TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADV

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The TVS Apache RTX impressed us when we first rode it in the mountains at the launch event in October 2025. That first ride involved riding through some twisty mountain roads, some gravel back roads, as well as single-track trails. TVS Motor Company claims the Apache RTX is a genuine do-it-all machine for riders who want versatility backed by serious hardware. Does it live up to those claims? There were some questions that remained unanswered, and more seat time required to answer those.

Recently, we finally got our hands on the bike for a longer time out in the real world – where it matters – in clogged city streets, out on open highways and the usual, everyday environment. And this is where the real test of the Apache RTX revealed some interesting insights, and a few surprises.

Design & Features

The Apache RTX has an undeniably impressive stance, with proportions and visual mass of a motorcycle that belies its modest 300 cc, single-cylinder engine. Overall quality and fit-finish are pretty good and the RTX feels like a nicely put-together motorcycle which feels premium, rivalling some ADV rivals that sit a segment above it.

The features list is exhaustive, and along with four ride modes (Urban, Rain, Tour & Rally), advanced features like traction control and cruise control are standard across variants. The mid-spec Top variant offers a bi-directional quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity with map mirroring as well as a powerful and impressive LED headlight. If you move to the top-spec Built to Order (BTO) variant, you get adjustable suspension, a brass-coated chain and tyre pressure monitoring system, along with dedicated colour options, like the Viper Green shade of our test unit.

RTX-D4 Engine & Performance

The Apache RTX’s 299 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is tuned for mid-range urgency and a lively top end. It has a lovely intake growl upwards of 5,000 rpm and a surge of power which is immediately likeable. Top speed is limited at 145 kmph, and there are some vibes which start creeping in past 6,500 rpm, which smoothens out soon after, but comes in again around 9,000 rpm. Over longer hours, you will feel some buzz on the handlebar and pegs, but not so intrusive that it robs you of enjoying the performance of the RTX-D4 engine.

Engine Displacement 299 cc Engine Type Single-Cylinder, Liquid-cooled DOHC, 4 Valve Max Power 35.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm Peak Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed (with optional bi-directional quicksfhifter)

In everyday riding conditions, the engine’s pull from low revs is adequate in torque or performance to tackle the daily grind if you’re going to be negotiating rush hour traffic or need a quick overtake. But on the open road, the RTX is surprisingly well-mannered and performance is adequate for a long haul out on the highway. Between 95 kmph and 115 kmph is where the RTX is at its relaxed best – not too strained, and not too docile with enough performance in reserve for a quick overtake as well.

The mid-range is where the fun is, and you will find yourself tempted to twist the throttle to hear that intake sing every now and then, as you click through the quickshifter – which has smooth and precise shifts. But this is where the Apache RTX shows its shortcomings. In our tests, fuel economy dropped to 25.8 kmpl in everyday conditions and even sustained triple digit highway speeds just about managed to return 30 kmpl.

TVS Apache RTX Fuel Economy (Tested) City (Mixed Riding) 25.8 kmpl Highway (Cruising Speed) 30 kmpl

Ride & Handling

What is most impressive is the suspension set-up of the TVS Apache RTX. With decent 180 mm of suspension travel, the RTX manages to soak up all kinds of broken surfaces, bad roads, potholes and manages to impress off-road as well. The suspension tuning is excellent with rebound damping that complements the overall set-up which is versatile for all conditions. You don’t need to slow down when you see potholes or the tarmac fading away – the RTX just feels rock-solid over all kinds of surfaces.

Front Suspension 41 mm USD (Optional Full Adjustability) Rear Suspension Monoshock Front Suspension Travel 180 mm Rear Suspension Travel 180 mm Front Tyre Size 110/80-19 Rear Tyre Size 150/70-17 Front Brake 320 mm radial caliper ABS Rear Brake 240 mm floating caliper, Switchable ABS

Through twisty sections of tarmac, the RTX also maintains very good composure. The alloy wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear), combined with the steel trellis frame and cast aluminium swingarm offer very good as well as predictable and stable handling. Ther result is a bike that’s eager to be dropped into corners when needed with decent grip from the Eurogrip tyres. The overall ride is plush yet controlled, though noticeable front-end dive under hard braking requires some getting used to.

Ergonomics & Weight

The Apache RTX offers a neutral, upright riding posture which feels natural and comfortable from the moment you swing a leg over it. The 835 mm seat height though will perhaps make it slightly challenging to riders of shorter stature. For my 5’9” frame, the RTX feels spacious and accommodating, with an easy reach to the handlebar, and well-sorted ergonomics even when standing up on the pegs and riding off-road.

However, it’s not exactly a light bike with its 180 kg kerb weight. The weight isn’t felt when you’re in motion, but it’s noticeable at crawling speeds and particularly when pushing in and out of parking spots.

Kerb Weight 180 kg Seat Height 835 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5 Litres Wheelbase 1430 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm

TVS Apache RTX: Issues & Shortcomings

During the first ride of the TVS Apache RTX, we had reported inconsistencies in fuelling. And that issue remains. But it’s only now we have somewhat managed to diagnose what the issue is. The throttle seems to lose power every now and then, particularly when upshifting from second to third, or from third to fourth. I first thought the issue was with the traction control system, but after several runs with the TC on and off, as well as with a combination of the quickshifter off and on, the issue was traced to be that from the bi-directional quickshifter. Switching the quickshifter off (which was quite easy to do), solved the problem, but it’s something we expect TVS to sort out in future.

There were other service issues in our test unit as well. The handlebar was loose and so was the bash plate when the test unit came. The bike had to be sent back to the service centre to sort out those minor niggles. But once sorted, the RTX delivered a seamless riding experience across different conditions and terrain. In the end though, the RTX-D4 is still a brand-new engine platform from TVS, and its long-term reliability is still unknown. More importantly, deliveries of the Apache RTX have yet to begin across the country, more than four months after its launch.

TVS Apache RTX: Verdict

The Apache RTX offers a nice blend of modern electronics, good off-road capability and engaging performance into a package that feels premium – far more than its engine displacement suggests. It isn’t flawless though. Early production quirks (particularly in the electronics and specifically in the quickshifter) as well as service consistency remain areas which could be improved.

But what the RTX offers in its features, stance and versatility shifts expectations in the entry-level ADV space. For anyone looking for a versatile adventure touring bike, whose idea of a long ride includes trails beyond the tarmac, tech that enhances the ride, and performance that keeps you entertained, the RTX is a compelling proposition. Even with the top-spec BTO kit at Rs. 2.34 lakh (Ex-showroom), the RTX offers value that is leading the change in the affordable adventure motorcycle segment. This is a bike that deserves praise, and deserves a test ride if and when available, for anyone considering an ADV at its price point.

TVS Apache RTX Road Test Image Gallery: