Porsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across Range

Porsche India has hiked the prices of select models in its lineup. The German carmaker’s portfolio, which currently consists of the 911, Taycan, Macan, Panamera and Cayenne, is now up to Rs 15 lakh more expensive than before. Among the listed vehicles, the Porsche Macan is the only model not to receive a price hike.



Price Table

Model Old Price (ex-showroom) New Price (ex-showroom) Difference (Approx) 911 911 Carrera Rs 1.99 crore Rs 2.11 crore Rs 12 lakh 911 Carrera 4 GTS Rs 2.75 crore Rs 2.83 crore Rs 8 lakh Cayenne Cayenne Rs 1.42 crore Rs 1.49 crore Rs 7 lakh Cayenne GTS Rs 2 crore Rs 2.08 crore Rs 8 lakh Cayenne Coupé Rs 1.49 crore Rs 1.55 crore Rs 6 lakh Cayenne GTS Coupé Rs 2.01 crore Rs 2.09 crore Rs 8 lakh Panamera Panamera Rs 1.70 crore Rs 1.80 crore Rs 10 lakh Panamera GTS Rs 2.34 crore Rs 2.47 crore Rs 13 lakh Macan Macan Rs 96.05 lakh Rs 96.05 lakh NA Macan Rs 1.22 crore Rs 1.22 crore NA Macan 4S Rs 1.39 crore Rs 1.39 crore NA Macan Turbo Rs 1.69 crore Rs 1.69 crore NA Taycan Taycan II Rs 1.67 crore Rs 1.70 crore Rs 3 lakh Taycan 4S II Rs 1.91 crore Rs 1.96 crore Rs 5 lakh Taycan Turbo II Rs 2.54 crore Rs 2.69 crore Rs 15 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

The highest price hike was imposed on the all-electric Taycan sedan, which receives a price hike of Rs 15 lakh for its Turbo variant. The price of the base Taycan has gone up by Rs 3 lakh, while the mid-spec 4S is now dearer by Rs 5 lakh.



The Panamera, offered in two variants- base and GTS- has also received sizeable price increases of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.

The Cayenne SUV, which is among Porsche’s best-selling models in India, is now up to Rs 8 lakh pricier than before. The Cayenne and Cayenne GTS receive price hikes of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, while the prices of the Cayenne Coupe and Cayenne GTS Coupe are now up by Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively.



Furthermore, the base 911 Carrera is now Rs 12 lakh more expensive, while the price of the 911 Carrera 4 GTS has gone up by Rs 8 lakh.

The last time Porsche made headlines in India was a few months ago, when it recalled 176 units of the Porsche Taycan to address a potential defect. The recall was linked to irregularities in the production of battery cells or modules by the supplier. These irregularities could potentially lead to a short circuit within the battery modules during the vehicle’s lifecycle. In such cases, thermal events may occur, increasing the risk of a vehicle fire.







