All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.49 Lakh

Vinfast India has launched the VF MPV 7 electric 7-seater multi-purpose vehicle, priced from Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s the third product from the Vietnamese automotive giant, and it’s the first three-row MPV. It is also only the fourth 7-seater electric vehicle in the sub-Rs. 30 lakh space, after the BYD EMAX7, Kia Carens Clavis EV and Mahindra XEV 9S. The VF MPV 7 is offered in one fully-loaded variant with all bells and whistles.

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The VF MPV 7 is offered in one fully-loaded variant with all bells and whistles

Visually, the new VF MPV 7 has a very SUV-esque styling with the signature Vinfast elements, including the V logo and the extending connected LED lights. There is a pair of low-set LED headlamps, all-black 19-inch aero-style alloy wheels, and connected LED tail-lamps, mirroring the lighting signature seen at the front. The MPV has a long, upright stance, and it measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,734 mm in height. This means it’s longer than the Clavis EV, but identical in length to the XEV 9S. That said, it has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, which is longer than what the XEV 9S offers.

The VF MPV 7 has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, which is longer than what the XEV 9S offers

As for the cabin, like with most Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), the VF MPV 7 also comes with a minimalistic interior. The dashboard is centred around a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features almost all in-car functions because there are barely any physical buttons. In fact, you don’t even get a driver cluster; even the driving information is displayed on the touchscreen, which is a negative in our books. The system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other modern features and applications. You do, however, get a multifunctional steering wheel.

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The VF MPV 7 also comes with a minimalistic interior, where the dashboard is centred around a 10.1-inch display

In addition to the two individual seats up front, you get a bench-style seat for the second row with a 60:40 split, which offers a fold and tumble function. The third-row seats come with a 50:50 split and can be folded. Features include - automatic climate control, AC vents for the second and third rows, multiple USB charging ports across all rows, a steering wheel with mounted controls, a smart key, and the drive selector mounted behind the steering wheel.

The VF MPV 7 gets a bench-style second row seat with a 60:40 split, which offers a fold and tumble function

On the safety front, a lot of features are standard, including 4 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake and more. You also get adjustable headrests for all seats and three-point seatbelts; there is no ADAS.

The MPV 7 will come with a 60.13 kWh battery, which will power a 200 bhp, 280 Nm motor driving the front wheels. VinFast claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of under 10 seconds. The claimed range for the electric MPV stands at 517 km on a single charge. Fast charging the MPV 7 from 10 to 70 per cent will take just 30 minutes, claims VinFast. The company is also offering its customers free charging at its V Greens charging network until March 31, 2029.