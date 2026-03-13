car&bike Awards 2026: VinFast Wins Breakthrough Brand of the Year

At the car&bike Awards 2026, that disruptive force came in the form of VinFast, which walked away with the Breakthrough Brand of the Year award. For many car buyers in India, VinFast may still feel like the new kid on the block. But in a remarkably short time, VinFast has gone from a domestic Vietnamese automaker to a global EV contender. Backed by the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, VinFast has moved quickly to establish itself in key international markets, including North America, Europe and parts of Asia.

What impressed the jury was not just the speed of its expansion, but also the confidence with which the brand has committed itself to an all-electric future. Unlike many legacy manufacturers that are gradually transitioning from combustion engines to EVs, VinFast has taken the more radical route. They are building its identity almost entirely around electric mobility. Its product portfolio already includes a growing lineup of electric SUVs such as the VinFast VF6, VinFast VF7 and many more are on their way.

Their strategy is simple: cover multiple SUV segments with modern electric vehicles that combine long range, digital-heavy cabins and competitive pricing. The cars themselves focus heavily on technology and connectivity. Large infotainment screens, advanced driver assistance systems and over-the-air software updates form a big part of the VinFast ownership experience.

Of course, being a new global brand comes with its own set of challenges. Building customer trust, expanding service networks and competing against well-established automakers will take time. But VinFast’s ambition and pace of execution have already made the industry sit up and take notice.