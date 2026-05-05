McLaren Reveals Track-Only MCL-HY Hypercar

McLaren has revealed the MCL-HY Hypercar, its contender for the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class from 2027, along with a track-only version called the MCL-HY GTR.

The MCL-HY uses a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and is powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine paired with a hybrid system, producing up to 697 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels. The car shown is a development prototype, finished in a test livery inspired by the McLaren M6A. It will undergo an extensive testing programme through 2026 before homologation ahead of its race debut.

Also Read: Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale Revealed With New Active Suspension

Alongside the race car, McLaren has also introduced the MCL-HY GTR, a track-only derivative developed in parallel. Unlike the race version, it does away with the hybrid system and instead uses the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine on its own, producing 720 bhp. The absence of hybrid hardware also means a lower overall weight.

The GTR is being offered to a select group of McLaren customers through a programme called Project: Endurance, and ownership comes with considerably more than just the car. Buyers are embedded into McLaren's WEC operation -- from the 2026 test programme through to the 2027 24 Hours of Le Mans – making them a part of the development.

Also Read: Auto China 2026: New Nissan Terrano SUV Concept Previews Off-Road Ready Plug-In Hybrid

A two-year, six-event international track driving programme is also included, with professional driver coaching, a dedicated pit crew, and full race engineering support on an arrive-and-drive basis across premier circuits.

It is the first time McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive have collaborated on a track car of this kind, and the GTR reflects that. It is neither a road car nor a pure racing machine, but something that sits deliberately between the two. Deliveries are slated to begin towards the end of 2027; around the same time the race car makes its WEC debut at Le Mans.