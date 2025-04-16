Porsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across Range
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on April 16, 2025
Highlights
- Porsche Taycan prices hiked by up to Rs 15 lakh.
- 911 Carrera gets a price increase of Rs 12 lakh.
- The Panamera GTS is now Rs 13 lakh pricier.
Porsche India has hiked the prices of select models in its lineup. The German carmaker’s portfolio, which currently consists of the 911, Taycan, Macan, Panamera and Cayenne, is now up to Rs 15 lakh more expensive than before. Among the listed vehicles, the Porsche Macan is the only model not to receive a price hike.
Price Table
|Model
|Old Price (ex-showroom)
|New Price (ex-showroom)
|Difference (Approx)
|911
|911 Carrera
|Rs 1.99 crore
|Rs 2.11 crore
|Rs 12 lakh
|911 Carrera 4 GTS
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Rs 2.83 crore
|Rs 8 lakh
|Cayenne
|Cayenne
|Rs 1.42 crore
|Rs 1.49 crore
|Rs 7 lakh
|Cayenne GTS
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 2.08 crore
|Rs 8 lakh
|Cayenne Coupé
|Rs 1.49 crore
|Rs 1.55 crore
|Rs 6 lakh
|Cayenne GTS Coupé
|Rs 2.01 crore
|Rs 2.09 crore
|Rs 8 lakh
|Panamera
|Panamera
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Rs 10 lakh
|Panamera GTS
|Rs 2.34 crore
|Rs 2.47 crore
|Rs 13 lakh
|Macan
|Macan
|Rs 96.05 lakh
|Rs 96.05 lakh
|NA
|Macan
|Rs 1.22 crore
|Rs 1.22 crore
|NA
|Macan 4S
|Rs 1.39 crore
|Rs 1.39 crore
|NA
|Macan Turbo
|Rs 1.69 crore
|Rs 1.69 crore
|NA
|Taycan
|Taycan II
|Rs 1.67 crore
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Rs 3 lakh
|Taycan 4S II
|Rs 1.91 crore
|Rs 1.96 crore
|Rs 5 lakh
|Taycan Turbo II
|Rs 2.54 crore
|Rs 2.69 crore
|Rs 15 lakh
All prices ex-showroom
The highest price hike was imposed on the all-electric Taycan sedan, which receives a price hike of Rs 15 lakh for its Turbo variant. The price of the base Taycan has gone up by Rs 3 lakh, while the mid-spec 4S is now dearer by Rs 5 lakh.
The Panamera, offered in two variants- base and GTS- has also received sizeable price increases of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.
The Cayenne SUV, which is among Porsche’s best-selling models in India, is now up to Rs 8 lakh pricier than before. The Cayenne and Cayenne GTS receive price hikes of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, while the prices of the Cayenne Coupe and Cayenne GTS Coupe are now up by Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively.
Furthermore, the base 911 Carrera is now Rs 12 lakh more expensive, while the price of the 911 Carrera 4 GTS has gone up by Rs 8 lakh.
The last time Porsche made headlines in India was a few months ago, when it recalled 176 units of the Porsche Taycan to address a potential defect. The recall was linked to irregularities in the production of battery cells or modules by the supplier. These irregularities could potentially lead to a short circuit within the battery modules during the vehicle’s lifecycle. In such cases, thermal events may occur, increasing the risk of a vehicle fire.
