Lotus Eletre X Plug-In Hybrid Revealed; Claims Almost 1200kms Of Driving Range

Key Highlights
  • Lotus Eletre X PHEV will produce 939bhp, making it more powerful than the EV
  • PHEV with 70kWh battery delivers up to 350kms of electric range
  • European launch set for June 2026

Lotus has taken a surprising turn with its flagship SUV. What looked like an all-electric line-up, the British marque has gone back to making a car with an ICE engine (although alongside a battery pack) as a plug-in hybrid. Called the Eletre X, it was revealed in China first and will go global in June.

lotus eletre rideview 7

Powering the Eletre X is a performance-focused hybrid powertrain which combines the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor on each axle. The combined power output is massive 939bhp, which on paper is more than the 892bhp of the all-electric Eletre R. Lotus claims this one can sprint from 0–100kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

The PHEV system is paired with a 70kWh battery pack, smaller than the 108kWh unit used in the electric Eletre. But despite the battery downsize, Lotus claims an impressive 350kms of electric-only range on the WLTP cycle, while the overall/total driving range (EV+ICE combined) is said to be around 1200kms.

lotus eletre door and wheel

As for the charging speeds, the battery supports ‘6C’ ultra-fast charging, allowing the battery pack to go from 30 to 80% in just eight minutes. There’s also Lotus’ 6D Digital Dynamic Chassis under the skin, along with an adaptive 48V anti-roll bar, designed to minimise the body movements often associated with large luxury SUVs. Despite the added hybrid hardware, the Eletre X weighs between 2575kg and 2625kg, broadly similar to the pure-electric model.

lotus eletre rideview 1

Lotus is clearly aiming at the Lamborghini Urus and the Ferrari Purosangue with the Eletre X. For your reference, the Urus is now sold only as a plug-in hybrid, and it produces 789bhp, which is significantly less than the Lotus. With the PHEV, Lotus is expecting to appeal to luxury buyers who are hesitant about going fully electric, especially when the EV adoption is at a slower pace.

Following the Eletre, the Emira is also expected to get a PHEV version, which will arrive around 2027, as it will be required to meet the upcoming Euro 7 emissions.

