Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Black Edition India Prices Revealed

The Cayenne Black Edition is priced at Rs 1.80 crore, while the Cayenne Coupe Black Edition will set you back Rs 1.87 crore
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Black Edition variants are offered in a multitude of colours.
  • Gets a series of black design details.
  • Continues to get a 3.0-litre V6 engine.

Porsche India has listed the prices for the Black Editions of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe on their official website. Essentially featuring a few variant-specific cosmetic bits, the Cayenne Black Edition is priced at Rs 1.80 crore, while the Cayenne Coupe Black Edition will set you back Rs 1.87 crore. (All prices, ex-showroom). For reference, the Cayenne Black is Rs 31.5 lakh more expensive than the standard version, while the Cayenne Coupe Black is over Rs 32 lakh more expensive. 

 

Also Read: Bentley Joins Skoda Auto Volkswagen India as Sixth Brand
 Porsche Cayenne Cayenne Coupe Black Edition India Prices Revealed 1

The models get black edition lettering on the side

 

Despite being called the Black Edition, these variants can be had in a number of exterior colours, which include a White and a Carmine Red shade. The version, however, gets a few exclusive bits which include details finished in black, such as the insides of the HD Matrix LED headlamps, exterior mirrors, and side window trim. They also get black edition lettering on the side and tailpipes finished in dark bronze. The interior of the variants can also be had in a range of colours for the seats and door trimmings. The cabin also gets Porsche’s brushed aluminium interior package.

 

Also Read: The Porsche 963 RSP Is A Street-Legal WEC Racecar
 Cayenne Black Edition

The interior gets Porsche's brushed aluminium interior package

 

The features included in the vehicle include Porsche’s Comfort Seats with 15-way electric adjustment, a GT sports steering wheel with heating, a 14-speaker Bose surround sound system and adaptive air suspension. 

 

Also Read: Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins
 

These models are powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that churns out 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The SUVs can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6 seconds and can reach top speeds of up to 248 kmph. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.


 

Popular Porsche Models