Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 Crore

Aston Martin has launched its V12-powered flagship, the new Vanquish in India at a starting price of Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom) before options. The British carmaker’s Super GT car made its global debut in September 2024 almost six years after its predecessor went out of production. The Vanquish is the most expensive Aston Martin currently on sale in the country.

The highlight of the Vanquish is without a doubt its engine - a new 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine pushing out a peak 824 bhp and 1000 Nm. The unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. Aston Martin claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 345 kmph - the highest for a road-going Aston Martin. The Vanquish also features the latest Bilstein DTX adaptive damper technology while stopping power comes from standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes - 410 mm disc up front and 360 mm at the rear. 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres are also standard kit.



On the design front, the big Aston looks every bit like a grand tourer with an elongated bonnet, sleek, flowing bodylines and a coupe roofline that melds neatly into the boot lid which incorporates a notable lip spoiler. The fascia is dominated by the trademark oversized Aston Martin grille flanked by small side vents on the lower bumper. The bumper also features a notable splitter low down while the bonnet features a prominent bulge running down the centre and also incorporates vents to extract heat from the engine bay.



Round the back, the Vanquish features a Kamm tail design reminiscent of some models from the brand's history. The tail lamps are vertically stacked units that frame the boot lid while lower down a diffuser and prominent exhaust openings add to the supercar’s exotic look.



On the inside, the interior layout is similar to other Aston Martin cars, and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. That said, the centre console retains a lot of physical buttons arranged on either side of the gear selector for varying in-car functions. 16-way power adjustable Sport seats with heating function are standard though owners do get the option to upgrade to carbon fibre bucket seats.

On the equipment front standard kit offered includes a 15-speaker Bower and Wilkins audio system, a panoramic glass roof, advanced driver assistance systems, a 360-degree camera and more. Aston Martin also offers a whole range of options to personalise the Vanquish to the customer’s tastes.



The new Vanquish V12 will go up against the Ferrari 12Cilindri in the Indian market.