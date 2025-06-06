Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 TwinsMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales MilestoneMV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-UpNew Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Yezdi Adventure launched: Gets updated styling, features and more! | Walkaround | carandbikeAll-New Tata Harrier EV ⚡ Launched | Starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakh - 627 km RangeZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins

As was expected from the German marque, the 718 twins will see the end of their run soon. Meanwhile, the EV replacement has been in development for some time now
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Swansong for the 718 Boxster and Cayman in October
  • Electric derivative will take the nameplate forward
  • Fourth-gen model will be last gas-powered derivative

Porsche is officially putting the curtains down on the internal combustion-powered 718 Boxster and Cayman. After nearly a decade of spirited driving and top-down motoring, the current fourth-gen models (982-gen) are now in their final months of production. This October 2025 marks the last time the gas-fed mid-engine twins will roll off the line.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT 4 RS 2022 1280 ab6e8b27142c4d883afbc51662340c85d8

While European markets already bid farewell last year due to stricter cybersecurity norms, the rest of the world will follow suit by the end of this year. It was Porsche North America who confirmed the news that the last of the 718 line-up will go down in history. Where the current production continues in Zuffenhausen and Osnabrück, the affordable mid-engined twins share assembly lines with the VW T-Roc Convertible

Interestingly, 2024 saw a spike in demand, up 15% with 23,670 units sold. But that brief euphoria was short-lived. With the plug being pulled in several markets, Q1 2025 sales dropped by 22%. However, the limited-run icons, such as the Boxster RS Spyder and Cayman GT4 RS, which managed to evade EU regulations, have carved out an irreplaceable space in many buyers' hearts.  

 

Also Read: Porsche 911 GT3 Sets Nurburgring Lap Record For Fastest Manual Car

Porsche 718 Spyder RS Racing Yellow 2024 1280 4bf7b8a96747c21947574b4ee1d108175d

As for what’s next, Porsche is taking its time with the electric successors to the 718 nameplate. However, their approach to electrification is now more cautious. The Stuttgart-based carmaker has walked back on its ambitious 80% EV sales target by 2030. Instead, ICE power will stick around in other key models. The Cayenne and Panamera will retain combustion engines well into the 2030s, and the twin-turbo V8 is being tweaked for Euro 7 compliance.

 

Also Read: Porsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across Range

Porsche 718 Spyder RS Racing Yellow 2024 1280 967851d3fc25402a4e51f5b19081e6dced

On the other hand, the first-gen Macan will bow out in 2026, leaving its electric successor to carry the torch. However, Porsche hasn’t ruled out introducing new petrol-powered crossovers. And in a surprising twist, they are even considering putting ICE or hybrid powertrains in models that were originally planned as EVs. In short, while the Boxster and Cayman go quiet, Porsche’s combustion story isn’t over just yet. 

# porsche 718 cayman GTS 4.0# porsche india# porsche# porsche supercar# porsche gt3# porsche gt3 india# porsche launch# porsche macan# porsche 718 cayman# porsche 718 boxster# car# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story# Press Releases# Opinion# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Piloted by former motorsports driver Jörg Bergmeister, the car did a lap time of 6:56.294 minutes, over 9.5 seconds faster than the previous record-holder
    Porsche 911 GT3 Sets Nurburgring Lap Record For Fastest Manual Car
  • The Macan is the only model in Porsche India’s lineup not to receive a price hike
    Porsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across Range
  • While the facelifted Taycan has been listed on the company website since last year, Porsche has only officially launched it in 4S and Turbo trims so far.
    Porsche Taycan Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Priced At Rs 1.67 Crore
  • The recently-launched Audi RS Q8 Performance joins an elite but diminishing list of SUVs that sport massive V8s in the age of downsized and zero-emission powertrains
    V8 SUVs That You Can Buy In India In 2025
  • Slotting in between the Carrera and Carrera GTS, the newer 911 Carrera S is available in both coupe and cabriolet bodystyle.
    2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Revealed: More Powerful Flat-Six, But No Manual Gearbox

Latest News

  • As was expected from the German marque, the 718 twins will see the end of their run soon. Meanwhile, the EV replacement has been in development for some time now
    Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins
  • The Grand Vitara was launched on September 26, 2022, and achieved the milestone within a span of 32 months
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • MV Agusta is now owned by its former owners, the Sardarov family, after being bought by KTM in 2024, before KTM’s financial crisis almost led the bankruptcy.
    MV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-Up
  • The new product launches will include one BSA, one Jawa and two Yezdi motorcycles over the next six months
    New Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026
  • The Countryman E JCW Pack gets the sportier JCW body kit, sportier seats and unique paint finishes.
    Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units
  • New tech uses on-board sensors and passenger profiles to adjust the seat belt load setting in the event of a collision.
    Volvo Details New Adaptive Seatbelt Tech; Will Debut In Upcoming EX60 SUV
  • The new Yezdi Adventure will get tubeless rims in future, but a timeline is still not known by when, car&bike has learnt.
    Exclusive: 2025 Yezdi Adventure To Get Tubeless Wheels
  • The warranty, while offered at now extra charge, will only be valid if you purchase the bike before June 30
    KTM 390 Duke Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
  • With the inauguration of 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Thane, the entire 701 km stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur is now fully open
    Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational
  • Venu replaces Sir Ralf Speth who will step down on August 22, 2025, after being part of TVS since 2021
    Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor Company
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins