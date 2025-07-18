Tesla Model Y Long-Wheelbase Details Leaked Ahead Of Debut

According to documents filed with China's Ministry of Industry and Information, Tesla is all set to soon introduce a long-wheelbase iteration of the Model Y SUV in the Chinese market. The Model Y L, as it is called, will be offered in a three-row, six-seat configuration and will also feature a pair of more powerful electric motors on the front and rear axles. According to some reports, this move is apparently a strategy by Tesla to improve the SUV’s sales in China, which have been lukewarm in recent times.

The new model will measure 4976 mm long, with a wheelbase of 3040 mm and a height of 1668 mm. For reference, this will make it 186 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard-wheelbase version. The car’s wheelbase has also increased by 150 mm. Aside from the enlarged dimensions, this version of the Model Y also comes with a few design changes, which include a revised rear spoiler and a slightly different roofline. The Model Y L will also be heavier, weighing in at 2088 kg, up from 1921 kg on the standard model.

On the powertrain front, the Model Y L will feature a dual-motor setup which consists of 142 kW (front)+ 198 kW (rear) electric motors, making it more powerful than the standard iteration. The variant will be equipped with an NMC battery from LGES, although the specifics regarding the unit, such as the battery capacity, are still under wraps.



Tesla recently made its debut in the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y SUV. Similar to the Chinese market, India has also been a market where long-wheelbase vehicles have seen success, as evident by certain luxury carmakers only selling extended versions of select model ranges here. Hence, while it hasn't been officially stated as of now, it is highly likely that this version of the SUV will make it to India sometime in the future.