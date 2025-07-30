KTM Resumes Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen

KTM has announced resuming full-scale production at its primary manufacturing facility in Mattighofen, Austria, following months of operational and financial disruption. The company had temporarily halted manufacturing twice as part of a broader restructuring process.

The first production pause began around December 13, 2024, shortly after KTM AG entered a self-administered insolvency on November 29, citing mounting debt and liquidity constraints. Operations remained suspended for approximately three months before resuming in mid-March 2025.

However, continued supply chain challenges forced a second shutdown starting April 28, 2025, as KTM faced severe shortages of key components. After enduring prolonged financial uncertainty, the company secured an investment from Bajaj, which has played a pivotal role in stabilising operations and enabling the full restart of production at the Mattighofen plant.

In the first phase of the manufacturing restart, KTM states that production will initially resume with its Offroad range. In the following weeks, output will gradually expand to include additional segments. Alongside the Offroad lineup, KTM will also recommence production of its LC4 platform models, including the KTM 690 Enduro R and KTM 690 SMC R.



While KTM faced production setbacks in Europe, its operations in India remained stable and unaffected. Bajaj Auto continues to expand its lineup here with the introduction of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and the 390 Enduro R. Moreover, the entry-level 390 Adventure X has been recently updated with a comprehensive suite of electronic features, and we also saw the launch of the global-spec 390 Enduro R.