Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerKawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk

A total of 207 vehicles are affected, of which 176 units are of the Taycan and 31 units for the E-Tron GT duo.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Affected Taycan models are manufactured between October 21, 2019, and March 4, 2024
  • E-Tron GT duo recalled models were produced between January 1, 2020, and February 16, 2024
  • SIAM notes a potential defect in the battery module

Porsche and Audi have issued recalls for their Taycan and E-Tron GT models in India, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). A total of 207 vehicles are affected, including 176 units of the Porsche Taycan and 31 units of the Audi E-Tron GT or RS E-Tron GT. While there have been no official communications on the specifics from either of the brands, the recall appears to address a potential defect in the battery module that could pose a fire threat.

 

Also Read: End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025

 Porsche Taycan recalled

The recall, initiated in November, applies to Taycan units manufactured between October 21, 2019, and March 4, 2024. The issue is linked to irregularities in the production of battery cells or modules by the supplier. These irregularities could potentially lead to a short circuit within the battery modules during the vehicle’s lifecycle. In such cases, thermal events may occur, increasing the risk of a vehicle fire.

 

Also Read: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car

 Audi E Tron GT recalled

For the Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT, the affected vehicles were produced between January 1, 2020, and February 16, 2024. Similar issues have been identified for the Audi pair, with some individual cell modules in the high-voltage battery displaying technical irregularities. These defects could result in overheating of the high-voltage battery, creating an imperative fire hazard. Notably, 37 units of the E-Tron models were previously recalled in September 2024 for potential brake hose defects following the prior March 2024 recalls over a similar battery issue as of now. 

 

Both the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT are premium electric models in India built on the same J1 platform. Prices start at Rs 1.89 crore for the Taycan, Rs 1.72 crore for the Audi E-Tron GT, and Rs 1.95 crore for the RS E-Tron GT (all prices ex-showroom). 

 

The automakers – under the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited division – are expected to contact owners of the affected vehicles to arrange inspections and necessary repairs at no cost to the customer. 

 

# Audi India# Porsche India# Audi E-Tron GT# Audi RS E-Tron GT# Audi RS E-Tron GT recalled# Audi E-Tron GT recalled# Porsche Taycan recalled# SIAM India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Audi India has sold 10,000 of the Q7 in the country since the introduction of the flagship German SUV. But is the new update (or just another update) enough to keep it relevant?
    New Audi Q7 Review: Familiar Recipe, Different Garnish
  • Price hike to affect all models in its India portfolio.
    Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025
  • Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
    2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch
  • Apart from the newer GTS trim for both standard and Sport Turismo body style, the entry-level trim now has an AWD configuration.
    Porsche Taycan Line-Up Expanded With New GTS Trim; Total Versions Now Up To 16
  • Passenger vehicle sales for October grew to over 3.93 lakh units while two-wheeler sales stood at over 21.64 lakh units.
    Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales Hit New High In October 2024: SIAM

Latest News

  • The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The 1 lakh landmark vehicle to roll out from the brand’s Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was the D-Max V-Cross model.
    Isuzu Motors India Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • A total of 207 vehicles are affected, of which 176 units are of the Taycan and 31 units for the E-Tron GT duo.
    Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos, and be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains
    Kia Syros World Premiere Tomorrow: What to Expect?
  • The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition gets a silver paint scheme with Dakar graphics on the body.
    Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh
  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs
  • The 2 millionth vehicle to roll out was the brand’s highest-selling vehicle, the Ertiga MPV.
    Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record With Rollout Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In 1 Year
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Audi had revealed back in July 2024 that the Brussels plant’s future was uncertain.
    End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025
  • Kia’s second SUV in the big sub-4m segment promises to be the most feature-rich of the lot.
    Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved