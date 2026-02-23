TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADV
- The TVS Apache RTX is priced from ₹1.99 lakh
- Offers a very good balance of features, capability and performance
- Apache RTX offers standard traction control & cruise control
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
The TVS Apache RTX impressed us when we first rode it in the mountains at the launch event in October 2025. That first ride involved riding through some twisty mountain roads, some gravel back roads, as well as single-track trails. TVS Motor Company claims the Apache RTX is a genuine do-it-all machine for riders who want versatility backed by serious hardware. Does it live up to those claims? There were some questions that remained unanswered, and more seat time required to answer those.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTX Launched At Rs. 1.99 Lakh
Recently, we finally got our hands on the bike for a longer time out in the real world – where it matters – in clogged city streets, out on open highways and the usual, everyday environment. And this is where the real test of the Apache RTX revealed some interesting insights, and a few surprises.
Also Read: Top 5 Highlights of TVS Apache RTX
Design & Features
The Apache RTX has an undeniably impressive stance, with proportions and visual mass of a motorcycle that belies its modest 300 cc, single-cylinder engine. Overall quality and fit-finish are pretty good and the RTX feels like a nicely put-together motorcycle which feels premium, rivalling some ADV rivals that sit a segment above it.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTX Vs Rivals Specifications Comparison
The features list is exhaustive, and along with four ride modes (Urban, Rain, Tour & Rally), advanced features like traction control and cruise control are standard across variants. The mid-spec Top variant offers a bi-directional quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity with map mirroring as well as a powerful and impressive LED headlight. If you move to the top-spec Built to Order (BTO) variant, you get adjustable suspension, a brass-coated chain and tyre pressure monitoring system, along with dedicated colour options, like the Viper Green shade of our test unit.
RTX-D4 Engine & Performance
The Apache RTX’s 299 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is tuned for mid-range urgency and a lively top end. It has a lovely intake growl upwards of 5,000 rpm and a surge of power which is immediately likeable. Top speed is limited at 145 kmph, and there are some vibes which start creeping in past 6,500 rpm, which smoothens out soon after, but comes in again around 9,000 rpm. Over longer hours, you will feel some buzz on the handlebar and pegs, but not so intrusive that it robs you of enjoying the performance of the RTX-D4 engine.
|Engine Displacement
|299 cc
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-cooled DOHC, 4 Valve
|Max Power
|35.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed (with optional bi-directional quicksfhifter)
In everyday riding conditions, the engine’s pull from low revs is adequate in torque or performance to tackle the daily grind if you’re going to be negotiating rush hour traffic or need a quick overtake. But on the open road, the RTX is surprisingly well-mannered and performance is adequate for a long haul out on the highway. Between 95 kmph and 115 kmph is where the RTX is at its relaxed best – not too strained, and not too docile with enough performance in reserve for a quick overtake as well.
The mid-range is where the fun is, and you will find yourself tempted to twist the throttle to hear that intake sing every now and then, as you click through the quickshifter – which has smooth and precise shifts. But this is where the Apache RTX shows its shortcomings. In our tests, fuel economy dropped to 25.8 kmpl in everyday conditions and even sustained triple digit highway speeds just about managed to return 30 kmpl.
|TVS Apache RTX Fuel Economy (Tested)
|City (Mixed Riding)
|25.8 kmpl
|Highway (Cruising Speed)
|30 kmpl
Ride & Handling
What is most impressive is the suspension set-up of the TVS Apache RTX. With decent 180 mm of suspension travel, the RTX manages to soak up all kinds of broken surfaces, bad roads, potholes and manages to impress off-road as well. The suspension tuning is excellent with rebound damping that complements the overall set-up which is versatile for all conditions. You don’t need to slow down when you see potholes or the tarmac fading away – the RTX just feels rock-solid over all kinds of surfaces.
|Front Suspension
|41 mm USD (Optional Full Adjustability)
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Front Suspension Travel
|180 mm
|Rear Suspension Travel
|180 mm
|Front Tyre Size
|110/80-19
|Rear Tyre Size
|150/70-17
|Front Brake
|320 mm radial caliper ABS
|Rear Brake
|240 mm floating caliper, Switchable ABS
Through twisty sections of tarmac, the RTX also maintains very good composure. The alloy wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear), combined with the steel trellis frame and cast aluminium swingarm offer very good as well as predictable and stable handling. Ther result is a bike that’s eager to be dropped into corners when needed with decent grip from the Eurogrip tyres. The overall ride is plush yet controlled, though noticeable front-end dive under hard braking requires some getting used to.
Ergonomics & Weight
The Apache RTX offers a neutral, upright riding posture which feels natural and comfortable from the moment you swing a leg over it. The 835 mm seat height though will perhaps make it slightly challenging to riders of shorter stature. For my 5’9” frame, the RTX feels spacious and accommodating, with an easy reach to the handlebar, and well-sorted ergonomics even when standing up on the pegs and riding off-road.
