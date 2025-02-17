2025 Triumph Speed T4 Gets 4 New Colours

Triumph Motorcycle India has yet again announced an update for Speed T4, and no it’s not another price revision. What the company has done is announced four new colour options, which are still shades of black, red and blue, but now you get split graphics similar to the more expensive Speed 400. The new colours include - Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Storm Grey, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, and Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White.

First launched in September 2024, the Triumph Speed T4 is based on the Speed 400 but makes less power and gets fewer features and electronics. Substitutions like – telescopic front forks instead of up-side down forks, and non-radial tyres instead of radial ones. However, it gets a design language that is identical to the Speed 400, and the new colourways close the gap further.

Powering the Speed T4 is a 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is the same unit as the Speed 400 but tuned for better low-end torque and improved everyday usability. This detuned version produces 30.6 bhp of maximum power and 36 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Speed T4 has a top speed of 135 kmph.

Although initially launched for Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom) back in December 2024 the company slashed the prices by Rs. 18,000. And yes, even with the introduction of the new colours, the Speed T4 is still priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The older colour options are no longer listed on the website, which indicates they have been discontinued. However, if you are someone who liked the older livery, some dealers might still have the older models in stock, so checking with your nearest Triumph dealer would be a good bet.