Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time

The Bajaj-Triumph partnership yielded results earlier this year with the arrival of the 400 twins - Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. It now seems there’s a third addition to this lineup as a new motorcycle was recently spotted testing and looks inspired by the iconic Triumph Thruxton 1200. Likely to be the Triumph Thruxton 400, the upcoming motorcycle appears close to being production-ready and we can expect it to arrive globally next year.



The spy shots reveal the bodywork on the motorcycle. The biggest addition is the old-school, bubble-type fairing at the front wrapped around the round LED headlamp. But we’ll have to wait till the final production version is ready to know the same. Do note that the Triumph Thruxton 1200 cafe racer will have its final production run in 2024, which would be a good time to re-introduce the nameplate as a new 400 cc offering.



Also Read: Triumph-Bajaj To Increase Production Capacity For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X



The spy shots reveal clip-on handlebars instead of the flat handlebar on the Speed 400. The rest of the bodywork has been carried over including the fuel tank, tail section and side panels. Expect changes to the ergonomics with a more dedicated riding posture, as opposed to the upright riding stance on the Speed 400.



The upcoming bike will likely get the same 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Triumph 400 twins. The unit produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and slip-and-assist clutch. The engine or gearbox could be re-tuned to suit the Thruxton 400’s needs.



Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia



Triumph is yet to officially announce any details on the upcoming cafe racer and the bike is likely to be positioned above the Speed 400 and just under the Scrambler 400 X with the motorcycles priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh and Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Expect a global debut first, following which the bike will make it to the Indian market. It will be manufactured by Bajaj and exported to other markets as well. Bajaj Auto has begun exports of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to South-East Asia, while deliveries in Europe will begin early next year. Expect the Triumph Thruxton to arrive by mid-2024.





Image source





