New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed

The twin-turbo V12 engine in the grand tourer makes 824 bhp and a peak torque output of 1000 Nm, enough to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Aston Martin Vanquish gets a completely new design.
  • Powered by a V12 engine that makes 824 bhp and 1000 Nm.
  • Only 1000 units to be manufactured every year.

Aston Martin has unveiled the latest iteration of the Vanquish, one of its most revered nametags of all time. The launch of the car comes six years after the previous generation of the Vanquish went out of production in 2018. The most remarkable part, however, is the car continues to be powered by a V12 engine, unlike most other manufacturers who have stopped developing large displacement engines for the foreseeable future. Aston has stated it will only manufacture 1000 units of the grand tourer every year, and that deliveries should begin by the fourth quarter of the financial year.

 

Also ReadAston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car
Vanquish engine The new Vanquish can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds

 

The new 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine in the Vanquish churns out a peak power output of 824 bhp and a peak torque output of 1,000 Nm. The new engine gets a range of upgrades such as a strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads incorporating reprofiled camshafts, plus new intake and exhaust ports, repositioned spark plugs and new higher flowrate fuel injectors. The supercar is equipped with a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels, paired with an electronic rear limited slip differential (e-diff). Aston Martin states that the car will hit 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and that it is capable of hitting top speeds of up to 345 kmph – the highest of any road-going Aston yet. 

 

Also Read2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise
Aston Vanquish The Vanquish has a top speed of 345 kmph

 

Mechanically, the grand tourer makes use of Bilstein DTX dampers like the new Vantage and DB12. The chassis roll stiffness of the car has been increased with larger diameter anti-roll bars (ARB). The car features a carbon ceramic brake system as standard that comprises 410 mm discs on the front axle and 360mm on the rear.

 

Vanquish
The Vanquish features a Kamm tail, reminiscent of older Aston Martin models

 

On the cosmetic front, the Vanquish’s design is miles away from its predecessor and more in line with Aston’s current lineup. The body features very smooth lines that appear more curvy towards the front and rear wheel arches. The front end gets the large grille positioned towards the lower end of the car that mostly covers the entire width of the car’s front end. The LED headlamps are have an oval shape and look similar to the units on the Vantage. The rear end, however, is vastly different from the rest of the British marque’s current portfolio featuring a Kamm tail, reminiscent of older models from the company. Another nice detail is the aggressive-looking rear diffuser that gives it a sportier appearance.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8; Priced From Rs 2.65 Crore In India
Vanquish InteriorThe Vanquish gets a 15-speaker, double amplified surround sound system from Bowers and Wilkins

 

On the inside, the interior layout is similar to other Aston Martin cars, and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. The car still gets plenty of buttons for the functions such as gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation , which are positioned beneath the central infotainment display. It also gets a 15-speaker, double amplified surround sound system from Bowers and Wilkins.

 

The new Vanquish is expected to be launched in India in the time to come, along with the updated DBX707 SUV.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

