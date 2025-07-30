HomeNews & Reviews
KTM Resumes Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen

KTM resumes full-scale production in Mattighofen following dual shutdowns and Bajaj bailout
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM restarts manufacturing in Austria
  • Previous production shutdown was announced in April 2025
  • Initial production rollout focuses on Offroad and LC4 models

KTM has announced resuming full-scale production at its primary manufacturing facility in Mattighofen, Austria, following months of operational and financial disruption. The company had temporarily halted manufacturing twice as part of a broader restructuring process. 

 

Also Read: KTM Is Very Important For Bajaj Auto, Says Rajiv Bajaj

KTM brand self adminstration company edited 1

The first production pause began around December 13, 2024, shortly after KTM AG entered a self-administered insolvency on November 29, citing mounting debt and liquidity constraints. Operations remained suspended for approximately three months before resuming in mid-March 2025. 

  

However, continued supply chain challenges forced a second shutdown starting April 28, 2025, as KTM faced severe shortages of key components. After enduring prolonged financial uncertainty, the company secured an investment from Bajaj, which has played a pivotal role in stabilising operations and enabling the full restart of production at the Mattighofen plant. 

 

Also Read: International-Spec KTM 390 Enduro R Launched At Rs. 3.54 Lakh
 KTM adventure 390x image 10
In the first phase of the manufacturing restart, KTM states that production will initially resume with its Offroad range. In the following weeks, output will gradually expand to include additional segments. Alongside the Offroad lineup, KTM will also recommence production of its LC4 platform models, including the KTM 690 Enduro R and KTM 690 SMC R. 
 
While KTM faced production setbacks in Europe, its operations in India remained stable and unaffected. Bajaj Auto continues to expand its lineup here with the introduction of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and the 390 Enduro R. Moreover, the entry-level 390 Adventure X has been recently updated with a comprehensive suite of electronic features, and we also saw the launch of the global-spec 390 Enduro R.  

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Review: The More Practical Choice?
 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R International Spec m2
KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister states, “A special thank you goes to our employees, who have made this restart possible through their tremendous dedication, flexibility and team spirit over the past months. Their commitment during one of the most challenging phases has been - and continues to be - a key success factor for the company’s future development,” said Neumeister. “Restarting production gives us the stability we need to fully refocus on quality, customer proximity and further development.”

Bajaj’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune, remains crucial in KTM’s global supply chain as it produces and exports motorcycles ranging from 125cc to 390cc to markets worldwide. 

 