However, it’s not exactly a light bike with its 180 kg kerb weight. The weight isn’t felt when you’re in motion, but it’s noticeable at crawling speeds and particularly when pushing in and out of parking spots.
|Kerb Weight
|180 kg
|Seat Height
|835 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12.5 Litres
|Wheelbase
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
TVS Apache RTX: Issues & Shortcomings
During the first ride of the TVS Apache RTX, we had reported inconsistencies in fuelling. And that issue remains. But it’s only now we have somewhat managed to diagnose what the issue is. The throttle seems to lose power every now and then, particularly when upshifting from second to third, or from third to fourth. I first thought the issue was with the traction control system, but after several runs with the TC on and off, as well as with a combination of the quickshifter off and on, the issue was traced to be that from the bi-directional quickshifter. Switching the quickshifter off (which was quite easy to do), solved the problem, but it’s something we expect TVS to sort out in future.
There were other service issues in our test unit as well. The handlebar was loose and so was the bash plate when the test unit came. The bike had to be sent back to the service centre to sort out those minor niggles. But once sorted, the RTX delivered a seamless riding experience across different conditions and terrain. In the end though, the RTX-D4 is still a brand-new engine platform from TVS, and its long-term reliability is still unknown. More importantly, deliveries of the Apache RTX have yet to begin across the country, more than four months after its launch.
TVS Apache RTX: Verdict
The Apache RTX offers a nice blend of modern electronics, good off-road capability and engaging performance into a package that feels premium – far more than its engine displacement suggests. It isn’t flawless though. Early production quirks (particularly in the electronics and specifically in the quickshifter) as well as service consistency remain areas which could be improved.
But what the RTX offers in its features, stance and versatility shifts expectations in the entry-level ADV space. For anyone looking for a versatile adventure touring bike, whose idea of a long ride includes trails beyond the tarmac, tech that enhances the ride, and performance that keeps you entertained, the RTX is a compelling proposition. Even with the top-spec BTO kit at Rs. 2.34 lakh (Ex-showroom), the RTX offers value that is leading the change in the affordable adventure motorcycle segment. This is a bike that deserves praise, and deserves a test ride if and when available, for anyone considering an ADV at its price point.
TVS Apache RTX Road Test Image Gallery:
Research More on TVS Apache RTX 300
Popular TVS Models
- TVS
RoninEx-showroom Price₹ 1.26 - 1.6 Lakh
- TVS
XL 100Ex-showroom Price₹ 44,550 - 60,450
- TVS
Apache RR 310Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.58 - 2.73 Lakh
- TVS
RadeonEx-showroom Price₹ 55,400 - 78,200
- TVS
Apache RTR 160Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.12 - 1.24 Lakh
- TVS
Ntorq 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 81,250 - 1 Lakh
- TVS
RaiderEx-showroom Price₹ 82,000 - 97,050
- TVS
JupiterEx-showroom Price₹ 73,400 - 86,900
- TVS
SportEx-showroom Price₹ 55,500 - 57,500
- TVS
Apache RTR 160 4VEx-showroom Price₹ 1.13 - 1.37 Lakh
- TVS
Star City PlusEx-showroom Price₹ 72,500 - 75,200
- TVS
Apache RTR 180Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.26 Lakh
- TVS
Jupiter 125Ex-showroom Price₹ 76,200 - 87,150
- TVS
Scooty Zest 110Ex-showroom Price₹ 70,850 - 75,750
- TVS
iQubeEx-showroom Price₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakh
- TVS
Apache RTR 200 4VEx-showroom Price₹ 1.37 - 1.47 Lakh
- TVS
Apache RTR 310Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.23 - 2.87 Lakh
- TVS
Apache RTX 300Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.34 Lakh
- TVS
Ntorq 150Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.09 - 1.18 Lakh
- TVS
OrbiterEx-showroom Price₹ 1.05 Lakh
- TVS
X ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 2.64 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 23, 2026Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Commences Ahead Of LaunchThe facelifted Kushaq made its global debut last month with deliveries set to commence from March 2026.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 23, 20262026 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander Launched At Rs 21.05 Lakh; Gets Automatic Gearbox Option, More FeaturesThe Hi-Lander continues to only be offered in 4x2 spec, but now packs in similar features as the base-spec V-Cross.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 23, 2026KTM Ends Long-Term Partnership With KISKA DesignWith Bajaj Auto now the owner of KTM, the Austrian brand is shifting to in-house design but will still work with KISKA on some projects.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 22, 20262026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Gets New Features, Cosmetic Updates; Prices Start From Rs 25.50 LakhUpdates include the addition of a new 10.3-inch touchscreen & 360 degree cameras, among others; no 4x2 option.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 21, 2026Norton Atlas Spotted Testing In India Once AgainThe spied model appears to be the base version of the mid-capacity adventure tourer.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 21, 20262026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe Punch EV facelift is offered in six variants and with two battery pack options. Here is a rundown of what each variant has to offer.1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 15, 2026Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1The Victoris is Maruti’s latest offering for the Indian market, and after spending some time with it, here are a few early impressions.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 12, 2026BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV ReturnsRange-toppingX3 30 xDrive M Sport brings back the fun with 255bhp and genuine enthusiast appeal. Does this performance-focused SUV stand out?5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 11, 2026Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is a concoction of hooliganistic performance and everyday usability. Here’s why this Rs 1.5 crore two-door AMG might be the perfect modern sports coupe for India.6 mins read
- Home
- Reviews
- Bike Reviews
- TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADV