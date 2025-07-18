2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on July 18, 2025
Highlights
- Prices for the bike range from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Base variant gets cruise control, traction control, 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster.
- Top variant comes with a bi-directional quick shifter.
TVS Motor Company has launched the updated iteration of the Apache RTR 310 in India. With the update, the motorcycle now gets a series of new features, which are aimed at improving the power delivery and overall rideability. The motorcycle is offered in two main variants – Base (Rs 2.40 lakh) and Top (Rs 2.57 lakh), with two built-to-order kits also on offer, priced at Rs 2.75 lakh (Dynamic) and Rs 2.85 lakh (Dynamic Pro) respectively. Here’s what you get with each variant of the bike.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Base: Arsenal Black (Rs 2.40 lakh, ex-showroom)
- Cruise Control
- Knuckle Guards
- Sequential Turn Indicators
- Transparent clutch cover
- LED headlamp
- 5 Ride Modes- Urban, Rain, Sports, Track, Supermoto
- Linear Traction Control
- Rear wheel lift protection
- 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster- music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist and turn-by-turn navigation
- Throttle-by-wire system
- Glide through technology
- Slipper clutch
- Linear stability control
- Dual-channel ABS
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Top: Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow (Rs 2.57 lakh), Fiery Red (Rs 2.62 lakh)
- Bi-directional quick shifter
Additional Kits:
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Dynamic Kit (Rs 2.75 lakh)
- Fully-adjustable suspension
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Brass-coated chain
- Sepang Blue (Additional Rs 10,000)
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Dynamic Pro Kit (Rs 2.85 lakh)
- Dynamic stability control
- Keyless Ride Control
- Launch Control
- Keyless Entry
- Cornering ABS
- Cornering Traction Control
- Cornering Cruise Control
- Cornering Drag Torque Control
- Wheelie Control
- Slope-dependent control
- Rear wheel lift-off control
- Sepang Blue (Additional Rs 10,000)
