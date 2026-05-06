Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced Based On Made-in-India X440
- H-D X440 based Harley-Davidson Sprint in the works
- Same engine & frame, but with cruiser design, stance
- Harley-Davidson announces two models as part of new revival plan
Harley-Davidson has outlined a new strategy focussed on more affordable models and efforts to ramp up dealer network to increase volumes. The company’s new CEO Artie Starrs has unveiled the “Back to Bricks” plan for the company in what is yet another turnaround effort. The new plan includes reviving the Harley-Davidson Sprint model name, which is expected to be the most affordable Harley (at least in the US market) with a price under $10,000, as well as a new Harley-Davidson Sportster.
The new Sprint was announced last year by former Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz, with a target price below $6,000, with a strategy to make the Harley-Davidson Sprint not just accessible, but also to make the company profitable and to open “a new path in motorcycle segment for the company in future years for its key markets.” While the target price of under $6,000 seems unachievable, as outlined by new CEO Artie Starrs’ Back to Bricks plan, the new Sprint and Sportster will kick off the new strategy.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026
The illustration of the new Sprint in Harley-Davidson’s presentation gives a strong hint that it will be based on the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, designed and manufactured by Hero MotoCorp. The H-D X440, launched in India in 2023, uses an oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine and the engine in the Harley-Davidson presentation for the new Sprint appears to share the same shape, as well as a similar looking tubular frame like that of the X440.
The styling of the Sprint though is a lot different than the X440, with a teardrop shaped fuel tank, low seat and high handlebar – typical Harley roadster ergonomics and stance. While the new Sprint was announced for 2026, now it's more likely to be released in production form sometime in 2027.
The original Harley-Davidson Sprint was a small displacement model which traces its roots to 1960 after Harley-Davidson acquired 50 per cent of Italian brand Aermacchi’s motorcycle division. In 1961, Harley-Davidson imported Aermacchi’s 250cc model with a horizontal single-cylinder engine and was rebranded and marketed as the Harley-Davidson Sprint. In 1969, the engine size was increased to 350cc and the Sprint remained in production till 1974, when the model was discontinued.
Harley-Davidson’s new business plan also includes the return of the Evolution Sportster, with a target price of around $10,000. The Sportster was dropped from the Harley range in 2022 and will be revived once again to become the most affordable Harley-Davidson with a v-twin engine.
The “Back to Bricks” plan is the third such revival strategy from Harley-Davidson over the past decade. First, former CEO Matt Levatich announced the “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” strategy in 2018, which aimed to widen the brand’s reach with a broader model strategy. This strategy resulted in Harley-Davidson’s model range focussing on adventure bikes, streetfighters and electric models, and resulted in the Harley-Davidson Pan America and the liquid-cooled DOHC Revolution Max engine platform, which also had models like the Sportster S.
Levatich’s successor Jochen Zeitz reversed the strategy in 2020, focussing on the brand’s core cruiser market – specifically at the higher end bagger and premium cruiser segments with his Rewire and Hardwire strategies. Zeitz’s strategy was to appeal to traditional Harley customers, and now the “Back to Bricks” strategy is somewhat similar, but targeting new, less affluent riders to come into the Harley brand, instead of focussing on just the higher end of the market.
Harley-Davidson plans to add up to 20 new models over the next three years, all based on existing platforms. This will mean less investment on completely new platforms, while the efforts will be to introduce new models across different price points to attract more customers into the brand. The latest turnaround strategy comes after Harley-Davidson has struggled for years to expand sales beyond its traditional customer base, which is concentrated on higher end cruiser models.
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