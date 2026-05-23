2026 Harley-Davidson X440T Road Test Review: Did Harley Just Fix Everything?

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

Cruising down an empty highway in the mid-day heat, the new Harley-Davidson X440T transported me to simpler times two decades ago – when riding was simpler, there was no Instagram, Facebook or X demanding you document and share every mile. The 440cc single-cylinder engine throbbed steadily beneath me, every gear change and twist of the throttle coaxing the exhaust into a rhythm which perfectly synced with my state of mind. Sometimes, that’s all it really takes to make a ride feel good – and this one felt very good indeed.

In early 2006, I was piloting a Royal Enfield Bullet 500 on the old highway out of Mumbai, heading towards Lonavla and then on to Pune. The cast iron engine and the Bullet’s silhouette were understated, almost workmanlike – but the meaty torque of the 500cc single made light work of staying ahead of slower traffic, even with the slow, and rather mechanical four-speed gearbox. But what a ride – easy, relaxed, thoroughly enjoyable.

Those memories came flooding back the moment I pulled the Harley-Davidson X440T over on the shoulder of the road and killed the engine.

And then, it struck me. If a motorcycle can evoke nostalgia and bring back memories of a ride from a much younger version of yourself, then there’s something genuinely special about it. And the X440T has done exactly that.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review

Harley-Davidson X440T: Introduction

The made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 made a quiet but confident statement when it launched almost three years ago. But in a fiercely competitive sub-500cc space, newer rivals with sharper pricing and bigger spec sheets started stealing the spotlight. So Harley-Davidson has done what any smart brand would do - gone back to the drawing board and come back with a vastly improved version. Meet the new X440T.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440T - What's New?

Based on the standard X440, the T gets meaningful updates in design, electronics and suspension that collectively make it a more complete, more modern and more engaging motorcycle. And here's an interesting nugget - this very platform is set to go global, reborn as a cruiser called the Harley-Davidson Sprint, destined for overseas markets and possibly even India. But that's a story for another day. Right now, it's all about the T.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440T First Ride Review

Harley-Davidson X440T Design – What Has Changed?

At first glance, the X440T looks familiar – because it largely is. But look closer and the changes start to reveal themselves. The rear section is completely new, with a fresh tail and a revised subframe that tightens the stance and gives the motorcycle a sportier, tracker-like silhouette. Harley claims 72 changes in total – many subtle, but collectively they add real freshness to the package.

Standout design touches include the new colour options alongside XR750 and XR1200-inspired flat-track graphics – a nod to Harley's rich racing heritage. The cockpit feels noticeably cleaner thanks to neatly tucked cables and new bar-end mirrors.

The rather odd empty space at the front of the fuel tank has been filled in with a new panel, giving the motorcycle a more proportionate and wholesome look. The exhaust gets a new heat shield, and the subtle but neat rework of the tail section and tucked-in taillight makes the bike look significantly better than before. It's a makeover that's noticeable and makes a strong impression.

Harley-Davidson X440T Features: What’s New?

This is where the X440T makes its biggest leap over the standard model. The headline addition is ride-by-wire, which unlocks two riding modes – Road and Rain – each adjusting throttle response to suit conditions. The 3.5-inch circular colour TFT display is carried over from the previous model.

On the safety front, the X440T now gets switchable traction control and switchable rear ABS, giving riders the choice of how much electronic intervention they want. A panic brake alert system rapidly flashes the rear indicators under hard braking to warn following traffic.

Harley-Davidson X440T Electronics & Safety Features

Ride-by-Wire with Road and Rain riding modes

Switchable traction control for adjustable electronic intervention

Switchable rear ABS for more rider control

Panic Brake Alert – rapidly flashes indicators under hard braking

In all, it's a well-equipped motorcycle – not over the top, but everything you need from a roadster at this price point.

Harley-Davidson X440T: What Remains Unchanged

Underneath all the updates, the foundation stays the same. The steel trellis frame – now finished in matte black – USD forks up front, twin shock absorbers at the rear, and the 440cc oil- and air-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27 bhp and 38 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox, are all carried over. The 13.5-litre fuel tank, 805mm seat height and 170mm ground clearance remain unchanged as well.

The suspension, however, has been retuned – and that makes more of a difference than you might expect.

Harley-Davidson X440T Performance: How Does It Ride?

The 440cc engine on the X440T feels more or less the same as before – strong, torquey in the mid-range and capable of pulling effortlessly from cruising speed to triple-digits. However, the ride-by-wire throttle has made a meaningful difference. Compared to the slightly snatchy throttle response of the standard X440, the T's calibration is considerably better – clean, smooth and predictable.

The well-spaced gear ratios keep things smooth whether you're navigating city traffic or stretching the X440T on the open highway. What stands out most is the engine's exceptional tractability – third gear over a speed breaker, no drama whatsoever. It's that kind of easygoing, confidence-inspiring engine character that makes the Harley-Davidson X440T so liveable as a daily motorcycle. The gearbox also has a slick, premium feel to every shift.

The Harley-Davidson X440T is perhaps one of the most underrated motorcycles in its segment and price point. Unless you ride it, you won't fully appreciate just how good it really is.

Harley-Davidson X440T Ride Quality, Handling & Brakes

The retuned suspension on the X440T delivers a noticeable improvement in both ride quality and handling. Firmer spring rates and revised damping mean the motorcycle feels more planted and communicative – especially mid-corner or under hard braking. It is not harsh by any means, just more involving and confidence-inspiring than before.

The wide handlebar continues to offer excellent leverage, and the overall ergonomics feel polished and well thought-out. Seat cushioning is spot on for longer stints in the saddle. The 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel setup remains unchanged, and the brakes – with axially mounted calipers – are consistent, strong and predictable. A touch more bite from the front brake would have been a welcome addition.

Harley-Davidson X440T Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Refined ride-by-wire throttle response Priced higher than some rivals Improved suspension and handling Could do with more front brake bite Comprehensive electronic rider aids Rivals offer more outright performance Cleaner, more premium design Tractable, easygoing engine character Premium gearbox feel

Harley-Davidson X440T vs Rivals: How Does It Compare?

The X440T at Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom) finds itself in direct competition with two very strong alternatives – the Triumph Speed 400 and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, both of which offer sharper performance and strong brand appeal at comparable price points. Buyers seeking outright performance and excitement may find those alternatives more rewarding.

However, the X440T offers something different - character, everyday usability and the unmistakable Harley-Davidson badge, all in one package.

Verdict: Should You Buy The Harley-Davidson X440T In 2026?

The Harley-Davidson X440T is a genuinely well-rounded motorcycle with all the right qualities – a torquey, tractable engine, predictable handling, comfortable ergonomics and a refined overall package. If outright performance, sharp acceleration and high-octane excitement are your primary criteria, the X440T may not be the right choice.

But not all memorable rides are about excitement and acceleration - some rides, and some motorcycles, leave a strong impression even if they don’t score so high up on the spec sheet.

So, if you appreciate great road manners, an easygoing personality and torquey performance that entertains without intimidating, the Harley-Davidson X440T makes a compelling case. It is, at its heart, a genuinely likeable motorcycle. Ride it once, and like that old Bullet on the Mumbai highway all those years ago, it may just stay with you longer than you’d expect.

Harley-Davidson X440T Review Photo Gallery:



