Audi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22

Audi India has opened bookings for the latest iteration of the Q8 SUV in the Indian market. The German carmaker recently teased the SUV which is slated to launch on August 22 in India. The SUV can be booked online through Audi India’s website or on its app for an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The facelifted Audi Q8 made its debut in September 2023 in the global market. With the update, the SUV received some tech upgrades as well as minor design revisions.

Also Read: Fourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne To Be All-Electric; Third-Gen Cayenne To Soldier On With Combustion Engines



Visually, the Audi Q8 facelift receives very subtle design tweaks, with the most evident change being the new single-frame grille with new geometric patterning that can be chosen in black as an option. Aside from this, other differences include redesigned front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels ranging in size from 21 to 23 inches, and revised tail lamps. The new Audi Q8 will be available in eight exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige.



The Q8 facelift's interior layout is largely similar to the outgoing model

On the inside, the cabin layout of the Q8 facelift remains largely similar to the outgoing model. The Virtual Cockpit Digital instruments display gets an upgraded surroundings display function with details such as lane change warnings, distance to other road users, intersection assistance and traffic light information in higher definition. The central touchscreen also benefits from upgrades to the MIB3 software and supports third-party apps such as Amazon Music and Spotify. The interior will be offered in four colour options: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray.

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh



To solely be offered with a 3.0 litre TFSI V6 engine

The Audi Q8 facelift will solely be offered with one powertrain option in India, which is a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI petrol engine. The powertrain churns out a peak 345 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.