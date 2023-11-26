Login

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time

New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph could revive the Thruxton name as a new 400 cc motorcycle.
  • The Triumph Thruxton 1200 will end its production in 2024.
  • The upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 will be based on the Speed 400.

The Bajaj-Triumph partnership yielded results earlier this year with the arrival of the 400 twins - Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. It now seems there’s a third addition to this lineup as a new motorcycle was recently spotted testing and looks inspired by the iconic Triumph Thruxton 1200. Likely to be the Triumph Thruxton 400, the upcoming motorcycle appears close to being production-ready and we can expect it to arrive globally next year. 

 


The spy shots reveal the bodywork on the motorcycle. The biggest addition is the old-school, bubble-type fairing at the front wrapped around the round LED headlamp. But we’ll have to wait till the final production version is ready to know the same. Do note that the Triumph Thruxton 1200 cafe racer will have its final production run in 2024, which would be a good time to re-introduce the nameplate as a new 400 cc offering. 


Also Read: Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X


The spy shots reveal clip-on handlebars instead of the flat handlebar on the Speed 400. The rest of the bodywork has been carried over including the fuel tank, tail section and side panels. Expect changes to the ergonomics with a more dedicated riding posture, as opposed to the upright riding stance on the Speed 400. 

 


The upcoming bike will likely get the same 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Triumph 400 twins. The unit produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and slip-and-assist clutch. The engine or gearbox could be re-tuned to suit the Thruxton 400’s needs. 


Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia


Triumph is yet to officially announce any details on the upcoming cafe racer and the bike is likely to be positioned above the Speed 400 and just under the Scrambler 400 X with the motorcycles priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh and Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Expect a global debut first, following which the bike will make it to the Indian market. It will be manufactured by Bajaj and exported to other markets as well. Bajaj Auto has begun exports of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to South-East Asia, while deliveries in Europe will begin early next year. Expect the Triumph Thruxton to arrive by mid-2024. 


 

Image source



 

# Triumph Thruxton# Triumph# Triumph Speed 400
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
24,110 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Triumph Models

Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200

₹ 19.19 - 21.69 Lakh

Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R

₹ 11.92 Lakh

Triumph Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3

₹ 19.9 - 21.5 Lakh

Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster

₹ 11.95 - 12.75 Lakh

Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple

₹ 10.43 - 12.07 Lakh

Triumph Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.95 - 15.95 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100

₹ 9.49 - 10.09 Lakh

Triumph Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660

₹ 7.45 Lakh

Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin

₹ 7.95 - 8.08 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120

₹ 10.99 - 11.79 Lakh

Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

₹ 12.25 - 12.75 Lakh

Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler

₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakh

Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin

₹ 10.99 Lakh

Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400

₹ 2.33 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6871 second ago

It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-5639 second ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

30 minutes ago

The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday

BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions

MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap

Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes
Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Here’s a look at the top 10 modern classic bikes which offer the best of both worlds – timeless design and modern engineering.

Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Triumph-Bajaj will ramp up the manufacturing of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X from current 5,000 units per month to 10,000 units per month by March 2024.

Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder engine developed from the ground up by Triumph

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved