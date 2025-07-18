2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated iteration of the Apache RTR 310 in India. With the update, the motorcycle now gets a series of new features, which are aimed at improving the power delivery and overall rideability. The motorcycle is offered in two main variants – Base (Rs 2.40 lakh) and Top (Rs 2.57 lakh), with two built-to-order kits also on offer, priced at Rs 2.75 lakh (Dynamic) and Rs 2.85 lakh (Dynamic Pro) respectively. Here’s what you get with each variant of the bike.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Base: Arsenal Black (Rs 2.40 lakh, ex-showroom)

Cruise Control

Knuckle Guards

Sequential Turn Indicators

Transparent clutch cover

LED headlamp

5 Ride Modes- Urban, Rain, Sports, Track, Supermoto

Linear Traction Control

Rear wheel lift protection

5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster- music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist and turn-by-turn navigation

Throttle-by-wire system

Glide through technology

Slipper clutch

Linear stability control

Dual-channel ABS

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Top: Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow (Rs 2.57 lakh), Fiery Red (Rs 2.62 lakh)

Bi-directional quick shifter

Additional Kits:

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Dynamic Kit (Rs 2.75 lakh)

Fully-adjustable suspension

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Brass-coated chain

Sepang Blue (Additional Rs 10,000)

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Dynamic Pro Kit (Rs 2.85 lakh)

Dynamic stability control

Keyless Ride Control

Launch Control

Keyless Entry

Cornering ABS

Cornering Traction Control

Cornering Cruise Control

Cornering Drag Torque Control

Wheelie Control

Slope-dependent control

Rear wheel lift-off control

Sepang Blue (Additional Rs 10,000)







