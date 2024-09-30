Login
Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue

Audi has recalled 37 units of the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT models in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Audi has recalled the E-Tron GT and the RS E-Tron GT models
  • The recall affects models produced between January 2020 and June 2024
  • Brake hoses may crack over time and cause the front brakes to fail

Audi India has issued a recall for 37 units of its high-performance sedans, the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT models, citing a potential brake hose defect. The affected vehicles were manufactured between January 9, 2020, and June 12, 2024. The recall was triggered by the finding of potential pressure in the brake hoses on the front axle, caused by steering and bending forces, explained a statement from SIAM.

 

Also Read: Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP

 

Audi

Over time, the pressure from these forces may cause cracks to develop in the brake hoses near their attachment points. These cracks can lead to a loss of brake fluid, resulting in a sudden failure of the brake circuit on the front axle. While the vehicle retains some braking ability through the rear axle, the overall braking performance would be compromised, posing a safety risk, especially during emergency braking.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.18 Crore

 

The Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT are priced at Rs 1.72 crore and Rs 1.95 crore (both ex-showroom), respectively. The Audi E-Tron GT quattro is powered by dual electric motors producing 523 bhp and 630 Nm of torque. It offers a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The Audi RS E-Tron GT belts out 637 bhp and a peak torque of 830 Nm and has a claimed range of 481 km. 

 

The updated Audi E-Tron GT was revealed earlier this year globally and is expected to launch in India next year. 

