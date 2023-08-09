Aston Martin To Unveil Exclusive Models and VR Experience at Pebble Beach

Continuing the celebration of its 110th anniversary, Aston Martin at Pebble Beach event will debut a new model in North America of the recently launched Aston Martin Valour.

Distinguished as the sole front-engine V12 sports car equipped with a manual transmission, it pays homage to Aston's legacy. This special edition of the Aston Martin Club 1913 will be displayed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on August 18th. Later, it will join the gathering at Pebble Beach for the weekend.





The club will showcase a collection of Aston Martin models, including the Valour, DB12, DBX707, and even the AMR23 F1 car.

The super tourer introduces a sporting character, dynamic prowess, and luxury refinement. There is an opportunity for test drives featuring the all-new Aston Martin DB12 and the DBX707.



The guests of the Aston Martin Club 1913 will have a chance to experience the Aston Martin Valhalla VR Experience. This encounter is designed to provide an immersive environment for owners of the Aston Martin Valhalla hybrid supercar, offering an unprecedented connection between driver and machine.

By donning a wireless VR headset, Valhalla owners can explore a highly detailed digital representation of their vehicle in a 3D realm. They can configure both the interior and exterior specifications while virtually seated inside the car.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal