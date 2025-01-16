Lotus Emeya, Emira Launched In India

Lotus has expanded its lineup in India by launching the all-electric Emeya and the Emira coupe. The Emeya, offered in three variants in India with prices starting at Rs 2.34 crore, while the Emira, also offered in three variants, will be priced from Rs 3.22 crore. Lotus is yet to clarify the pricing details for both cars. The cars will be sold at Exclusive Motors, located at the World Trade Centre in South Delhi, Lotus’ first centre in India.

Also Read: Lotus Evija X Electric Hypercar Unveiled; Sets Third-Fasted Laptime At Nurburgring



Lotus Emeya



The Emeya is the second EV from Lotus in India

The Lotus Emeya is an all-electric four-door GT, as the company describes it. On the cosmetic front, the Emeya is a sharp-looking vehicle with edgy styling cues. The EV sports a coupe-like roofline that starts flowing down from the B-pillar, culminating at the end of the boot deck. The front end of the sedan gets a quad DRL setup, with the horizontal headlamps positioned below inside the openings on the front bumper. In profile, the Emeya has a clean body with minimal lines, and prominent haunches. Towards the rear, it features a horizontal tail lamp setup that runs the entire width of the car’s almost squared-out rear end. The Emeya will be offered in six colours—Boreal Grey, Fireglow Orange, Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black, and Kaimu Grey.



The Emeya gets an active aerodynamic system, with Lotus claiming a drag coefficient of just 0.21 and a downforce of over 150 kg. Other bits offered in the car include electronic air suspension and active anti-roll bars. Buyers can also opt for lightweight carbon ceramic brakes for the four-door GT.



The Lotus Emeya features a floating 15.1-inch OLED display

On the inside, the Emeya gets a fairly minimalistic cabin layout, with a floating 15.1-inch OLED display taking centre stage. The vehicle also gets an eight-inch display behind the steering wheel, alongside a head-up display. In terms of features, the vehicle gets a KEF sound system, along with an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite that employs 18-radar systems and 10 cameras to scan for obstacles.



All variants of the Emeya are equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack

On the powertrain front, all variants of the Emeya are equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles. The combined power output for the Emeya R is 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, while the base Emeya and Emeya S are good for 600 hp and 710 Nm of torque. The Emeya R can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds, and reach top speeds of up to 260 kmph. With a 400-kW DC charger, the car can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 14 minutes. WLTP range figures are 610km for the standard variant, 540 km for the S and 435 km for the R

Also Read: Lotus Announces New Bespoke Customisation Service



Lotus Emira



The Emira is an ICE sports car by Lotus that can be had with either four-cylinder or 6-cylinder engines

Visually, the Lotus Emira is a sports car of extremely compact proportions, in line with several other models from the company's past such as the Elise, Exige and Evora. The Emira sports a sculpted body, with well-defined lines, and wide haunches that leave plenty of space at the rear on either end of the engine casing. Similar to a few other Lotus cars, the Emira also has a large air opening around the C-pillar. The front end gets oval-shaped headlamps that sit at the end of the sculpted wheel arches, along with a downward slanting hood. The rear end of the Emira features sleek tail lamps, in addition to a prominent diffuser.



The Emira gets a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and touchscreen infotainment system on the inside

On the inside, the Emira features a 12.3-inch digital driver's display as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech.



For the Indian market, buyers will be able to choose between two powertrains – an AMG-sourced, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder motor that produces 360 bhp and 317 Nm in the Turbo variant and 400 bhp and 354 Nm in the Turbo SE variant. Both variants come mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Turbo can do the o to 100 kmph sprint in 4.4 seconds, while the Turbo SE can do the run in 4 seconds. The second is a Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 motor that produces 400 bhp and is offered with an automatic 6-speed torque converter. Lotus will also offer the V6 engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With this engine, Emira can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4.3 seconds.



All prices, ex-showroom