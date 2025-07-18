Tesla Model Y Long-Wheelbase Details Leaked Ahead Of Debut

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks BarriersMahindra XUV700 Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production MilestoneRange Rover Electric Global Launch Pushed To 2026 Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition Launched At Rs 2.07 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Review: The Stealthy Sultan
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Harrier.EV Review: Most Powerful, Longest Range EV With Luxury Car Features2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Detailed Look | Variants, Prices2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Detailed Look | Variants, Prices
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG M9MG CybersterVolvo New XC60Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ola Electric New S1 ZKTM RC 160 DukeKTM 390 Adventure X PlusKTM 390 SMC RRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?

Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tesla Model Y Long-Wheelbase Details Leaked Ahead Of Debut

The Model Y L, will be offered in a three-row, six seat configuration and will also feature a pair of more powerful electric motors
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Wheelbase to be increased by 150 mm.
  • To feature 142 kW (front)+ 198 kW (rear) electric motors.
  • Will be equipped with an NMC battery from LGES.

According to documents filed with China's Ministry of Industry and Information, Tesla is all set to soon introduce a long-wheelbase iteration of the Model Y SUV in the Chinese market. The Model Y L, as it is called, will be offered in a three-row, six-seat configuration and will also feature a pair of more powerful electric motors on the front and rear axles. According to some reports, this move is apparently a strategy by Tesla to improve the SUV’s sales in China, which have been lukewarm in recent times. 

 

Also ReadTesla Model Y Launched In India At Rs 59.89 Lakh; Deliveries Start In Third Quarter
 Tesla Model Y Long Wheelbase Details Leaked Ahead Of Debut 1

The new model will measure 4976 mm long, with a wheelbase of 3040 mm and a height of 1668 mm. For reference, this will make it 186 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard-wheelbase version. The car’s wheelbase has also increased by 150 mm. Aside from the enlarged dimensions, this version of the Model Y also comes with a few design changes, which include a revised rear spoiler and a slightly different roofline. The Model Y L will also be heavier, weighing in at 2088 kg, up from 1921 kg on the standard model.

 

Also Read“Tesla, You Will Have One Of Your Best Markets In India” - Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says At Tesla’s First Showroom Inauguration In India
 

On the powertrain front, the Model Y L will feature a dual-motor setup which consists of 142 kW (front)+ 198 kW (rear) electric motors, making it more powerful than the standard iteration. The variant will be equipped with an NMC battery from LGES, although the specifics regarding the unit, such as the battery capacity, are still under wraps. 


Tesla recently made its debut in the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y SUV. Similar to the Chinese market, India has also been a market where long-wheelbase vehicles have seen success, as evident by certain luxury carmakers only selling extended versions of select model ranges here. Hence, while it hasn't been officially stated as of now, it is highly likely that this version of the SUV will make it to India sometime in the future.

# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Keeway RR 300 is essentially a rebadged version of the Keeway K300R and now gets a price reduction as well.
    2025 Keeway RR 300 Launched At Rs. 1.99 Lakh
  • The E Vitara will be launched in India on September 3 and will be the first electric car from the brand in India
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Launch Date Confirmed
  • Tata Motors has rolled out 6 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • Hard-top sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet arrives in hot AMG guise with a twin-turbo in-line six engine under the bonnet.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe India Launch On August 12
  • The motorcycle is likely to be based on one of the new platforms that the company is currently developing
    New Norton Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA Debut

Latest News

  • The carmaker reached this production milestone in nearly four years, as the XUV700 was launched in India in August 2021.
    Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 3 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • The Range Rover Electric was slated to make its global debut later this year.
    Range Rover Electric Global Launch Pushed To 2026
  • The Taycan 4S Black Edition costs Rs 11 lakh more than the standard model.
    Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition Launched At Rs 2.07 Crore
  • Kinetic Green has confirmed the launch of the new Kinetic DX electric scooter on July 28, 2025. The Kinetic DX name has been revived from the two-stroke Kinetic Honda SX from the 1980s.
    Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
  • The Cayenne Black Edition is priced at Rs 1.80 crore, while the Cayenne Coupe Black Edition will set you back Rs 1.87 crore
    Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Black Edition India Prices Revealed
  • Both the electric motorcycles sport removable batteries and are described as being 125 cc equivalents.
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire Reveals Two Electric Bike Concepts
  • The affected models were manufactured between 2023 and 2025.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Recalled Over Engine Issue
  • The motorcycle is offered in two main variants – Base and Top, with two built-to-order kits also on offer
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained
  • The Keeway RR 300 is essentially a rebadged version of the Keeway K300R and now gets a price reduction as well.
    2025 Keeway RR 300 Launched At Rs. 1.99 Lakh
  • The E Vitara will be launched in India on September 3 and will be the first electric car from the brand in India
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Launch Date Confirmed
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tesla Model Y Long-Wheelbase Details Leaked Ahead Of Debut