Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 26, 2023
Highlights
- Triumph could revive the Thruxton name as a new 400 cc motorcycle.
- The Triumph Thruxton 1200 will end its production in 2024.
- The upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 will be based on the Speed 400.
The Bajaj-Triumph partnership yielded results earlier this year with the arrival of the 400 twins - Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. It now seems there’s a third addition to this lineup as a new motorcycle was recently spotted testing and looks inspired by the iconic Triumph Thruxton 1200. Likely to be the Triumph Thruxton 400, the upcoming motorcycle appears close to being production-ready and we can expect it to arrive globally next year.
The spy shots reveal the bodywork on the motorcycle. The biggest addition is the old-school, bubble-type fairing at the front wrapped around the round LED headlamp. But we’ll have to wait till the final production version is ready to know the same. Do note that the Triumph Thruxton 1200 cafe racer will have its final production run in 2024, which would be a good time to re-introduce the nameplate as a new 400 cc offering.
Also Read: Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
The spy shots reveal clip-on handlebars instead of the flat handlebar on the Speed 400. The rest of the bodywork has been carried over including the fuel tank, tail section and side panels. Expect changes to the ergonomics with a more dedicated riding posture, as opposed to the upright riding stance on the Speed 400.
The upcoming bike will likely get the same 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Triumph 400 twins. The unit produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and slip-and-assist clutch. The engine or gearbox could be re-tuned to suit the Thruxton 400’s needs.
Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph is yet to officially announce any details on the upcoming cafe racer and the bike is likely to be positioned above the Speed 400 and just under the Scrambler 400 X with the motorcycles priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh and Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Expect a global debut first, following which the bike will make it to the Indian market. It will be manufactured by Bajaj and exported to other markets as well. Bajaj Auto has begun exports of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to South-East Asia, while deliveries in Europe will begin early next year. Expect the Triumph Thruxton to arrive by mid-2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Triumph Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6871 second ago
It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
-5639 second ago
McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes
30 minutes ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
2 hours ago
Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday
3 hours ago
The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions
3 hours ago
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap
4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying
20 hours ago
This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.
21 hours ago
Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.
23 hours ago
The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.
2 days ago
The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks
1 month ago
Here’s a look at the top 10 modern classic bikes which offer the best of both worlds – timeless design and modern engineering.
1 month ago
Triumph-Bajaj will ramp up the manufacturing of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024.
2 months ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder engine developed from the ground up by Triumph
2 months ago
The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.