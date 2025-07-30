Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch Expected Soon

Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed the launch of its latest 400 cc offering very soon. The latest model in the company’s entry-level lineup will be a cafe racer, expected to be called the Thruxton 400, after the company’s iconic line of high-displacement motorcycles. The motorcycle has been spotted testing in undisguised form previously, giving us a good idea of what the motorcycle will look like upon launch. While the company has not announced a launch date yet, we expect the Thruxton 400 to be launched within the first two weeks of August.

The Thruxton 400 gets a new bikini fairing and a rear cowl

Visually, the new motorcycle is expected to retain many of the body panels from the Speed 400. Components such as the tank, side panels and alloy wheels appear to be identical to the latter. The most noticeable design change is up front, where this model features a bikini fairing housing a round headlamp. Other visible details include clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, and a rear cowl, which is absent on the Speed 400. The cowl, however, will likely be a removable unit, which will make way for a rear seat. The model is expected to retain the same instrument cluster as the rest of the 400 cc range.

The motorcycle is expected to be mechanically identical to the Speed 400

The Thruxton 400 is also expected to be mechanically identical to the Speed 400, featuring a 43 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc with a 4-piston radial caliper at the front and a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper at the rear, with ABS. With the fairing added on the Thruxton 400, it is expected to be slightly heavier than the Speed 400's 179 kerb weight.



The motorcycle will be powered by the same 398 cc TR-Series engine found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Although there could be adjustments to the gear ratios to better suit the riding style. However, the power figures are expected to remain the same- 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.



