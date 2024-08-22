Login
Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.18 Crore

The launch of the SUV comes almost a year after it made its global debut in September 2023
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Audi has launched the Q8 facelift in India.
  • Priced at Rs 1.18 crore.
  • Solely offered with a 3.0 litre V6 engine in India.

Audi has launched the facelifted version of the Q8 SUV in the Indian market at a starting price tag of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). The outgoing model of the Q8 was priced at Rs 1.43 crore for the Standard variant and Rs 1.07 crore for the Celebration variant. (All prices, ex-showroom). The launch of the SUV comes almost a year after it made its global debut in September 2023. With the update, the Q8 gets some subtle design tweaks, along with a few tech upgrades. While offered with a range of V8 and V6 powertrains in the foreign market, the model will only be offered with a petrol V6 engine in India. Audi had opened bookings for the vehicle earlier this month. 

 

Also ReadAudi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22

Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1 18 Crore 3

The latest iteration of the Audi Q8 gets a few subtle design tweaks 

 

On the cosmetic front, the Q8 facelift gains a new single-frame grille with new geometric patterning. The SUV also gets revised front and rear bumpers, new 21-inch alloy wheels, and updated tail lamps. It is offered in eight exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige.

 

Also ReadFourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne To Be All-Electric; Third-Gen Cayenne To Soldier On With Combustion Engines
 2024 Audi Q8 3

 The Q8 facelift's interior layout is largely similar to the outgoing model

 

Moving to the cabin, the dashboard design and layout are largely similar to the outgoing model. The Virtual Cockpit Digital instruments display gets an upgraded surroundings display function with details such as lane change warnings, distance to other road users, intersection assist and traffic light information in higher definition. The central touchscreen also benefits from upgrades to the MIB3 software. A few features in the vehicle include a 360-degree surround view camera, panoramic sunroof, and four-zone climate control. The interior will be offered in four colour options: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray.

 

Also ReadNew Porsche Panamera GTS Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Crore; Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
 

The Audi Q8 facelift will solely be offered with one powertrain option in India, which is a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI petrol engine. The powertrain churns out a peak 345 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.


 

