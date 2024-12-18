Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk

Porsche and Audi have issued recalls for their Taycan and E-Tron GT models in India, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). A total of 207 vehicles are affected, including 176 units of the Porsche Taycan and 31 units of the Audi E-Tron GT or RS E-Tron GT. While there have been no official communications on the specifics from either of the brands, the recall appears to address a potential defect in the battery module that could pose a fire threat.

The recall, initiated in November, applies to Taycan units manufactured between October 21, 2019, and March 4, 2024. The issue is linked to irregularities in the production of battery cells or modules by the supplier. These irregularities could potentially lead to a short circuit within the battery modules during the vehicle’s lifecycle. In such cases, thermal events may occur, increasing the risk of a vehicle fire.

For the Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT, the affected vehicles were produced between January 1, 2020, and February 16, 2024. Similar issues have been identified for the Audi pair, with some individual cell modules in the high-voltage battery displaying technical irregularities. These defects could result in overheating of the high-voltage battery, creating an imperative fire hazard. Notably, 37 units of the E-Tron models were previously recalled in September 2024 for potential brake hose defects following the prior March 2024 recalls over a similar battery issue as of now.

Both the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT are premium electric models in India built on the same J1 platform. Prices start at Rs 1.89 crore for the Taycan, Rs 1.72 crore for the Audi E-Tron GT, and Rs 1.95 crore for the RS E-Tron GT (all prices ex-showroom).

The automakers – under the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited division – are expected to contact owners of the affected vehicles to arrange inspections and necessary repairs at no cost to the customer.