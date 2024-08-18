Maserati GT2 Stradale Unveiled; 640 BHP Supercar Does 0 to 100 KMPH Sprint In Just 2.8 Seconds

Maserati has unveiled the track-ready GT2 Stradale at the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California. The car was showcased alongside Maserati’s MC20 Icona that made its North American debut, and the track-only MCXtrema. Essentially the road legal version of the Maserati GT2 unveiled in July 2023, the GT2 Stradale gets several upgrades to make it lighter than the GT2 while also making more power from the Nettuno V6 engine.

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo India Launch On August 30



The GT2 Stradale is 60 kg lighter than the standard MC20

While the Stradale is powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine, it now churns out around 640 bhp, nearly 10 bhp more than the track-only GT2. However, what’s more remarkable is that with a range of upgrades, the weight of the Stradale is 60 kg less than the MC20’s. As a result, the supercar can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in a notable 2.8 seconds, while reaching top speeds of up to 324 kmph. The supercar uses an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. It comes with four driving modes- Corsa, Sport, GT and Wet.



The Maserati GT2 Stradale makes 500 kg of downforce

On the cosmetic front, the GT2 Stradale’s design has been significantly toned down from its track-only sibling, the GT2. The Stradale loses the loud racing-inspired graphics featured on the GT2 and gets a new front bumper that is meant to improve airflow and cooling when compared to the standard GT2. Maserati has optimised the car aerodynamically, and with the enhancements, the car makes 500 kg of downforce. It sports several carbon fibre parts that help with reducing the car’s weight, and the car comes with an adjustable rear wing as the GT2. The Stradale also gets similar side vents near the C-pillar. Towards the rear, Maserati has fitted the car with a racing diffuser.

Also Read: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Is A 818 bhp All-Electric GT Convertible

Gets a similar cabin layout as the MC20

On the inside, the GT2 Stradale features a similar interior layout as the MC20, with the rectangular infotainment screen and a digital instruments cluster. The cabin is primarily finished in alcantara, in line with many supercars of the same calibre. The car gets lightweight carbon-fiber racing seats that come in two sizes paired with four-point seatbelts along with a sports steering wheel with carbon fiber paddle shifters.



