FADA Sales Nov 2025: GST Benefits, Discount Offers Push Post Festive Season Sales; Auto Industry Reports 2 Per Cent Growth

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported a 2.14 per cent sales growth in the auto industry in November 2025. The apex dealer body noted that the Indian auto industry did not witness the typical post-festive season decline in the month, reporting a growth over the same month last year, despite November 2024 benefiting from a spill-over of festive season demand and registrations.

Commenting on the industry sales performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said, “November ’25 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base. Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle; however, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October ’25 itself, unlike November ’24, when Deepawali and Dhanteras fell in towards the end of October ’24, and vehicle registrations happened in November ’24, which lifted volumes significantly. Even with this shift, the industry closed November’25 at a YoY growth of 2.14%, reaffirming customer confidence and the structural strength of India’s auto retail market.”



Vigneshwar attributed the sales growth to the continued effect of GST rate cuts backed by manufacturer and dealer incentives on the purchase of new vehicles.



“Price reductions across categories, which ignited strong buying in October, continued to support conversions in November as well,” Vigneshwar commented.



Cumulative industry sales stood at 33,00,832 units, up from 32,31,526 units in November 2024, though they were down almost 18 per cent from 40,23,932 units reported in October 2025. Year-to-date, industry sales were up 9.36 per cent in FY2026 with 1,97,23,255 units sold as against 1,80,34,890 units last year.



Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 20 Per Cent YoY



Passenger vehicle sales reported a year-on-year growth of 19.71 per cent, rising from 3,29,253 units in November 2024 to 3,94,152 units last month. FADA attributed the sales growth to the spillover effect of GST rate cuts on new cars, the marriage season demand and a “sustained push from compact SUVs.”



Year-to-date FY2026 sales numbers too remained in the positive with 29,10,945 units sold in the April to November 2025 period - up 8.11 per cent from 26,92,614 units in the same period last year.



Two-Wheeler Sales Down 3 Per Cent YoY



The two-wheeler sector witnessed a minor 3.1 per cent slide in sales in November 2025. Total sales stood at 25,46,184 units - down from 26,27,617 units. FADA attributed this to delays in crop payments affecting rural demand as well as an early festive season in 2025.

Commenting on the two-wheeler sector’s performance, Vigneshwar said, “Two-Wheelers, while reporting a modest 3.1% YoY decline, must be viewed in context. A significant retail shift occurred due to festive buying in October, combined with delayed crop payments and uneven supply of preferred models. Encouragingly, dealers continue to report strong walk-ins linked to GST sentiment and healthy marriage season demand.”



Moving to year-to-date sales in the financial year, two-wheeler sales were up 9.62 per cent in the April to November 2025 period with 1,45,54,592 units sold as against 1,32,76,920 units sold in the same period last year.



Three-Wheelers, Tractors Only Segments To Report Sales Growth Over October 2025



Three-wheeler and tractor sales witnessed a dramatic uptick in November 2025, reporting a year-on-year growth of 23.67 per cent and 56.55 per cent, respectively. Three-wheeler sales were led by high demand for electric rickshaws, which reported growth both year-on-year and month-on-month, while their conventionally powered alternatives also witnessed a year-on-year growth. Three-wheeler sales stood at 1,33,951 units in Nov 2025 - up from 1,08,317 units last year and 1,29,517 units sold in October 2025. The segment alongside tractors were the only two to post a month-on-month sales growth.

Tractors, meanwhile, reported a 71.29 per cent month-on-month growth with sales amounting to 1,26,033 units - up from 73,577 units in October 2025. Sales in November 2024 stood at 80,507 units.



Commercial vehicles reported total sales of 94,935 units - up almost 20 per cent from 79,152 units reported last year. Construction equipment sales, meanwhile, were down 16.51 per cent.