McLaren W1 Hybrid Hypercar Unveiled: Most Powerful McLaren Road Car Ever

McLaren Automotive has finally unveiled the long-awaited successor to the P1. Named the W1, it is the most powerful road-going model ever developed by the British supercar marque. McLaren has stated that production of the W1 will be limited to 399 units, each priced at a hefty GBP 2 million, and the cars already allocated to customers.

Also Read: New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed



The W1 succeeds the P1, which in turn, was the successor to the legendary F1

The hybrid powertrain system in the RWD hypercar combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 with an E-module that consists of a motorsport-derived electric motor and a motor control unit. The flat-plane crank V8 churns out 915 bhp of power on its own, the highest power output from any McLaren engine and revs up to 9,200 rpm. Power is routed to the rear wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. McLaren says that the 342 bhp electric motor weighs just 20 kg, and that its specific output is directly comparable to electric motors used in Formula 1. The combined output stands at 1258 bhp and 1340 Nm of peak torque. With top speed limited to 350 kmph, the W1 can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 2.7 seconds, 0 to 200 kmph in 5.8 seconds, and the 0 to 300 kmph run in under 12.7 seconds.

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore



The W1 looks vastly different from the rest of McLaren's range

On the cosmetic front, the W1’s design has almost nothing in common with the rest of McLaren’s range. It features a more upright, less curvy design when compared to its predecessor, the P1. The front end features aggressive-looking headlamps and plenty of air vents that increase aerodynamic efficiency. The W1 comes with anhedral doors that pivot upwards and are hinged to the roof. Other design elements include the massive rear haunches with air intakes that collect the air from the outlets on the front wheel arches. The rear end mainly consists of the massive diffuser and thin, flowing tail lamps.

Also Read: Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds



The W1 gets an 8-inch touchscreen on the inside

On the inside, the W1 gets adjustable pedals and lightweight upholstery. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android auto connectivity, along with a Bowers and Wilkins sound system.

Also Read: 907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain



Another talking point about the W1 is its sophisticated aerodynamic features that work to create a notable 1000 kg of downforce. The suspension has been designed to contribute to the aerodynamic efficiency with the lower wishbones of the pushrod and inboard damper system raised significantly to keep the air flowing cleanly towards the car's rear. When Race mode is activated, the ride height is lowered by 37 mm at the front and 17 mm at the rear, and the active front and rear wings are deployed. The active rear wing extends backwards by up to 300 mm.

Also Read: Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car



The W1 comes with anhedral doors that pivot upwards

The W1’s front suspension setup features titanium torsion bars and an active heave element crosslink. Another interesting bit is that it features 3D-printed uprights and control to save weight. The rear setup gets a Z-bar with active droplinks. The car has three suspension settings- Comfort, Sport and Race. In terms of braking, the car gets 390 mm disc brakes on all ends, with the front discs featuring 6-piston calipers and the rear with 4-piston calipers. McLaren claims that the W1 will come to a standstill from 100 kmph in 29 metres and from 200 kmph in just 100 metres. All in all, the W1’s dry weight stands at 1399 kg.