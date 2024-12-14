Login
Triumph Speed T4 Available With Rs 18,000 Discount In December 2024

Triumph has rolled out discounts on its most affordable motorcycle in India as part of its year-end scheme.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Speed T4 prices slashed by Rs 18,000
  • Now priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offer valid until stock lasts

Triumph Motorcycles India is offering a year-end discount on its most affordable motorcycle, the Speed T4, which was launched in India in September 2024. Initially priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed T4 is now available at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), a reduction of Rs 18,000. However, do note that this price is valid only until stocks last.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Review: Less Bling, More Value?

 

 

The Triumph Speed T4 shares its design language with the more premium Speed 400. It features a round LED headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank, a single-piece seat, alloy wheels, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The tail lamp and other design elements remain consistent with its sibling, the Speed 400. However, the Speed T4 differentiates itself with different colour options and graphics, including Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Cocktail Red Wine.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?

 

Triumph Speed T4 Image 3

The Triumph Speed T4 is currently priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

The Speed T4 is equipped with a telescopic front fork at the front and a monoshock rear suspension. Its braking system includes a 300 mm front disc with a 4-piston radial caliper and a 230 mm rear disc with a floating caliper. The motorcycle rides on MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres with 110/70-R17 size at the front and 140/70-17 at the rear. 

 

Triumph Speed T4 Image 25

The Speed T4 gets the same 398cc engine tuned for better low-end torque. 

 

Powering the Speed T4 is a 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is the same unit as the Speed 400 but tuned for better low-end torque and improved everyday usability. This detuned version produces 30.6 bhp of maximum power and 36 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Speed T4 has a top speed of 135 kmph. 

