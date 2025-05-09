Login
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far

According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To feature an array of new cosmetic bits that render it more robust.
  • Likely to remain the same as the Scrambler 400 X on the technical front.
  • Expected to be nearly Rs 27,000 more expensive than the 400 X.

Leaked images of a test mule had confirmed the development of a new derivative of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X earlier this year. The images, while giving us a glimpse of how it will look, revealed little aside from that. However, dealer sources have now given us new information about the motorcycle, which is expected to be called the Scrambler 400 XC. According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front. Here’s everything we know about the new motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing
 

When it comes to design, the Scrambler 400 XC will be fitted with an array of additional cosmetic bits to provide it with a more robust appearance. These will include wire-spoke rims, higher-mounted beak-style front mudguard, a body-coloured windscreen, and an extended metal bashplate. A source has also mentioned that few of these new bits will be available on the Scrambler 400 X as optional accessories for additional charges. The motorcycle will also be offered with a few new colour schemes.

 

Also Read: Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled

Triumph Scrambler 400 15

The upcoming Scrambler 400 XC is expected to be identical to the Scrambler 400 X (Image used for representational purposes only)

 

However, on the technical front, the motorcycle is expected to remain identical to the existing Scrambler 400 X. For reference, the Scrambler 400 X comes with a 43 mm front upside-down fork setup and a rear offset monoshock with 10-step preload adjustment. Travel on both ends is 150 mm. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc up front with ByBre radial 4-piston callipers and a 230 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. The 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is also expected to be carried over. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed T4 Gets 4 New Colours
 

In terms of pricing, few dealers have told us that the motorcycle will be offered at a price tag of Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which would translate into an on-road price tag of nearly Rs 3.84 lakh in select states in India. However, it remains to be seen if this information is accurate. Although, if true, this would make the Scrambler 400 XC nearly Rs 27,000 more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X. 





 

# Triumph# Triumph Scrambler 400 X# Triumph Scrambler 400X# Triumph Scrambler 400 XC# Triumph Scrambler 400 XC price# Triumph Scrambler 400 XC features# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Popular Triumph Models

