Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BSA Gold Star 650Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Audi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22

The SUV can be booked online through Audi India’s website or on its app for an amount of Rs 5 lakh
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Audi has opened bookings for the Q8 facelift in India.
  • Can be booked for an amount of Rs 5 lakh.
  • Launch on August 22.

Audi India has opened bookings for the latest iteration of the Q8 SUV in the Indian market. The German carmaker recently teased the SUV which is slated to launch on August 22 in India. The SUV can be booked online through Audi India’s website or on its app for an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The facelifted Audi Q8 made its debut in September 2023 in the global market. With the update, the SUV received some tech upgrades as well as minor design revisions. 

 

Also ReadFourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne To Be All-Electric; Third-Gen Cayenne To Soldier On With Combustion Engines
 

Visually, the Audi Q8 facelift receives very subtle design tweaks, with the most evident change being the new single-frame grille with new geometric patterning that can be chosen in black as an option. Aside from this, other differences include redesigned front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels ranging in size from 21 to 23 inches, and revised tail lamps. The new Audi Q8 will be available in eight exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige.

 

2024 Audi Q8 3
 The Q8 facelift's interior layout is largely similar to the outgoing model

 

On the inside, the cabin layout of the Q8 facelift remains largely similar to the outgoing model. The Virtual Cockpit Digital instruments display gets an upgraded surroundings display function with details such as lane change warnings, distance to other road users, intersection assistance and traffic light information in higher definition. The central touchscreen also benefits from upgrades to the MIB3 software and supports third-party apps such as Amazon Music and Spotify. The interior will be offered in four colour options: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray.

 

Also ReadNew BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
 2024 Audi Q8 1

To solely be offered with a 3.0 litre TFSI V6 engine

 

The Audi Q8 facelift will solely be offered with one powertrain option in India, which is a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI petrol engine. The powertrain churns out a peak 345 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

# Audi# Audi India# Audi Q8 SUV# Audi Q8# Audi Q8 Facelift# Audi SUV# New Audi Q8 Launch# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Not to be confused with the current-generation A5 range, the all-new model is a replacement to the A4 sedan with Audi changing its nomenclature system.
    New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech
  • Audi’s third Bold Edition model, the special edition Q5 gets blacked-out cosmetic elements to the exterior as standard.
    Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 72.30 Lakh
  • Audi says the flagship luxury EV segment is seeing a sharp drop in global demand, making the company consider axing its flagship electric SUV in just its sixth year.
    Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
  • Between April and June 2024, Audi India sold 1,431 vehicles in the country, reporting a 6 per decline compared to Q2 2023.
    Audi India New Car Sales Drop 6% In Q2 2024; Pre-owned Car Business Grew 33%
  • The RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful ICE model ever developed by the company with power figures of 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque
    Audi RS Q8 Facelift Revealed; Gains 631 BHP 'Performance' Variant

Latest News

  • The SUV can be booked online through Audi India’s website or on its app for an amount of Rs 5 lakh
    Audi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22
  • Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launched the updated Jawa 42 in India at a price tag lower by Rs 15,000 than the erstwhile starting price. We see how it fares with its rivals as far as pricing is concerned.
    Jawa 42 Vs Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Yezdi Roadster, TVS Ronin: Price Comparison
  • Four years on from the launch of the reborn three-door Thar, Mahindra will finally launch the family-friendly, five-door version of its hugely popular off-roader, which will be loaded to the gills like no other Thar before it.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect From The 5-Door Thar
  • After over two years of no new model introductions, Kia India will finally reintroduce its full-size MPV, alongside its flagship electric SUV, in India in the month of October.
    New Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 SUV To Be Launched In India On October 3
  • New entry diesel model replaces the standard GLE 300d in the SUV’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line Launched In India At Rs 97.85 Lakh
  • The Jawa 42, the brand’s highest-selling model, now gets a long list of new updates, including a thoroughly revised engine, retuned suspension and more.
    New Jawa 42: What Is Different?
  • Upgrades to the Jawa 42 include an overhauled engine and gearbox, retuned suspension, new features and additional colour options.
    New Jawa 42 Launched In India; Priced From Rs 1.73 Lakh
  • The Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno's introduction in 2016.
    Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan
  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is set to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV India Launch On September 11
  • The Tata Curvv EV is offered with a long list of additional accessories curated for the exterior and interior of the coupe-SUV.
    Tata Curvv EV Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras

Research More on Audi Q8

Audi Q8
8.5

Audi Q8

Starts at ₹ 1.07 - 1.41 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Q8 Specifications
View Q8 Features

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Audi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved