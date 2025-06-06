Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins

Porsche is officially putting the curtains down on the internal combustion-powered 718 Boxster and Cayman. After nearly a decade of spirited driving and top-down motoring, the current fourth-gen models (982-gen) are now in their final months of production. This October 2025 marks the last time the gas-fed mid-engine twins will roll off the line.

While European markets already bid farewell last year due to stricter cybersecurity norms, the rest of the world will follow suit by the end of this year. It was Porsche North America who confirmed the news that the last of the 718 line-up will go down in history. Where the current production continues in Zuffenhausen and Osnabrück, the affordable mid-engined twins share assembly lines with the VW T-Roc Convertible

Interestingly, 2024 saw a spike in demand, up 15% with 23,670 units sold. But that brief euphoria was short-lived. With the plug being pulled in several markets, Q1 2025 sales dropped by 22%. However, the limited-run icons, such as the Boxster RS Spyder and Cayman GT4 RS, which managed to evade EU regulations, have carved out an irreplaceable space in many buyers' hearts.

As for what’s next, Porsche is taking its time with the electric successors to the 718 nameplate. However, their approach to electrification is now more cautious. The Stuttgart-based carmaker has walked back on its ambitious 80% EV sales target by 2030. Instead, ICE power will stick around in other key models. The Cayenne and Panamera will retain combustion engines well into the 2030s, and the twin-turbo V8 is being tweaked for Euro 7 compliance.

On the other hand, the first-gen Macan will bow out in 2026, leaving its electric successor to carry the torch. However, Porsche hasn’t ruled out introducing new petrol-powered crossovers. And in a surprising twist, they are even considering putting ICE or hybrid powertrains in models that were originally planned as EVs. In short, while the Boxster and Cayman go quiet, Porsche’s combustion story isn’t over just yet.