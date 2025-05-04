Login
717 bhp Aston Martin DBX S Is The New More Potent Sibling Of The DBX 707

New S variant of the DBX SUV extracts an additional 20 bhp from the twin-turbo V8, sheds 47 kg over the DBX 707.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 now makes 717 bhp - up 20 bhp
  • Gets the option for a carbonfibre roof, magnesium wheels
  • Weighs up to 47 kg less than the DBX 707

Aston Martin has unveiled a leaner and meaner derivative of its DBX SUV, the new DBX S. Positioned above the DBX 707, the new DBX S is lighter and even more powerful than the 707, owing to the use of technology used in the brand’s new Valhalla supercar.

 

Also read: New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Debuts With 823 BHP V12 And K-Fold Soft-Top
 

Aston Martin DBX S 1

The list of updates to the DBX S starts with the engine, with the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which now features ‘turbo technology transferred directly from the upcoming Valhalla supercar.’ This has resulted in Aston Martin extracting a further 20 bhp from the engine, though torque remains unchanged at 900 Nm. The peak power of 717 bhp is also achieved higher up in the rev-range – 6250 rpm as against the 707’s 6000 rpm, while peak torque now extends from 3000 rpm up to 5000 rpm. The peak torque in the DBX 707 kicked in between 2750 and 4500 rpm. 

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 Crore

 

Aston Martin DBX S 2

The upgrade in power and higher rev limits also means that there are tweaks to the 9-speed automatic gearbox. Aston says that the gearshift points have been adjusted to allow for higher rpms while downshifts in Sport and Sport+ modes have been further sharpened over the 707’s. As with the 707, the DBX S features all-wheel drive with the system capable of splitting torque between the front and rear axles, ranging from 50:50 to 100 per cent torque to the rear wheels. The DBX S also gets an upgraded exhaust system that adds ‘even more character to the natural voice of the thunderous V8 engine.’

 

Aston Martin says that the steering ratio has also been sharpened for the new DBX S, with the SUV’s turning diameter reduced by 0.5 meters. 

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car
 

Aston Martin DBX S 3

In terms of outright performance, the DBX S will still sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds – identical to the DBX 707, though Aston claims that the SUV will hit 200 kmph 0.3 seconds faster than the 707. Top speed, too, is unchanged. The DBX S also retains the active suspension set-up and carbon ceramic braking hardware from the DBX 707.

 

Moving to the bodyshell, Aston Martin says that the DBX S can weigh up to 47 kg less than the DBX 707, depending on the options selected. Buyers get the option for a carbon fibre roof – option also deletes roof rails, which sheds 18 kg from the SUV’s weight while also lowering the centre of gravity. Additionally, buyers can opt to replace the standard fit 23-inch forged aluminium wheels with new magnesium units – a first for the DBX – that reduce the SUV’s weight by an additional 19 kg while also claiming to improve its handling characteristics.

Aston Martin DBX S 4

Additional weight-saving measures include an optional black polycarbonate grille, optional carbon fibre bumpers and side skirts and standard-fit Alcantara upholstery within the cabin.

 

Visually speaking, the DBX S also gets some design updates over the DBX 707 with a sharper front bumper with contrasting finishes to the front splitter, new wheel designs, and a reprofiled rear bumper and diffuser with vertically stacked twin exhausts and contrasting highlights. 

 

As with the DBX 707, buyers are offered a range of options to personalise the vehicle, ranging from a host of Alcantara or leather upholstery options to paint finishes, wheel designs and features.

 

Aston Martin says that deliveries of the DBX S will commence from the fourth quarter of 2025. 

