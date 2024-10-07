Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Skoda Kylaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

McLaren W1 Hybrid Hypercar Unveiled: Most Powerful McLaren Road Car Ever

The W1 is limited to 399 units, each priced at a hefty GBP 2 million, and the cars already allocated to customers.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • McLaren has unveiled the W1, the successor to the P1.
  • Limited to 399 units, each priced at GBP 2 million.
  • Powered by a 4.0 litre V8 mated to an electric motor.

McLaren Automotive has finally unveiled the long-awaited successor to the P1. Named the W1, it is the most powerful road-going model ever developed by the British supercar marque. McLaren has stated that production of the W1 will be limited to 399 units, each priced at a hefty GBP 2 million, and the cars already allocated to customers.

 

Also Read: New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed
 Mc Laren Unveils Hybrid Powered W1 Most Powerful Mc Laren Road Car Ever Built 6

The W1 succeeds the P1, which in turn, was the successor to the legendary F1

 

The hybrid powertrain system in the RWD hypercar combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 with an E-module that consists of a motorsport-derived electric motor and a motor control unit. The flat-plane crank V8 churns out 915 bhp of power on its own, the highest power output from any McLaren engine and revs up to 9,200 rpm. Power is routed to the rear wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. McLaren says that the 342 bhp electric motor weighs just 20 kg, and that its specific output is directly comparable to electric motors used in Formula 1. The combined output stands at 1258 bhp and 1340 Nm of peak torque. With top speed limited to 350 kmph, the W1 can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 2.7 seconds, 0 to 200 kmph in 5.8 seconds, and the 0 to 300 kmph run in under 12.7 seconds. 

 

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
 Mc Laren Unveils Hybrid Powered W1 Most Powerful Mc Laren Road Car Ever Built 1

The W1 looks vastly different from the rest of McLaren's range

 

On the cosmetic front, the W1’s design has almost nothing in common with the rest of McLaren’s range. It features a more upright, less curvy design when compared to its predecessor, the P1. The front end features aggressive-looking headlamps and plenty of air vents that increase aerodynamic efficiency. The W1 comes with anhedral doors that pivot upwards and are hinged to the roof. Other design elements include the massive rear haunches with air intakes that collect the air from the outlets on the front wheel arches. The rear end mainly consists of the massive diffuser and thin, flowing tail lamps.

 

Also Read: Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds
 Mc Laren Unveils Hybrid Powered W1 Most Powerful Mc Laren Road Car Ever Built 4

The W1 gets an 8-inch touchscreen on the inside

 

On the inside, the W1 gets adjustable pedals and lightweight upholstery. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android auto connectivity, along with a Bowers and Wilkins sound system.

 

Also Read: 907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain
 

Another talking point about the W1 is its sophisticated aerodynamic features that work to create a notable 1000 kg of downforce. The suspension has been designed to contribute to the aerodynamic efficiency with the lower wishbones of the pushrod and inboard damper system raised significantly to keep the air flowing cleanly towards the car's rear. When Race mode is activated, the ride height is lowered by 37 mm at the front and 17 mm at the rear, and the active front and rear wings are deployed. The active rear wing extends backwards by up to 300 mm.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car
 Mc Laren Unveils Hybrid Powered W1 Most Powerful Mc Laren Road Car Ever Built 5

 The W1 comes with anhedral doors that pivot upwards

 

The W1’s front suspension setup features titanium torsion bars and an active heave element crosslink. Another interesting bit is that it features 3D-printed uprights and control to save weight. The rear setup gets a Z-bar with active droplinks. The car has three suspension settings- Comfort, Sport and Race. In terms of braking, the car gets 390 mm disc brakes on all ends, with the front discs featuring 6-piston calipers and the rear with 4-piston calipers. McLaren claims that the W1 will come to a standstill from 100 kmph in 29 metres and from 200 kmph in just 100 metres. All in all, the W1’s dry weight stands at 1399 kg.

# McLaren# McLaren Automotive# McLaren W1# McLaren P1# McLaren P1 Successor# McLaren hybrid hypercar# McLaren W1 engine# McLaren W1 images# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The McLaren W1 will be the successor to the iconic P1 plug-in hybrid supercar which debuted in 2013
    McLaren P1 Successor To Be Named W1; Debut On October 6
  • Under Brown's leadership, McLaren Racing has diversified its racing activities, including ventures into IndyCar, Formula E, and Extreme E alongside Formula 1.
    Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
  • Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has acquired full ownership of McLaren, increasing its stake from 60 percent to 100 percent.
    Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
  • Aside from debuting the convertible, McLaren has also made updates to the Artura's powertrain including tweaks to the engine, gearbox, and suspension.
    McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
  • He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman
    Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is claimed to have the strongest power-to-weight ratio in the 450 MX class
    Triumph TF 450-RC Edition Officially Showcased
  • Based on the S(O) and the SX(O) trims, there will be four SE variants, with both petrol and diesel engines
    New Hyundai Creta SE Variants Launch Soon
  • Turra previously served as the Senior Vice President at the Group Strategy Office of Mahindra and Mahindra.
    Mohammed Turra Appointed New MD & CEO Of Mahindra First Choice Wheels
  • The W1 is limited to 399 units, each priced at a hefty GBP 2 million, and the cars already allocated to customers.
    McLaren W1 Hybrid Hypercar Unveiled: Most Powerful McLaren Road Car Ever
  • Jeep confirms next-gen Compass to be offered with internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric powertrains.
    Next-Gen Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Once launched, the new Kawasaki will go up against the likes of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Suzuki V-Strom SX and Yezdi Adventure
    Road-Legal Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch On October 17
  • The facelifted BYD e6 MPV will launch in India with a new name, more features and with a third row of seats.
    BYD eMAX 7 India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What You Need To Know
  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
  • Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
    Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin
  • BMW Group India reports sales of over 10,000 units under the BMW brand with Mini sales accounting for a further 500 units.
    BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024

Popular McLaren Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • McLaren W1 Hybrid Hypercar Unveiled: Most Powerful McLaren Road Car Ever
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved