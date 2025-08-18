Small Cars, Bikes To Become Cheaper This Diwali With Impending GST Rate Reduction

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
E20 Fuel Delays Yamaha’s Big Bike Launch PlanToyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched At Rs 48.50 LakhSmall Cars, Bikes To Become Cheaper This Diwali With Impending GST Rate ReductionVolvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget2025 Hero Glamour 125 Teased Ahead Of August 19 Launch
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volvo is ready to launch the entry level EX30. It gets many quirky features and a single motor RWD!Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal GadgetMaruti Suzuki Dzire Long Term Review: PROS, CONS, And Everything In Between!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Small Cars, Bikes To Become Cheaper This Diwali With Impending GST Rate Reduction

The big Independence Day announcement by the Prime Minister could mean that affordable vehicle segments are likely to get a major boost ahead of the festive season.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Cars below 1,200 cc are likely to become cheaper
  • Two-wheelers under 350 cc are also likely to see rate cuts
  • New Tax slabs could be announced later this month

India's automobile sector, which has been struggling with mediocre sales in the last few quarters, is likely to get a major boost ahead of the upcoming festive season. The Union Government, in a major policy decision, is likely to revise the GST rates levied on automobiles to make them more affordable for buyers. A major reform has been proposed, especially for cars below 1,200 cc and two-wheelers below 350 cc. Current varied rates for cars across segments are also likely to be simplified.

 

Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass: All You Need To Know

 

Honda City Hybrid e HEV and Toyota Hyryder 1

Hybrid cars up to 1500 are also likely to see rate cuts

 

Under the new proposal, taxes on cars that run on 1200 cc or smaller engines are likely to be reduced from the current 28 per cent (plus cess) to 18 per cent.  A similar reduction could also be seen in hybrid cars (up to 1500 cc). Most other passenger car segments are likely to be kept in the same category and could attract a flat tax of 40 per cent, and the current cess rates (up to 22 per cent) will determine if the prices will come down or rise. Similarly, two-wheelers that run on 350 cc engines or lower will also see a GST rate cut from the current 28 & to 18 per cent. This will help in bringing the cost down at a time of the year when Indians flock to showrooms in big numbers.

 

Also Read: Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt

 

Hero Splendor image 1

Motorcycles below 350 cc will become more affordable with the new GST rates

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day speech last week, “This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. This Diwali, you, fellow countrymen, are going to get a very big gift. We started the review by setting up a high-power committee and also held discussions with the states”. A group of ministers set up by the GST Council are likely to meet later this week, after which their recommendations will be forwarded to the Council. 

# cars# bikes# GST on cars# GST Rate# GST on vehicles# GST on Two-Wheelers# GST on Hybrid Cars# Cars# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May 2025, while the Carens Clavis EV went on sale in July 2025.
    Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month
  • This will be the third hike for the brand in the calendar year 2025.
    BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September
  • In this review, I’ll be talking about all the things that I like about the new Kia Carens Clavis EV, things that I don’t, and everything in between.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Review: Family-Sized And Feature-Packed!
  • This is the second recall of these models for the same seatbelt-related issue within the year.
    Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Models Also Affected
  • Jeep has introduced a special edition for two of its SUVs, with the primary focus on cosmetic changes.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian Trail Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 25.41 Lakh

Latest News

  • It’s been over a year since we rode the India-bound Yamaha MT-09 in Japan. Yamaha’s big bike launch plan for India has been delayed due to the push for E20 compliant models.
    E20 Fuel Delays Yamaha’s Big Bike Launch Plan
  • This version of the Camry gets a range of dual-tone colour schemes, cosmetic add ons, and a few feature additions over the standard model.
    Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched At Rs 48.50 Lakh
  • The big Independence Day announcement by the Prime Minister could mean that affordable vehicle segments are likely to get a major boost ahead of the festive season.
    Small Cars, Bikes To Become Cheaper This Diwali With Impending GST Rate Reduction
  • The new Glamour is expected to receive a range of new features which include cruise control and a new digital instrument cluster
    2025 Hero Glamour 125 Teased Ahead Of August 19 Launch
  • Widely touted as a spiritual successor to the company’s iconic LFA sportscar, the production-spec model is expected to debut next year
    Lexus Sport Concept Unveiled At Monterey Car Week
  • Hero had earlier filed a suit against Urban Electric Mobility claiming infringement of its ‘Destiny’ trademark
    Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Hero MotoCorp; EV Startup Barred From Using ‘Destiny’ Trademark
  • The Kawasaki KLX 230 recently got a major price cut, putting it right up against the Hero Xpulse 210. So, how do they compare? Let’s find out.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero Xpulse 210: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The Vision T is essentially an evolution of the Thar.e which was showcased in 2023.
    Mahindra Vision T Concept: In Pictures
  • The SXT is essentially a derivative of the Vision T which was also unveiled alongside.
    Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures
  • The Vision X gets a crossover-style design, and just like other concept models, it will enter production after 2027.
    Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Small Cars, Bikes To Become Cheaper This Diwali With Impending GST Rate Reduction