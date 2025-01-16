Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lotus Emeya, Emira Launched In India

The Lotus Emeya and Lotus Emira will be offered in three variants each. Prices for the Emira start at Rs 3.22 crore, while the Emeya can be had for as low as Rs 2.34 crore
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Lotus has launched two new offerings in India- the Emeya and Emira.
  • The Emeya is an all-electric four-door GT, while the Emira is an ICE sports car.
  • To be sold at Exclusive Motors, South Delhi.

Lotus has expanded its lineup in India by launching the all-electric Emeya and the Emira coupe. The Emeya, offered in three variants in India with prices starting at Rs 2.34 crore, while the Emira, also offered in three variants, will be priced from Rs 3.22 crore. Lotus is yet to clarify the pricing details for both cars. The cars will be sold at Exclusive Motors, located at the World Trade Centre in South Delhi, Lotus’ first centre in India. 

 

Also Read: Lotus Evija X Electric Hypercar Unveiled; Sets Third-Fasted Laptime At Nurburgring
 

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya Emira Launched In India 3
The Emeya is the second EV from Lotus in India

 

The Lotus Emeya is an all-electric four-door GT, as the company describes it. On the cosmetic front, the Emeya is a sharp-looking vehicle with edgy styling cues. The EV sports a coupe-like roofline that starts flowing down from the B-pillar, culminating at the end of the boot deck. The front end of the sedan gets a quad DRL setup, with the horizontal headlamps positioned below inside the openings on the front bumper. In profile, the Emeya has a clean body with minimal lines, and prominent haunches. Towards the rear, it features a horizontal tail lamp setup that runs the entire width of the car’s almost squared-out rear end. The Emeya will be offered in six colours—Boreal Grey, Fireglow Orange, Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black, and Kaimu Grey. 


The Emeya gets an active aerodynamic system, with Lotus claiming a drag coefficient of just 0.21 and a downforce of over 150 kg. Other bits offered in the car include electronic air suspension and active anti-roll bars. Buyers can also opt for lightweight carbon ceramic brakes for the four-door GT.

Lotus Emeya Emira Launched In India 4
The Lotus Emeya features a floating 15.1-inch OLED display

 

On the inside, the Emeya gets a fairly minimalistic cabin layout, with a floating 15.1-inch OLED display taking centre stage. The vehicle also gets an eight-inch display behind the steering wheel, alongside a head-up display. In terms of features, the vehicle gets a KEF sound system, along with an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite that employs 18-radar systems and 10 cameras to scan for obstacles. 

Lotus Emeya Emira Launched In India 2
 All variants of the Emeya are equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack 

 

On the powertrain front, all variants of the Emeya are equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles. The combined power output for the Emeya R is 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, while the base Emeya and Emeya S are good for 600 hp and 710 Nm of torque. The Emeya R can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds, and reach top speeds of up to 260 kmph. With a 400-kW DC charger, the car can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 14 minutes. WLTP range figures are 610km for the standard variant, 540 km for the S and 435 km for the R

 

Also Read: Lotus Announces New Bespoke Customisation Service
 

Lotus Emira

Lotus Emeya Emira Launched In India 1
The Emira is an ICE sports car by Lotus that can be had with either four-cylinder or 6-cylinder engines

 

Visually, the Lotus Emira is a sports car of extremely compact proportions, in line with several other models from the company's past such as the Elise, Exige and Evora. The Emira sports a sculpted body, with well-defined lines, and wide haunches that leave plenty of space at the rear on either end of the engine casing. Similar to a few other Lotus cars, the Emira also has a large air opening around the C-pillar. The front end gets oval-shaped headlamps that sit at the end of the sculpted wheel arches, along with a downward slanting hood. The rear end of the Emira features sleek tail lamps, in addition to a prominent diffuser. 

Emira India 4
The Emira gets a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and touchscreen infotainment system on the inside

 

On the inside, the Emira features a 12.3-inch digital driver's display as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech.


For the Indian market, buyers will be able to choose between two powertrains – an AMG-sourced, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder motor that produces 360 bhp and 317 Nm in the Turbo variant and 400 bhp and 354 Nm in the Turbo SE variant. Both variants come mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Turbo can do the o to 100 kmph sprint in 4.4 seconds, while the Turbo SE can do the run in 4 seconds. The second is a Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 motor that produces 400 bhp and is offered with an automatic 6-speed torque converter. Lotus will also offer the V6 engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With this engine, Emira can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4.3 seconds.


All prices, ex-showroom

# Lotus# Lotus cars# Lotus Emeya Launch# Lotus Emeya Price# Lotus Emira India launch# Lotus Emira# Lotus Emira India price# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Lotus claims that the Evija X set the fastest time for a production-based chassis at the Nurburgring.
    Lotus Evija X Electric Hypercar Unveiled; Sets Third-Fasted Laptime At Nurburgring
  • The service is divided into three levels of personalisation - Tailor made, Collections and One-off
    Lotus Announces New Bespoke Customisation Service
  • Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.
    Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
  • Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028
    Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
  • At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024
    Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024

Latest News

  • The e Vitara will be manufactured at the former Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility for domestic and international markets
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Be Exported To Japan From 2025
  • The Lotus Emeya and Lotus Emira will be offered in three variants each. Prices for the Emira start at Rs 3.22 crore, while the Emeya can be had for as low as Rs 2.34 crore
    Lotus Emeya, Emira Launched In India
  • The Kylaq, Skoda’s first sub-4m SUV, scored a five-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection in the BNCAP crash tests
    Skoda Kylaq SUV Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • The 2025 Honda CB650R is priced at ₹ 9.20 lakh (Ex-showroom), while its full-faired sibling, the 2025 Honda CBR650R, has been priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R Launched In India
  • Updated inline four-cylinder middleweight Honda sports bikes expected to be launched soon in India.
    2025 Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R India Launch Soon
  • The Hero Destini 125 scooter is available in three variants and seven paint schemes.
    2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched In India At Rs 80,450
  • The newest variant of the Ampere Magnus has a higher 65 kmph top speed figure, and is equipped with a portable 2.3 kWh LFP battery
    Ampere Magnus Neo E-Scooter Launched In India At Rs 79,999
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Tuono 457 is the RS 457’s naked counterpart
    Aprilia Tuono 457 India Launch Confirmed For February 2025
  • The 3XO EV will replace the current XUV400 in Mahindra’s line-up.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied At Charging Station; Set To Replace XUV400
  • Launched in December 2023, the RS 457 was the first Aprilia motorcycle to be produced in India
    Aprilia RS 457 Price Hiked By Rs 10,000; Now Priced At Rs 4.20 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved