Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Discontinued in India; Here’s Why

Yamaha India has silently pulled the plug on the faired YZF-R3 and the naked MT-03 in India due to poor sales. The brand had relaunched the R3 and, along with it, also introduced the MT-03, but at a rather steep price tag, which expectedly led to very few takers. Earlier this year, Yamaha India made a price correction for both models by slashing the sticker price by up to Rs 1.10 lakh in anticipation that buyers would consider these machines. However, despite the massive price cut and also the additional price revision of around Rs 20,000 due to GST reform, the updated price tag failed to garner footfalls at dealerships for the motorcycles.

Also Read: Yamaha XSR155 Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh

On checking with dealerships, multiple outlets have confirmed that they do not have any stock of the R3 or MT-03 left in the inventory and aren’t expecting any units to come from the brand, as Yamaha also seems to have ceased the import of the motorcycles.

The R3 and the MT-03 were very capable machines that packed power, offered excellent refinement and dynamics, and were very engaging and fun-to-ride machines. Unfortunately, even keeping aside the steep price tag the bikes were launched at, the motorcycles compared to their rivals weren’t up to date with regards to features, styling, rider aids and the equipment offered.

Also Read: Opinion: Will The Yamaha NMax 155 Be Launched In India?

The YZF-R3 and the MT-03 were the ideal upgrades for any Yamaha enthusiast who got introduced to the brand through the YZF-R15 or an MT-15. But Yamaha India, having missed the opportunity for the second time now, one can only wait and watch to see whether the newer editions of the motorcycles make it to India, hopefully via the CKD or SKD route, at a justifiable price tag.