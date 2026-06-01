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VinFast India Hits Production Milestone; 10,000 Units Produced

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Jun 01, 2026, 03:21 PM
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VinFast India Hits Production Milestone; 10,000 Units Produced
Key Highlights
  • VinFast rolls out its 10,000th locally produced vehicle in India
  • Thoothukudi facility currently manufactures the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs
  • India plant is set to play a key role in future localisation and export plans

VinFast has reached an important milestone in India, rolling out its 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The achievement comes less than a year after the Vietnamese EV maker started production in India and signals that its local operations are gathering pace.

Vin Fast Jury Round Cars 51

Also read: All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.49 Lakh

VinFast's India plant currently manufactures the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. While neither vehicle has become a common sight on Indian roads just yet, the Vietnamese carmaker has been steadily laying the groundwork with local manufacturing, supplier partnerships, and dealer network expansion. The Thoothukudi facility is VinFast's first manufacturing plant outside Vietnam and currently has an annual production capacity of 50,000 units. That figure can be increased significantly as demand grows.

Vin Fast VF 7 Red 1

The company has also outlined plans to increase localisation and use India as an export base for select international markets in the future. Of course, producing cars is only half the battle. The bigger challenge lies in convincing Indian buyers to choose a relatively unknown brand over established players. Sales, service support, charging infrastructure, and long-term ownership experience will ultimately decide VinFast's success story.

Also read: car&bike Awards 2026: VinFast Wins Breakthrough Brand of the Year

For now, though, crossing the 10,000-unit production milestone is a strong start and proof that VinFast's India journey is moving in the right direction.

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