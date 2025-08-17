HomeNews & Reviews
Lexus Sport Concept Unveiled At Monterey Car Week

Widely touted as a spiritual successor to the company’s iconic LFA sportscar, the production-spec model is expected to debut next year
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Previews an upcoming sports car set to go on sale next year.
  • The sportscar has been touted as the spiritual successor to the Lexus LFA.
  • Expected to feature a twin-turbocharged V8.

Lexus has now fully unveiled the Sport Concept at the Quail, Monterey Car Week. The concept, which has been spotted testing multiple times, essentially gives us an early preview of what the company’s next-generation sports car will look like. Widely touted as a spiritual successor to the company’s iconic LFA sports car, the production-spec model is expected to debut next year and go on sale in markets across the world. 

 

Also Read: Lexus IS 500 Ultimate Edition Is A Fitting V8 Swansong
 Lexus Sport Concept Unveiled At Monterey Car Week 1

Visually, the Sport Concept is an edgy-looking sports car with many angular styling cues. The front end features vertical openings for the lighting signatures, flanked by V-shaped daytime-running lamps and a large opening up front. The sculpted bonnet has a pair of vents on both ends, situated close to the curvy fenders, which also incorporate vents on both ends, extruded into the bodywork. Towards the rear, the Sport concept features a rear glass incorporated in a blacked-out section, culminating in a flat deck, with a pair of raised buttresses on both ends. 

 

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India
 Lexus Sport Concept Unveiled At Monterey Car Week 3

Technical details about the Sport Concept are currently under wraps, although there have been several speculations. According to reports, the car will feature a twin-turbocharged V8 with some degree of electrification and a rear transaxle gearbox.


 

