VinFast India Hits Production Milestone; 10,000 Units Produced

VinFast has reached an important milestone in India, rolling out its 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The achievement comes less than a year after the Vietnamese EV maker started production in India and signals that its local operations are gathering pace.

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VinFast's India plant currently manufactures the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. While neither vehicle has become a common sight on Indian roads just yet, the Vietnamese carmaker has been steadily laying the groundwork with local manufacturing, supplier partnerships, and dealer network expansion. The Thoothukudi facility is VinFast's first manufacturing plant outside Vietnam and currently has an annual production capacity of 50,000 units. That figure can be increased significantly as demand grows.

The company has also outlined plans to increase localisation and use India as an export base for select international markets in the future. Of course, producing cars is only half the battle. The bigger challenge lies in convincing Indian buyers to choose a relatively unknown brand over established players. Sales, service support, charging infrastructure, and long-term ownership experience will ultimately decide VinFast's success story.

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For now, though, crossing the 10,000-unit production milestone is a strong start and proof that VinFast's India journey is moving in the right direction.