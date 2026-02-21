Norton Atlas Spotted Testing In India Once Again
- Norton Atlas spotted testing yet again
- Test mule likely the standard variant
- Atlas gets a 69 bhp 585cc pararrell-twin motor
TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles has been spotted testing its upcoming Atlas adventure tourer in India once again. Unlike earlier spy shots that only offered a glimpse of the rear section, the latest set of images provides a clearer view of the motorcycle’s front end and overall design.
When Norton unveiled its new lineup at EICMA last year, the Atlas was showcased in two versions: Standard and GT. The Standard variant featured cross-spoke wheels in a 19/17-inch (front/rear) setup, while the GT version came equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The test motorcycle seen in the recent images appears to be rolling on 19-inch alloy wheel at the front, suggesting that it is likely the Standard variant rather than the GT.
In terms of styling, the Atlas follows the clean and distinctive design approach seen on other modern Norton models. It features a slim yet wide headlamp housed within a muscular fairing, topped by a tall and purposeful windscreen. The gold-finished upside-down front forks add to the motorcycles over all look.
The Norton Atlas is positioned in the mid-capacity adventure touring segment and is powered by a 585cc parallel-twin engine that produces 69 bhp. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.
With testing now in full swing and the prototype appearing largely production-ready, this suggests that Norton could be gearing up for a launch in the coming months.
