, your mechanic can guide you. Switching to the right winter oil is not expensive but can make starting your car much easier on frosty mornings.
Care for Your Windshield
Visibility is affected during fog or snow. That is why your windshield system is so important. This includes both the wipers and the washer fluid. Winter wiper blades are designed differently from regular ones. They handle ice and snow better, and they cut through the build-up on your windshield more effectively.
Your windshield washer fluid also needs to be changed for winter. Summer washer fluid can freeze on your windshield when temperatures drop, and it can even crack the washer fluid reservoir. Buy freeze-resistant washer fluid made specifically for cold weather. Some people even add extra defroster fluid if they live in extremely cold areas.
Also, test your heater and defroster before winter kicks in. Both are essential for visibility and comfort. A defogger that does not work properly can be dangerous because it prevents condensation from clearing off your windows.
Inspect Your Brakes
Winter puts extra stress on your braking system because roads are slippery and you need to stop more carefully. Check your brake fluid levels and have your brakes inspected by a professional. Worn brake pads reduce your stopping power.
Also, check your car’s belts and hoses. Cold weather can make the rubber hard and cause cracks. If a belt or hose breaks in winter, your car can stop working and leave you stuck on the road. A quick visual inspection can catch cracks or signs of wear before they become problems.
Finally, check all your fluid levels. This includes coolant, transmission fluid, and oil. Make sure your coolant can handle temperatures down to at least –30 degrees.
Test Your Lights
Winter mornings are dark and foggy. Your headlights and fog lights need to be working properly. Test them before the season starts. If any bulbs are dim or burnt out, replace them now. You also need to see clearly, and other drivers need to see you.
Check Your Air Filter
Your car’s air filter works hard to keep dirt and dust out of your engine. In winter, sand from roads can get kicked up and clog your filter faster than usual. A dirty air filter makes your engine work harder and reduces fuel efficiency.
Check your air filter every month during winter, or even more often if you drive on very salty roads. Many people do not realise how important this is until their engine starts running rough. Replacing an air filter is quick and inexpensive, and it keeps your engine breathing properly.
Build Your Emergency Kit
You cannot drive safely with a frosted windshield, and these tools help you clear it quickly. A flashlight with spare batteries becomes essential for visibility if you break down at night. Also carry jumper cables, as they can help you start your car if the battery dies.
Keep extra gloves, a jacket and warm socks in your car. Add a first-aid kit for any minor injuries. A portable phone charger makes sure you can call for help if needed.For people living in North India’s Himalayan snow areas, a small shovel is useful for digging your car out if it gets stuck.
